Fans Boycott Stephen A. Smith After ESPN Broadcaster Threatened Critics on Live TV Amid Argument with Cam Newton

Stephen A. Smith has done it again. He is known for his bold opinions and high energy, and has spent more than two decades at ESPN, building a reputation as both a star and a mentor. And his sharp takes, often capable of crossing fans, are just as familiar as his reputation, no matter which fandom is involved. This time, it was football fans. And they’re definitely not happy with him!

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Stephen A. was on First Take when the Cowboys’ issues with Micah Parsons and Dak Prescott came up. The famous Cowboys critic argued that Prescott’s massive deal is stopping the franchise from making other key roster moves, such as signing or retaining players. The Cowboys quarterback has a deal worth $240 million, making him the most expensive QB in the league. However, not everyone agreed with Smith.

And Cam Newton threw a heated question to Smith, “When you were getting your bag… was that not you looking after your best interests?” That’s when Smith went off, talking about his influence on the show. “There are plenty of people throughout ESPN’s history I have helped get theirs. And anybody who would challenge what the hell I just said to you on national television, they better beware. They better not utter that publicly… and I didn’t say one. I said many. And by the way, Cam Newton, while you’re doing that, you can ask the bosses themselves,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

This didn’t sit right with fans. “I wish Cam would’ve told him where to go,” one wrote in the comments section of the x Post featuring the conversation. Speaking of Smith’s contract, ESPN secured the analyst with a massive five-year, $100 million contract, as per The Athletic. The deal made Smith one of the highest-paid figures in sports media, paying him $20 million annually. Under the agreement, Smith focused primarily on First Take while scaling back from other ESPN shows, though he still makes appearances on major events like Monday Night Football.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Now, this size of the contract is rare in the media industry, putting Smith’s salary on par with star athletes. His annual pay even matched linebacker Roquan Smith’s record-setting deal with the Ravens in 2023. ESPN’s investment is a reminder of Smith’s two-decade presence at the network and his abilities. As for Smith’s latest comment on his influence, fans didn’t seem to be fond.

AD

Fans sound off on Stephen A. Smith after his exchange with Cam Newton

Smith’s latest viral moment has sparked a wave of reactions online. Fans didn’t hold back in criticizing how Smith handled himself. One fan noted that Smith may have told Newton he had a job at ESPN because of him. Newton has recently signed a multiyear deal with ESPN. But, it was just an assumption “He basically telling Cam he gotta job on espn cause of him so stfu.”

Another felt Smith positioned himself as the gatekeeper of opportunities at the network. Many didn’t feel it was right. Rather than focusing on the football debate, Smith turned the exchange into a conversation about his own power. Others expressed how Smith’s persona has actively driven them away from First Take. One fan admitted they once watched the show daily and even considered themselves a supporter, but now they’d rather tune in to other sports programming.

“I used to watch First Take every day. Now, I’d rather watch any other sports show. I can’t stand listening to him now and I’m an SAS fan…” the former fan wrote. Another reminisced late Stuart Scott, one of ESPN’s most respected anchors. Stuart was a famous American sportscaster and ESPN anchor known for his unique style and catchphrase, “Boo-Yah!”For many longtime viewers, Scott remains the gold standard. “Stephen A Smith makes me miss and respect Stuart Scott so much more. RIP to the OG.”

Others were a bit harsh. “Idk if I’ve ever seen someone who needs to be slapped so hard in my life.” Stephen A. has become a role model for many. His story is one of hard work and persistence. Still, his harsh opinions have often drawn criticism, and this isn’t the first time a debate involving Smith has turned into something else entirely. Another fan took a sarcastic shot at Smith’s repeated insistence on his influence. “Yeah because it’s a well known fact that history taught us that people with actual influence go around telling others “I have influence you know,””one wrote.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

A few months ago, he clashed with LeBron James. During an appearance on the Gil’s Arena podcast, Smith explained that his commentary on James was strictly professional. But he accused LeBron and his camp of trying to damage his reputation behind the scenes. Smith has often spoken about James’ son, Bronny, on his show, but his one comment, “As a father, I’m pleading with you to stop,” didn’t sit well. James reportedly took it too personally, leading to a heated courtside confrontation and public jabs, including James mocking Smith on The Pat McAfee Show. The two have since moved on.

But Smith’s brutal takes, sometimes right, sometimes wrong, rarely fail to grab attention. For better or worse, fans keep talking about him, just like this time.