Fan Wins Big Thanks to Travis Kelce’s Pin Up After Jason Kelce’s Tattoo Went Viral

Everybody knows the Big Yeti with magnetic hands, snatching passes season after season, etching his name in history with seven-straight 1,000-plus yard streaks. But this offseason, the gridiron giant is nowhere near the end zone. Instead, he’s spotted strolling hand in hand with a pop star, flashing smiles at charity galas, swaying to the music at wedding parties, and mentoring students at TNU. His 2025 calendar bursts with appearances, yet his most intriguing moves happen off the spotlight. Behind the scenes, his business empire quietly expands, a web of ventures stretching far beyond football. Now, a new, colorful side emerges, hidden in plain sight. So, one definite thing is: Travis Kelce’s resume isn’t just dominating defenses anymore!

Back in 2023, tight end Travis Kelce made a bold off-field move. He teamed up with his brother Jason Kelce and MLB slugger Aaron Judge for a special move. The trio invested in the energy drink brand Accelerator. Since then, Travis has been front and center in almost every Accelerator commercial. Those gave him the chance to try some acting. Once he took on the role of a newscaster for Accelerator energy drinks. In that spot, Kelce played a character named “Travis Cornflower,” who gave off a strong Ron Burgundy vibe. In fact, he also keeps the drink close during recordings of his podcast, New Heights. But this time, it came up with a challenge.

The brand recently posted a dare on Instagram. The caption read, “This would be crazy right??? Or would it 👀.” It pushed fans to take on something wild. The image showed a traditional-style tattoo of Jason Kelce, with one hand behind his head. Shirtless, flexing, and full of attitude, inked on someone’s leg. But this time, it was the turn of the younger brother. Hence, text on the image said, “If somebody Pinup Travis with Accelarator tattooed we’d have to send them an insane amount of cases.” Now, most would have scrolled past, assuming it was a joke, but not Travis’ fans.

Surprisingly, a fan took the challenge seriously. And guess what? The Kelce brothers liked it so much that they posted about it on Instagram. Their caption said, “Somebody took accelerator up on their offer!” The next slide showed the bold traditional style tattoo of Travis, hiding his bare body with the energy drink, and portraying the accelerator as a rocket. It was etched on a fan’s thigh.

The design also showed Travis wearing the Chiefs’ signature red boots and gloves, absolutely in the energy of a diva. Apart from that, he had no other gear on. Surprisingly, the post hit 2,000 likes in just two hours, and fans quickly poured their reactions in the comment section, with many saying, “I need to see Taylor’s reaction!” Hilarious, even we want to see that too! After all, through all the ups and downs, one person has remained steady for Travis, besides his family. It is none other than pop icon Taylor Swift, who recently turned heads at a college event with Kelce.

Taylor Swift is stealing the spotlight at Tight-End University

Tight End University kicked off its opening night on Monday, June 24, 2025, in Nashville, Tennessee. The event was founded in 2021 by Travis Kelce, George Kittle, and Greg Olsen. TEU gathers NFL tight ends each offseason for drills, training, and bonding. This year, 78 tight ends joined in. The event is also known for giving back, raising money for causes beyond the field. No doubt, TEU blends hard work, elite competition, and team spirit.

But this year the football was bejewelled. Taylor Swift made a surprise appearance at the TEU welcome night. Her presence shifted the energy. Cameras flashed as fans reacted. Her arrival beside Travis Kelce became one of the most talked-about moments of the evening. “Taylor out tonight at a TEU event in Nashville, Tennessee (June 23, 2025),” tweeted @swifferupdates. The post also noted her standout look.

Taylor wore Hunter Bell’s ‘Brookie Top’ and ‘Eva Skirt’ in emerald buffalo check. The green and white gingham crop top matched her below-the-knee skirt. She completed the look with a stylish bag and white heels, pairing it with a diamond-covered hand chain. Undoubtedly, her fit was a crowd favorite. In the event, Swift clicked a picture standing beside Claire Kittle and Greg Olsen’s family at the L.A. Jackson bar, blending perfectly into the event with quiet support.

Right by her side, Travis Kelce brought flair to the night. He wore ivory shorts with white sneakers and a knit t-shirt. The Givenchy shirt had yellow stripes on the sleeves, giving a look that struck a balance between comfort and polish. The cameras, too, turned toward Kelce’s clean game-night-ready style, as the couple’s entrance quickly gained buzz across social media and among fans on site.

On the other hand, this year, even legends like Jeremy Shockey and rookie Brock Bowers showed up to run real reps. No games. Just routes and grind. But when Taylor Swift showed up beside Travis, TEU added a new kind of headline. This offseason just got louder!