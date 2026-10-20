Fans Fume as 49ers Star Escapes Penalty, Commanders’ Player Carted Off, Brock Purdy Surpasses Lamar Jackson for NFL History and More From MNF

The 23-17 MNF loss against the San Francisco 49ers only made things more clear for the Washington Commanders. The team struggled on both sides of the ball, but even worse were their mistakes through self-inflicted wounds and pre-snap penalties.

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It goes without saying that Washington fans, who traveled to San Francisco’s Levi’s Stadium, were left furious with the loss. But it wasn’t just the loss. Instances that took place in the game left them hopeless. Here are all the important aspects of the game.

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Fred Warner’s controversial plays during the game

The 49ers’ All-Pro linebacker Fred Warner delivered his trademark aggressive defense on Monday night, but several hits drew criticism after the game. Warner finished with eight total tackles, including six solo tackles and two assists, and played a key role in setting the physical tone for San Francisco’s defense. However, some of his tackles sparked debate over possible helmet-to-helmet contact with Washington ball-carriers.

None of the plays in question resulted in an unnecessary roughness penalty during the game, meaning the 49ers avoided giving Jayden Daniels and the Commanders’ offense additional 15-yard gains.

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However, MLFootball highlighted hits that fans believed should have drawn flags. Several NFL analysts also questioned why Warner was not penalized.

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One of them was Emmy Award-winning journalist Josina Anderson, who wrote on X, “WHAT IN THE WORLD: How in the heck to the refs pick the flag up on this helmet hit by Fred Warner in a game where the stripes are supposed to be watching the play, looking out for player safety, have independent oversight in-stadium on helmet hits, and Park Ave watching too.”

Mark Maske, an NFL analyst for FOS, also criticized the officiating, writing, “Fred Warner has gotten away with multiple illegal hits to the head or receivers in the process of making the catch, as Troy Aikman said on the broadcast.”

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Under Rule 12, Section 2, Article 10 of the NFL rulebook, players are prohibited from using the crown of the helmet to make forcible contact or from making prohibited forcible contact with an opponent’s head or neck area.

The rule also protects defenseless players. Depending on the circumstances, violations can result in penalties and further league discipline.

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The NFL reviews game footage after each week, and the league can issue fines for certain illegal hits even when officials do not throw a flag during the game.

Warner had already been fined $23,882 for an illegal helmet hit and $17,911 for an illegal hip-drop tackle earlier in the season against the Arizona Cardinals. If the league determines that he committed another violation against the Commanders, he could face additional discipline.

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The Commanders’ WR was carted off the field

During Monday night’s game, with approximately 2:16 remaining in the first quarter, the Commanders faced third-and-nine when quarterback Jayden Daniels was sacked by 49ers defensive lineman Osa Odighizuwa.

Meanwhile, wide receiver Terry McLaurin was running a route near the sideline while trying to get away from cornerback Deommodore Lenoir’s coverage. As McLaurin planted his foot, his left leg appeared to give way after colliding with a defender. He fell to the ground and immediately grabbed his knee in pain.

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McLaurin initially tried to reach the sideline under his own power but went down before getting there. Medical staff examined him on the field, placed an air cast on his left leg, and transported him to the locker room on a cart. Before leaving the game, he had recorded one reception for 27 yards.

Initial video reviews and commentary from injury analysts, including Jeff Mueller and FOX Sports Radio’s Dr. David J. Chao, raised concerns about a potentially serious knee injury. Possible explanations discussed included a patellar tendon rupture, quadriceps tendon injury, or severe ACL damage. However, the precise diagnosis would require confirmation from the team’s medical staff.

His injury was not the only concern on the field, though, as San Francisco also lost a wide receiver during the game.

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The 49ers’ WR suffered an injury

49ers wide receiver Mike Evans had reportedly missed practice throughout the week because of Achilles soreness and rib issues. Despite not practicing on Thursday, Friday, or Saturday, he told head coach Kyle Shanahan that he felt ready to play.

With 1:10 remaining in the second quarter and San Francisco leading 13–3, quarterback Brock Purdy connected with Evans on an inside-breaking route for a 16-yard gain to the Washington 28-yard line.

After Commanders safety Jeremy Reaves brought him down, Evans remained on the turf and began stretching his right leg. Medical staff helped him off the field, and he went directly to the locker room. Although he was initially listed as questionable, the 49ers ruled him out at the start of the third quarter. He finished with three catches for 94 yards.

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After the game, Shanahan confirmed that Evans was dealing with Achilles tendinitis, an ongoing issue he had managed at previous points in his career. The coach said he did not believe Evans needed additional imaging or testing, describing the problem as managed soreness rather than a new tear or other structural injury.

The 49ers hope to have Evans available for their Week 7 matchup against the Atlanta Falcons, which will be their final game before the Week 8 bye.

Brock Purdy entered the NFL history books

While injuries and controversial calls drew attention, Brock Purdy also reached a significant career milestone during Monday’s game.

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Purdy completed 21 of 29 passes for 264 yards and a touchdown, helping San Francisco secure a 23–17 victory and improve to 6–0. Despite the absence of several key wide receivers, including Evans, Purdy managed the offense effectively. The 49ers built a 20–3 halftime lead before holding off Washington’s second-half comeback attempt.

Purdy also entered the game just five pass attempts short of the 1,500-attempt minimum required to qualify for the NFL’s career passer-rating rankings. Having recorded 1,495 attempts before kickoff, he needed only a few more to meet the threshold.

Once he crossed that mark, Purdy became eligible for the career rankings, with a passer rating reported in the range of 105.4 to 105.6. That figure put him ahead of Lamar Jackson, whose career passer rating was listed at 102.7, giving Purdy the highest career passer rating in NFL history among qualifying quarterbacks.

That wraps up Monday night’s action. The 49ers are set to face the Atlanta Falcons in Week 7, while the Washington Commanders will have a bye week break before their next matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles.