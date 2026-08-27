Falcons’ Za’Darius Smith Opens Up on Retirement U-Turn After Ditching Eagles Last Season

Za’Darius Smith was done with football, but the love for the game never left him. After receiving a terminal diagnosis for his mother that prompted his retirement midway through the 2025 season with the Philadelphia Eagles, he also lost his grandmother and father. The veteran edge rusher admitted he was “in a dark place,” but two phone calls, a trainer, and a hug changed everything.

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“To get a phone call from Cleveland – shoutout to AB for just calling me and seeing where I was mentally,” Smith said in an August 27th Atlanta Falcons presser. “He was just asking me [if] I want to play football again, did I still love the game. And I was like, ‘Yeah, I love it, man. I need to come back because I’m at my lowest right now. So, he told me to come in and do a workout, and we’ll go from there.”

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So Smith visited the Cleveland Browns for the workout, and it went well. But the two sides couldn’t agree on a contract number, and Smith walked away. Smith had already spent two seasons under former Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski. Now leading the Atlanta Falcons, Stefanski lost two of his edge rushers – Jalon Walker to a season-ending ACL injury, and James Pearce Jr. to an 8-game suspension for violating the league’s personal conduct policy. So the second call to Smith came from Stefanski.

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“I guess after working out, Coach Stefanski saw me in the end, and they [were] like, ‘All right, we need another in because our guys went down, so they need a veteran in the room.’” Smith said. “So when he called me, I was like, ‘Man, this is perfect, because it’s close to home for me.’”

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Smith’s return to Cleveland was marred by the fact that he’d be stuck third on the depth chart – as he mentioned in his presser. But the Falcons needed him to plug in immediately and play games. Smith’s familiarity with Coach Stefanski, the chance to play now, and the proximity to his home in Montgomery, Alabama, became the driving force behind his decision to sign with Atlanta – along with one other, very personal reason.

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“When I got the call here, they was like, ‘Man, we need you to come in and play for us,’” Smith said. “So I was like, ‘All right, that’s a better situation.’ And then I’m familiar with the head coach cause he was with me in Cleveland. So I felt more comfortable coming here.

“And my mom, man – rest her soul – she always wanted me to be in Atlanta with the Falcons. I’m from Alabama, so she always wanted the fam to come up and support me for the games because that’s a closer ride. I think two and a half, three hours. So, to get the phone call from Atlanta, it was great. And that’s another reason why I picked Atlanta.”

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As Za’Darius Smith came to Atlanta last week, he immediately developed a close bond with defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich – who lost his wife, Cristina, to cancer. That shared trauma of losing their loved ones became a spark for the coach and the edge rusher.

“When I first met him, he told me his situation,” Smith said. “I don’t know if he knew about mine or not, but he told me, and I said, ‘Coach, come here, man. Just give me a hug because I know exactly what you’re going through, man.’ So, that’s how we immediately connected.

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“And when I sat down and talked to him, he kept it 100 with me. He was like, ‘Z, whatever you may need or however you may feel in the game, just let me know, and we can adjust. I’m a D-Coordinator that’s willing to do that type of stuff.’ Tip my hat off to him. And I can’t wait to get an opportunity to play for him.”

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The final, and perhaps the very first reason why Za’Darius Smith unretired was actually his trainer, who wouldn’t let him fade into football obscurity.

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“When I retired, I was like, ‘Man, should I stay retired?’ So I know my trainer was always calling me when I was in a dark place. He was calling me, ‘Man, let’s get a workout in or something, Z.’ So, I started working out twice a week, and then I started posting my videos, and when I started posting my videos, that’s when a lot of interest came from Cleveland, and then Atlanta called. So, that’s how I ended up here today in this chair.”

On a one-year, $6 million deal, Smith now shores up a locker room in desperate need of a veteran. He’s already sitting with the iPad and the younger players to help elevate them to a higher level. Beyond this, he has already set a major goal for himself.

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“When I retired, think I had 70 sacks, man,” Smith said in the presser. “So now, I’m trying to reach a hundred. So anyways I can get to it’ll be good. But man, I’m happy to be back. And like I said, it’s my happy place, and ready to get going.”

When Za’Darius Smith retired after 11 seasons, he already had 70.5 sacks, 223 solo tackles, and 176 QB Hits. After pushing through the adversity of losing his family members, he now has a second chance to reach that 100-sack mark. If the Falcons lock him in long-term after this 2026 season, that dream will come true in Atlanta, just as his mother always wanted.