FAMU Coach Confirms John Harbaugh’s Influence on Program as Ravens Want to Hire Assistant

Picture this: a grizzled offensive line coach, notebook in hand, scribbling furiously under the Maryland summer sun. But this isn’t just any camp – it’s Ravens minicamp, hallowed ground where Lombardi trophies are forged and football philosophies crystallize. For Florida A&M’s coach, walking onto those fields wasn’t just an internship. Indeed, it was stepping into the blueprint of excellence. And the architect? None other than John Harbaugh, the NFL’s second-longest-tenured coach, whose .623 win percentage whispers dynasty.

“It’s a chance to come in and learn under the highest level of football ― the NFL,” Cedric Williams confessed, the reverence clear in his voice when recounting his seventh, Bill Walsh Diversity Coaching Fellowship stint. “Learning from a top-notch organization was a great experience. It’s a reason why that team is in the top five every year.” This wasn’t just shadowing; it was immersion. Williams dove deep into Baltimore’s culture, working alongside offensive line guru George Warhop and his old college teammate – and best man – Travelle Wharton. Talk about full-circle moments.

The Ravens’ magic, Williams discovered, isn’t just in Lamar Jackson’s electric playmaking (“He’s smooth with it. It’s why he’s won two MVPs”), but in the soil from which it grows: Harbaugh’s culture. Imagine staff meetings where an HBCU coach isn’t just present, but engaged.

“They made me feel included… They value what you’ve accomplished, want to know what you know, and how you can elevate them,” Williams shared, highlighting how OC Todd Monken actively sought his input. It’s the Harbaugh hallmark: servant leadership where every voice matters, echoing the Ravens’ record eight road playoff wins – triumphs forged in unity.

Williams absorbed it all – intricate blocking techniques, savvy audibles, the meticulous preparation that turns pressure into poise. “I was writing notes every single day,” he admitted, already visualizing how these NFL-caliber drills would translate for his FAMU linemen on the Highest of Seven Hills. The goal?

The Harbaugh stamp: more than just X’s and O’s

Elevate the Rattlers while polishing gems like All-HBCU tackle Ashton Grable. “He has Sunday potential,” Williams stated, echoing the advice he once gave now-Ravens lineman Corey Bullock. “It’s my job to put them in the best position to be successful. FAMU first, but I want that young man to succeed further along.” The fellowship culminated not with a playbook, but with pancakes.

A final hour-long breakfast with Harbaugh himself offered validation and a glimpse of the man behind the wins. “He said I did a heck of a job and told me they’ll keep me in mind,” Williams recalled. That simple affirmation, from a coach holding a 172–104 record and a Super Bowl ring, carries weight. It’s the essence of what Williams brings back to Tallahassee: a belief system.

He returns not just with Warhop’s techniques scribbled in his notebook, but with Harbaugh’s core tenets etched in his approach: ‘Empower your players like trusted lieutenants. Build a ‘team-first’ fortress stronger than any blitz. Treat fundamentals like sacred texts.’ Williams, a champion builder himself (see: NCCU’s 2022 Celebration Bowl win), recognizes this is the real loot.

As the Ravens prep for their SNF opener in Buffalo, Williams preps FAMU for battles against Howard, FAU, and the SWAC gauntlet, armed with a new perspective. The journey from Charleston to Columbia, through HBCU triumphs and now an NFL fellowship, reflects a gridiron odyssey. Cedric Williams didn’t just visit Baltimore; he absorbed its DNA.

Now, the test is weaving those purple threads into FAMU’s orange and green, proving that sometimes, the most valuable offseason move isn’t a transfer, but a transformation. As any good coach knows, borrowed wisdom, when applied with your own signature, becomes legacy. The Rattlers’ trench warfare just got a serious upgrade.