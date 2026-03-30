“False and Misleading”: NFL Referees Accuse Roger Goodell’s Office of Spreading Misinformation in Explosive Statement

On September 24, 2012, the NFL learned a costly lesson. After a 110-day lockout of professional referees, the league turned to replacements, and the results were just chaotic. Their missed call changed everything, and the moment froze in time and is now called the “Fail Mary.” That move cost the Green Bay Packers a loss, but it cost the NFL its credibility. Within 48 hours of national backlash, the original refs were back on the field. No one would have expected that fourteen years down the line, the NFL would be walking down the same dangerous path again.

The Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA) with the NFLRA expires on May 31, with no end in sight for the negotiations between both parties. And it seems like any hope of an understanding has completely collapsed after what has gone down on March 25.

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On that day, the NFLRA representatives walked out of a meeting after learning that the delegation on the other side had no right to negotiate. The stakes rose as the feud went on, and then on Sunday, March 29, the NFLRA put a name to what the league has been doing. Their statement, reported by Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio, called out the league’s conduct directly.

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“Apparently, ‘league sources’ are continuing to put out false and misleading information instead of wanting to meet at the negotiating table,” the NFLRA’s statement noted. “The bottom line is our officials work for the wealthiest sports league in America, with profits that far exceed any of the others. That’s normally a point of pride for the NFL. However, our officials are substantially undercompensated when compared to baseball and basketball umpires and referees. Our officials also aren’t even provided the health care benefits that those at 345 Park Avenue have.”

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At its heart, the issue is a fight over value. The league officials averaged roughly $385,000 in 2025, without employer healthcare and without the full-time employment status, which is unlike what MLB umpires and NBA refs hold. While the league generates billions annually in revenue, the officials are earning less for a Super Bowl assignment than for a Week 12 game, which isn’t a rounding error in the CBA. That’s the core of what the union is arguing.

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“As far as performance pay, we had ‘high-performing officials’ who worked this year’s championship games and the Super Bowl who were paid less for those games than what they were paid for a regular-season game,” the statement added. “That certainly isn’t rewarding performance, as the NFL claims is their goal.”

Moreover, rather than bridging this gap, the league seems to be getting ready for what the next best option is. As a failsafe, the league has brought in around 150 college officials to train them for the 2026 season. But the NFLRA seems determined not to budge.

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The union’s statement landed hours before the owner’s meeting opened in Phoenix, which meant the league walked into the week already on defense. And it needed 32 clubs to stay off the record before the story got worse.

Locking down the room

Roger Goodell & Co. issued a memo to all 32 franchises prohibiting public comment on the negotiations, timed to the opening of the Phoenix meetings. The concern is very real for the league: one head coach or GM going off-script about officiating quality could hand the union a headline it didn’t have to earn. Arriving the same weekend as the misinformation statement, though, the memo is harder to read as a routine communication management.

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Per NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, the league has already begun recruiting replacement officials, with the training expected to start before the current deal with the NFLRA expires. One source told Pelissero: “Our direction (from owners) is not to be unprepared.” Pelissero also shed light on what the negotiations have looked like so far.

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“The NFL has offered its game officials a six-year labor deal with a 6.5% annual growth rate in compensation, while the NFLRA is insisting on 10% plus $2.5 million for marketing fees the league regards as worthless,” Pelissero reported on X. “The union also continued to resist changes the NFL is insisting upon, including shortening the ‘dark period’ after the Super Bowl, deploying underperforming officials to spring leagues for extra reps, and ending a seniority-based system for playoff assignments. ‘We want to pay for performance,’ the source said.

Against this standoff, the replacement pipeline is framed as preparation. Meanwhile, the gag order is a precaution to stave off the worst-case scenario. Per Pelissero, the league is working three angles simultaneously to avoid negotiations, and the NFLRA has lost its patience. Thirty-two franchises, meanwhile, remain tongue-tied.