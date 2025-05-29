Fans Are Saying Just One Thing After Stefon Diggs’ Viral Moment

It was the Memorial Day weekend—teams across the NFL were grinding through voluntary OTAs, laying the groundwork for a long, brutal season ahead. But Stefon Diggs? He was nowhere near the New England Patriots‘ practice field. Instead, he was soaking up the sun on a yacht, partying with Cardi B, tossing around what looks like a mystery pink bag to a group of women in a scene straight out of a rap video. Yeah, that was a blockbuster move, but not the kind Patriots fans had in mind.

The veteran receiver wasn’t brought to Foxborough just to look good in a uniform. Rookie QB Drake Maye sees him as an experienced leader and the face of a rebuilt offense. But after this viral party moment, fans aren’t exactly feeling the leadership vibes. This incident coincided with Diggs’ absence from the Patriots’ voluntary organized team activities (OTAs), raising eyebrows among fans and the media. Head coach Mike Vrabel addressed the situation, emphasizing the importance of players making responsible decisions both on and off the field, though he refrained from delving into specifics about his conversations with Diggs.

On Wednesday, the 28th of May, NFL reporter Dov Kleiman shared a video of the receiver at practice. Stefon Diggs tied himself to a pole with a rope and tried to work on his reflexes and running actions during a real NFL game. Overall, he used the video to remove doubts from the minds of his fans. As soon as he posted it, the video went viral. And it confirmed that he still has that edge.

This isn’t new for Diggs. He’s always played with a chip on his shoulder and a flair for drama. In Buffalo, things got rocky fast. The cryptic tweets, sideline blowups, trade request, and whispers that eventually weren’t whispers anymore. Vrabel’s silence says a lot. He’s a culture-first guy. He’s not interested in stardom unless it leads to wins. And right now, Diggs is dominating headlines, not defenses.

Fans sense something is fishy. Everyone knows his love interest in Cardi B. And if he partied with her, it’s fine. However, his motive behind tweeting this video did not get fulfilled. Fans still called him out for not being serious about the franchise.

Fans give a reality check to Stefon Diggs

For long, the ace receiver has used X as a platform to tease his fans, haters, and side watchers. There were times when he directly replied to posts that claimed he was not essential to the Bills‘ success (particularly their QB Josh Allen‘s). However, fans started giving him a taste of his own medicine on X. One fan saw the video and immediately commented, “Washed.”

That’s a pretty bold claim. The Pats signed a 3-year $63.5 million contract. So, everyone now wants to know if Stefon Diggs could play a role in their success. One fan doubts it and replied, “He is 100% a fraud..” Another fan questioned his fitness and physical standard. He also echoed a similar sentiment of doubt and added, “Looks slow and overweight. Will be a disaster of a signing. -Chaz.”

One fan hit the nail on the head by revealing the most plausible theory behind the video. He wrote, “Why isn’t he at OTA’s then. This video is attempting damage control.” Instead of posting videos, he should have practiced at the Patriots’ OTAs. But hey, a video at least gives some degree of confidence that things are going well. Another supporter took a jibe at the receiver and predicted his future. He said, “Sure……he’ll be cut within the week. Good job, buddy.”

The Patriots are catching some heat in the media right now after Mike Vrabel was seen rebuking WR Javon Baker during practice. They’re doing their best to keep the details under wraps. They’ll be eager for everyone to move on to much more positive scenarios.