Fans Call Out ‘Atrocious’ National Anthem In Paris, Refs Face Heat Across Games, Jets Player Yells at Teammate & More From NFL Sunday’s Action

Week 7 of the NFL season brought plenty of drama on Sunday, from Paris to Nashville. The Steelers beat the Saints 16-10 in the NFL’s first regular-season game in France, but the game also drew criticism. Fans complained about the national anthem performance and the refereeing. Officials faced more criticism in Tennessee, where a missed false start before Cleveland’s game-winning field goal left Titans fans frustrated.

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There was plenty of action across the league. The Falcons ended the 49ers’ unbeaten run, the Bengals came back from a 13-0 halftime deficit to beat the Ravens, and the Vikings improved to 6-0. Garrett Wilson was seen yelling at Geno Smith as the Dolphins earned their first win of the season. J.J. McCarthy led the Giants to an overtime win in his first start, while the Buccaneers cruised past the Panthers.

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Here is a look at everything that happened on a dramatic Sunday.

Steelers vs Saints

The Pittsburgh Steelers came away with a 16-10 win over the New Orleans Saints at Stade de France on Sunday. It was a special day for the NFL, as the game marked the league’s first regular-season match in France. The Steelers improved to 5-2 and picked up their third straight win, while the Saints fell to 2-5.

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However, the pregame national anthem performance drew criticism from some viewers.

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“The American anthem being played in Paris is absolutely atrocious. Who signed that off 🤨 #NFLParisGame,” one frustrated viewer wrote on X.

Aaron Rodgers helped Pittsburgh get the job done. He completed 19 of 30 passes for 212 yards and threw a 4-yard touchdown to Darnell Washington. That touchdown also moved Rodgers past Peyton Manning into third place on the NFL’s all-time list, with 540 career touchdown passes. Only Tom Brady and Drew Brees have thrown more.

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Chris Boswell kicked three field goals, including a 47-yarder just before halftime. After relying heavily on the passing game earlier in the season, Pittsburgh found success on the ground. Jaylen Warren ran for 101 yards on 18 carries, while Rico Dowdle added 41. The Steelers finished with a season-high 148 rushing yards.

The defense held New Orleans to just 18 rushing yards. Payton Wilson intercepted a pass in the red zone, and Patrick Queen’s late sack stopped the Saints from threatening again. Despite throwing for 278 yards, quarterback Tyler Shough could not lead New Orleans to a comeback.

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Pittsburgh then kept the ball for the final 5:52, denying the Saints another opportunity to score. With 1:04 remaining, the Steelers lined up for a field goal, but an offside penalty against New Orleans gave them a first down instead. Pittsburgh accepted the penalty and finished in victory formation to seal the 16-10 win.

Fans also criticized the officiating. One fan wrote, “These officials are trying to make the game about themselves. This is horribly called Steelers vs Saints in Paris.”

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Some fans also complained about the officiating and the number of flags thrown during the contest.

T.J. Watt appeared to force a fumble against Saints quarterback Tyler Shough, but officials overturned the call after a replay review and ruled Shough down by contact. Watt’s wife, Dani, criticized the decision on Instagram, writing “Robbed. YET AGAIN,” as the Saints went on to tie the game with a field goal.

Pittsburgh now turns its attention to a divisional rematch with Cleveland, with both teams sitting at 5-2 atop the AFC North. New Orleans, meanwhile, heads into its bye week at 2-5 after a third consecutive defeat.

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Bengals vs Ravens

The Cincinnati Bengals looked lost in the first half against Baltimore. With Lamar Jackson sidelined, Tyler Huntley started at quarterback and helped the Ravens take a 13-0 lead into halftime. Cincinnati punted on its first three drives, while Joe Burrow managed just 43 passing yards.

Head coach Zac Taylor also voiced his frustration with the officiating. After an illegal block penalty against Cincinnati, Taylor called a timeout and continued arguing with the officials.

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The CBS broadcast questioned the call, with one commentator saying, “As a defensive player myself, I honestly do not know what you expect him to do in that situation.”

But the Bengals came alive after the break. Burrow threw a 6-yard touchdown pass to Mike Gesicki, then connected with Tee Higgins from 13 yards out to give Cincinnati a 14-13 lead. Ja’Marr Chase and Drew Sample added touchdowns as the Bengals took control. Ravens fans had reportedly started leaving the stadium before the game ended.

Burrow threw for 249 yards and four touchdowns in the second half, completing 16 of 18 passes. Higgins finished with six catches for 148 yards and a touchdown. Cincinnati’s defense also stepped up, sacking Huntley four times and intercepting him in the second half. The Bengals scored 35 unanswered points to win 35-13 and improve to 4-2.

However, the win came with injury concerns. Tight end Erick All Jr. suffered a right knee injury and was ruled out. Safety Kyle Dugger also left in the third quarter with a quad injury and did not return.

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Giants vs Texans

J.J. McCarthy made his first start as the Giants’ quarterback a memorable one, leading New York to a 27-21 overtime win over the Houston Texans. It was a wild game, and Houston also had a special moment. Receiver Tank Dell returned to action after 673 days away following a serious knee injury in 2024. He made an immediate impact with a 43-yard catch.

Early in the game, Cam Skattebo was hit with a 15-yard penalty for lowering his helmet into Texans safety M.J. Stewart. The call wiped out a seven-yard run and left Skattebo visibly angry. Head coach John Harbaugh also protested the decision.

Skattebo responded with a strong performance. He rushed for 124 yards on 17 carries and scored on a 16-yard run to give the Giants a 21-14 lead with 8:55 left. But Houston fought back, with Xavier Hutchinson catching a 3-yard touchdown pass with 52 seconds remaining to tie the game at 21-21 and send it to overtime.

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Houston received the ball first in overtime, but the Giants’ defense forced a three-and-out. New York then needed just three plays to finish the game. McCarthy found Malik Nabers for a 9-yard gain before Skattebo broke free for 42 yards. Devin Singletary followed with a 30-yard touchdown run against his former team, sealing a 27-21 victory.

McCarthy finished with 252 passing yards, completing 20 of 28 attempts. The win moved New York to 4-2-1, while Houston fell to 2-5.

Browns vs Titans

The Tennessee Titans got off to a fast start but could not hold on to their lead. Tony Pollard scored rushing touchdowns on the team’s first two drives, helping Tennessee go up 14-0. But Deshaun Watson led Cleveland’s comeback. He threw for 308 yards and ran for a touchdown, giving the Browns a 24-17 lead with a 9-yard run and 4:34 left in the game. Pollard responded with his third touchdown of the day, tying the score at 24 with less than a minute remaining.

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Watson then led another late scoring drive. He connected with Harold Fannin Jr. on a 36-yard catch-and-run to put Cleveland in field-goal range. Andre Szmyt kicked a 32-yard field goal as time expired to give the Browns a 27-24 win. Szmyt had earlier hit the upright on a 43-yard attempt.

However, the finish sparked controversy. Officials appeared to miss a false start by Cleveland before Fannin’s big play, leaving Titans fans angry. Brad Willis voiced that frustration on X, writing, “Hey @NFLOfficiating, care to comment on the false start that just cost the #Titans a chance at the game?”

The win moved Cleveland to 5-2, tying the Browns with the Steelers for first place in the AFC North. Tennessee fell to 1-6.

49ers vs Falcons

Injuries continued to trouble the San Francisco 49ers in Week 7. The unbeaten team (6-0) traveled to Atlanta without Mike Evans, Deebo Samuel, and Nick Bosa. Christian McCaffrey soon became another concern.

McCaffrey got San Francisco off to a strong start, leaping into the end zone on fourth-and-goal from the 1-yard line to make it 7-0. The Atlanta Falcons, who entered the game with a 2-4 record, answered with a field goal. But the 49ers soon had a reason to worry. Late in the first quarter, McCaffrey was seen getting treatment on his left leg. With 6:14 left in the first half, he jogged to the locker room. The team listed him as questionable to return with a thigh injury.

Rookie Kaelon Black stepped up and made the most of his chance. He broke through the defense for a 30-yard touchdown early in the second quarter, extending San Francisco’s lead to 14-3. It was the first NFL touchdown of his career. Atlanta fought back with nine unanswered points, cutting the 49ers’ lead to 14-12 by halftime.

McCaffrey returned to start the second half after riding a stationary bike on the sideline. With a bye coming in Week 8, San Francisco had already been careful with Evans. How the team manages McCaffrey’s workload will be worth watching.

The 49ers also had a frustrating moment with discipline. Osa Odighizuwa was called for encroachment and reportedly tried to return to the field. According to Alex Tran on X, the coaches sent him back to the sideline. Head coach Kyle Shanahan was visibly unhappy with the situation.

Atlanta capitalized on San Francisco’s mistakes, forcing four turnovers and turning them into 13 points. Michael Penix Jr. threw three touchdown passes as the Falcons rallied from a 14-3 deficit to win 29-20, ending the 49ers’ unbeaten start. Atlanta improved to 3-4, while San Francisco fell to 6-1.

The win also included a tense moment for Drake London, who appeared frustrated after taking a helmet-to-helmet hit from 49ers safety Malik Mustapha in the third quarter.

London was taken off the field for a concussion check but was later cleared to return. The incident was shared by MLFootball on X, which shared footage of London’s reaction.

Buccaneers vs Panthers

Baker Mayfield returned from a dislocated thumb, and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers made a strong start against the Carolina Panthers. Tampa Bay (1-5) took control early, putting the Panthers (3-2), who entered the game leading the NFC South, in a 33-6 hole by halftime. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers won 43–13 against the Carolina Panthers in Week 7. Bucky Irving rushed for 106 yards and two touchdowns as Tampa Bay dominated the game.

Mayfield wore a custom glove to protect his throwing hand. With just 12 seconds left in the first half, he threw a 14-yard touchdown pass to Tez Johnson. It was the 200th touchdown pass of his career. Tampa Bay’s 33 first-half points were the third-most in franchise history and its highest total since 2021.

The Buccaneers also produced two unusual plays. Al-Quadin Muhammad forced a fumble with a strip-sack of Bryce Young. Defensive tackle Calijah Kancey, who weighs 280 pounds, picked up the loose ball and ran 32 yards before flipping into the end zone for a touchdown.

Carolina later found some hope when Young threw a 50-yard touchdown pass to Darren Waller, making it 17-6. But the Panthers could not even get the extra point. Zyon McCollum caught the blocked kick and returned it for a defensive two-point conversion. He also intercepted Young before halftime.

Things only got worse for Carolina. Tampa Bay forced four turnovers, and the score reached 43-13 late in the game. The Panthers also lost tackle Taylor Moton, who was reported out with ankle and fibula injuries. One frustrated fan summed up the team’s performance by calling it “flat-out embarrassing.”

Miami vs Jets

The Miami Dolphins finally had something to celebrate. After starting the season without a win, they beat the New York Jets 28-25 at MetLife Stadium to earn their first victory. It was also the first time Miami had taken the lead in a game this season.

Caleb Douglas was a key target for Malik Willis, catching both of the quarterback’s touchdown passes. Willis finished 14-of-21 for 208 yards and added a rushing touchdown with less than 10 seconds remaining in the first half, helping Miami take a 21-7 lead into the break.

The Jets managed just one touchdown before halftime, with Geno Smith finding Mason Taylor in the end zone. Garrett Wilson entered the break without a catch or a target.

Wilson’s frustration became clear in the second half. The Jets had a chance to score in the red zone but settled for a field goal, cutting Miami’s lead to 21-17. Cameras then caught Wilson speaking animatedly to Smith on the sideline.

Rookie Omar Cooper Jr. was one of the bright spots for New York. He became the first rookie in Jets history to record at least 100 receiving yards and a touchdown in back-to-back games. Taylor also had a strong outing, finishing with five catches for 62 yards and two touchdowns.

The Dolphins also faced an injury concern when Dante Trader Jr. hurt his shoulder and was listed as questionable to return. Miami still found a way to close out the game. With fewer than two minutes remaining, Willis converted a fourth-and-1, allowing the Dolphins to run out the clock without giving the Jets another possession. The 28-25 victory moved Miami to 1-5 and dropped New York to 2-5.

Colts VS Vikings

The Minnesota Vikings improved to 6-0 for the first time since 2009, but they had to fight until the final minutes to beat the Indianapolis Colts 16-10. Minnesota returned from its bye week with another win, although its offense struggled for much of the game.

The Colts struck first when Jonathan Taylor ran for a 38-yard touchdown on their opening drive. It was his longest touchdown run of the season, and he finished with 95 yards on 18 carries. Spencer Shrader then kicked a 43-yard field goal just before halftime to give Indianapolis a 10-6 lead.

Minnesota struggled to sustain drives, converting just two of its seven third-down attempts in the first half. That left the Vikings trailing at the break, but their defense kept the deficit manageable and held Indianapolis scoreless throughout the second half.

Blake Cashman helped lead that defensive effort, finishing with 12 tackles, two sacks, four passes defended and three quarterback hits. His contributions against both the run and pass helped Minnesota stay within reach while its offense struggled to find a rhythm.

Kyler Murray found T.J. Hockenson for a 5-yard touchdown to put Minnesota ahead 13-10. Will Reichard added a 52-yard field goal with 1:39 left, and Harrison Smith sealed the win by intercepting Daniel Jones with 1:08 remaining.

Colts head coach Shane Steichen looked frustrated as he left the field. Indianapolis fell to 2-5, while Jones faced pressure on more than half of his dropbacks.