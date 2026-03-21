Fanatics Flag Football Classic Prize Money & Player Salary: How Much Are Tom Brady & Other Players Being Paid for LA Event?

Essentials Inside The Story A star-packed flag football showcase led by Tom Brady is set to light up Los Angeles

The hype around the Fanatics Flag Football Classic is real

Brady stirred attention after shutting down a viral claim that he would earn a staggering amount for the event

With the NFL football still months away after the 2025 season, Fanatics Studios and New England Patriots legend Tom Brady have announced the Fanatics Flag Football Classic, where fans will have an incredible chance to witness some of their favorite players in action. The marquee event, which was relocated from Saudi Arabia to Los Angeles, will feature Jayden Daniels, Saquon Barkley, CeeDee Lamb, Christian McCaffrey, Sauce Gardner, Myles Garrett, Brock Bowers, Maxx Crosby, Tyreek Hill, Odell Beckham Jr., and Rob Gronkowski.

However, with a blockbuster star cast for the event, many have raised questions about the finances around the Fanatics Flag Football Classic. With that said, let’s look at what the prize money and player salaries are for the tournament.

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What is the prize money for the Fanatics Flag Football Classic?



There is currently no official prize money publicly disclosed for the Fanatics Flag Football Classic scheduled for March 21, 2026. However, Fanatics has released the prize money for an event of a similar scale, the Fanatics Games, which will be hosted by the Javits Center in New York City from July 16–19, 2026, with a $2 million total prize pool.

Is Tom Brady getting paid $75M for Fanatics Flag Football Classic?

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With no details available about the prize money and other financial aspects of the event, there has been speculation that Tom Brady will earn a massive sum of $75 million for his role in the Fanatics Flag Football Classic. The Barstool Sports founder, Dave Portnoy, revealed the hefty price tag on Wake Up Barstool.

However, the Patriots legend was quick to shut down the rumor by re-sharing the video clip of Portnoy with a hilarious response on X.

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“Are we just picking numbers out of a hat and reporting them?” Tom Brady wrote. “While we’re breaking news… Elvis is doing the halftime show, and Babe Ruth is gonna sign some autographs for fans. Also, I heard Dave prefers floppy pizza. Who cares about facts, right? 😂”

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Are Other Players Getting Paid for the Fanatics Flag Football Classic?

While official payment details for individual participants in the Fanatics Flag Football Classic have not been publicly disclosed, the high-profile nature of the event suggests significant compensation for its stars.

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The Fanatics Flag Football Classic promises to be a star-studded spectacle, though the financial details surrounding the event remain largely under wraps. Fans can look forward to watching their favorite NFL stars compete on March 21, 2026, at BMO Stadium in Los Angeles, regardless of what the players take home.