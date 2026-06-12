Fans Concerned About Tyreek Hill’s Future As Latest Injury Update Casts Major Doubt on Possible Chiefs Reunion

After a devastating ACL tear and knee dislocation, slow recovery, and no team having shown interest in signing him since Miami released him in February 2026, Tyreek Hill’s chances of returning to Kansas City appear increasingly remote. The latest injury update has only added to the concern surrounding his future.

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“Tyreek Hill’s knee brace, but it also appears that he’s in a wrist brace,” Starcade Media posted on X.

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Apparently, last year in September, Hill suffered a gruesome knee dislocation that tore multiple ligaments, including his ACL. The injury occurred on a tackle during a game against the New York Jets . Consequently, Miami had no other option but to move on, considering the $51 million cap hit looming ahead in 2026.

And now, months later, Hill still doesn’t have a team. The Kansas City reunion talk has been swirling for a while now, which honestly makes sense on the surface. Nate Taylor of ESPN reported that the Chiefs are planning to monitor Hill’s recovery from his ACL tear and knee dislocation as it progresses.

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In the 2026 NFL draft, Kansas City selected cornerback Mansoor Delane with the sixth overall pick and did not have any receiver selection until the fifth round, meaning there is definitely a need there. Considering Kansas City’s failure to reach the postseason for the first time since 2014 in 2025, when they only finished with a record of 6-11, signing Hill would at least make sense in theory.

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After earning six Pro Bowl selections and a Super Bowl ring during his six seasons in Kansas City, Hill finished his time there with 479 receptions, 6,630 receiving yards, and 56 touchdowns. That’s the legacy he built, and it’s exactly why talk of a reunion refuses to go away.

Before that game against New York, the ‘Cheetah’ was still one of those guys you genuinely couldn’t take your eyes off. But right now his NFL future is sitting in a very uncomfortable place of uncertainty, and the people closest to him aren’t offering much in the way of reassurance.

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Hill’s agent, Drew Rosenhaus, spoke to Josh Moser on June 3rd, and the update was not exactly what people were hoping to hear.

“Right now, he’s still in the midst of a rigorous recovery and rehab,” Rosenhaus said. “There really isn’t a set timetable on when he’s going to be ready to go. And when that takes place is less important than the fact that he does come all the way back.”

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This is a way of saying that no one knows when he is going to be back. Moreover, in light of Rosenhaus having previously raised the possibility of Hill being available in Week 1 of 2026, this can be seen as quite a setback.

Tyreek Hill’s situation has fans worried

Questions surrounding Tyreek Hill’s situation are causing plenty of concern among fans.

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“To think people were saying Tyreek was going to be back this szn,” one fan wrote after a recent photo of Hill in a leg brace made the rounds online.

“That doesn’t look good,” someone else chimed in.

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To Rosenhaus’s credit, he did try to keep the mood up.

“Tyreek is working incredibly hard,” Rosenhaus added. “All of my conversations with him have been extremely positive. He’s a man on a mission. We talk about things like being the Comeback Player of the Year.”

And from everything we’ve seen, Hill himself does seem to be staying locked in mentally through all of this. But fans aren’t exactly buying the feel-good framing.

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“He’s not going to play this year,” another added flatly. “He may be done for good,” another fan wrote, capturing the frustration that’s been building in a lot of corners of the internet.

And honestly, when you look at the recent numbers, it’s hard to argue with the concern.

Hill recorded 21 receptions for 265 yards and a touchdown in just four games in 2025 before suffering a season-ending injury. The 2024 season saw him record 81 receptions for 959 yards, which sounds fine until you realize he recorded a career-high 1,799 yards in 2023. There’s a significant decline in performance there, and the injury puts even more pressure on that situation.

“That should settle the coming to the Chiefs debate,” one fan said, and the replies seemed to agree.

All that Hill has at present is hope. Hope that his knee will get better soon. Hope that a phone will ring. Hope that one of the league’s most talented players still has something left to give, and that too in the red and gold.