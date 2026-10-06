“You Fail Upward”: TJ Ward Blasts Kevin Stefanski After Falcons’ HC Credited Over Recent Form

There has been a sense of positivity around Kevin Stefanski since the Atlanta Falcons won two games back-to-back. At 2-2, the Falcons are currently at the top of the NFC South alongside the Carolina Panthers, and they are beginning to look like a strong team this season. That positivity is a complete contrast to what Stefanski experienced last season with the Cleveland Browns, as the team finished 5-12 under the head coach and was involved in quarterback drama throughout the year.

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The Falcons have recorded more than 400 yards in each of their last two games and won both contests by a margin of more than 20 points. Still, former Browns defensive back T.J. Ward does not believe that all of Atlanta’s success is because of Stefanski’s coaching. Instead, he took a direct shot at the head coach, crediting the team’s success to its players rather than Stefanski.

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“Let’s keep it a buck, man. Bijan Robinson makes everything—life on everyone easier. Let’s just keep it a buck, and as far as Stefanski, man, you just fail upward,” Ward said on the Speakeasy podcast on Monday. “You fail, you get a better team, a better quarterback, better running back, better defense. Just get better toys all the way around, so no, I can’t give Stefanski credit for all this. Hell no.”

According to Ward, Stefanski simply moved from Cleveland to Atlanta, where he has better players around him, and is now benefiting from that improvement. The 44-year-old coach had a losing record in each of his final two seasons with the Browns, going 3-14 in 2024 and 5-12 in 2025.

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After the disappointing 2025 season, Stefanski was shown the door at Cleveland and joined the Falcons. Atlanta had fired its former head coach, Raheem Morris, after he led the team to an 8-9 record. The 2025 Falcons were not particularly successful either. They started the season 2-2, just as they have this year, but then lost five consecutive games after their bye week.

Still, the numbers show that Stefanski has moved from a team that struggled to score to one that has made significant progress on offense. The Browns ranked 31st in the NFL in points scored in 2025, while the Falcons finished 24th in the category last season. Atlanta currently ranks 15th in scoring this year, and its offense has improved considerably over the past two games.

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The major reason behind the Falcons’ two recent victories has been the return of Michael Penix Jr. as the starting quarterback. In Week 4, Atlanta defeated the New Orleans Saints 45-24. Penix completed 15 of his 20 passes for 223 yards and one touchdown while being sacked once. Saints quarterback Tyler Shough completed 30 of his 48 attempts for 286 yards and one touchdown, but he was sacked twice.

“Mike played well; he took care of the football and made some really good throws,” Stefanski said after the game. “I really like his demeanor and how he is operating.”

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However, the difference-maker in the game was Atlanta’s rushing attack. The Falcons ran for 205 yards, while the Saints were held to just 50. Running back Bijan Robinson was a major contributor, rushing for 145 yards on 19 carries and scoring two touchdowns. Atlanta also received three rushing touchdowns from Brian Robinson Jr., helping the team score five rushing touchdowns in total.

The Falcons are now preparing to welcome the 3-1 Baltimore Ravens in Week 5. Baltimore recently lost starting quarterback Lamar Jackson to an ankle injury, and he is expected to miss the game. Tyler Huntley is likely to start in his place.