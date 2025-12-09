What is Kyle Pitts’ Net Worth in 2025? Career Earnings, Contract, Endorsements & More About Falcons TE

Kyle Pitts Sr. was one of the most sought-after tight ends during the 2021 NFL Draft. The Atlanta Falcons drafted him during the 1st Round (4th overall) and offered him a $32.9 million contract. Fast forward four years, and Kyle Pitts Sr. is one of the wealthiest TEs in the league, with a net worth consisting of a few million.

What is Kyle Pitts Sr.’s net worth?

According to Sportskeeda, Kyle Pitts Sr. has a net worth of $4 million. His NFL contract and brand endorsements have enabled him to accumulate such massive wealth. In the future, his net worth is expected to increase further, as he signed another contract with the Falcons in 2025. David Mulugheta and Andre Odom of Athletes First are his agents who look after his financial affairs.

Kyle Pitts Sr. Contract Breakdown

Initially, Kyle Pitts Sr. received a four-year contract valued at $32,910,495. The Falcons guaranteed the entire sum, and $21,294,904 was his signing bonus, which was prorated over the next four years. Annually, he was scheduled to receive $8,227,624. Since it was a rookie contract, the Falcons could pick up the fifth year, and they did. For that one year, they offered him $10,878,000 as salary.

Kyle Pitts Sr. Salary Breakdown

According to Over The Cap, Kyle Pitts Sr.’s current base salary is a whopping $10,878,000. It is ten times more than it was in 2024. This is because the Falcons picked up the fifth-year option of his rookie contract, with the entire valuation being his salary. Here is a complete breakdown of his salary, inclusive of the signing and roster bonuses.

Team Year Salary Bonuses Atlanta Falcons 2021 $660,000 $5,323,726 Atlanta Falcons 2022 $825,000 $6,654,658 Atlanta Falcons 2023 $940,000 $8,035,590 Atlanta Falcons 2024 $1,055,000 $9,416,522 Atlanta Falcons 2025 $10,878,000 – Total $14,358,000 $29,430,496

Kyle Pitts Sr.’s career earnings

As of 2025, Kyle Pitts Sr.’s career earnings stand at $43,788,496. His career earnings comprise his salary and bonuses from his NFL contract. It is quite astonishing to see that all these are just from his rookie contract. In 2026, he will become an unrestricted free agent, and if he gets a new contract, it won’t be long before he crosses the $50 million mark.

Look back on Kyle Pitts Sr.’s college and NFL career

Kyle Pitts Sr. is an alumnus of the University of Florida and represented the Florida Gators from 2018 to 2020. During his three seasons, he played 32 games. He recorded 100 receptions for 1,492 yards and 18 touchdowns. He earned the John Mackey Award in 2020 and was named a Unanimous All-American in 2020. The TE also earned a place on First-team All SEC twice, in 2019 and 2020.

For the Atlanta Falcons, Kyle has played 73 times. In those games, he made 252 receptions for 3,192 yards and scored 11 touchdowns. In his rookie year, he was named to the PFWA All-Rookie Team and the Pro Bowl.

Kyle Pitts Sr.’s brand endorsement

As a popular face in the NFL, Kyle Pitts Sr. has got himself a brand endorsement deal that only a handful of NFL players have signed. He signed with Jordan in his rookie year, including the likes of Davante Adams, Le’Veon Bell, Joe Haden, and Chase Claypool.

Kyle Pitts Sr. has every quality to become one of the best tight ends in the league. That is why the Falcons offered such a high valuation contract. If he continues to play in this manner, it will be a matter of years before his wallet is fattened to its brim. On top of that, the brand endorsements will also come pouring down, helping him become one of the richest, if not the richest, by the time he retires.