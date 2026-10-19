Fans Outraged at CBS for Showing Taylor Swift During Chargers-Chiefs Broadcast

It was yet another victory march for the Kansas City Chiefs as they won 22-6 against the winless Los Angeles Chargers. Witnessing the win was none other than 14-time Grammy winner Taylor Swift, who was shown on camera multiple times, but the fans apparently weren’t too fond of seeing her.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“Taylor Swift loves what she is seeing,” CBS captioned in an X post as tight end Travis Kelce had the ball, with the commentator also weighing in. “Caught by Kelce, rolling his way to the 20-yard line. Catch and run of 24 for Kelce, and everybody’s enjoying it.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The 24-yard play was made by Kelce on a 2nd-and-four during the second quarter with 3:02 left, with the Chiefs ahead by 9-3. Swift, 36, was seen hugging singer and star Este Haim after the run was executed by her husband. Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark was also seen in the suite.

Swift has been an avid supporter of her husband ever since the two started dating in 2023. She has been seen at games plenty of times now, and as expected, the cameras pan to her. In a 2023 episode of the New Heights podcast, even Travis Kelce was shocked upon learning how many times Swift was shown during a Chiefs game.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Damn, that’s crazy,” Travis Kelce said. “That’s like once a drive.”

“I think they’re overdoing it a little bit for sure, especially my situation.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Ian Trombetta, the NFL’s senior vice president of social, influencer and content marketing, told The Associated Press that the league wants to “make sure we remain in a celebratory sort of posture and position, and one that we don’t want to over-commercialize, in a way.” But when it comes to the Taylor-Travis situation, it “took a life of its own.”

This season, Swift went viral for her very animated reactions during the Colts game. She lost her cool and appeared to curse after a referee made a call that went against the Chiefs.

ADVERTISEMENT

Veteran broadcaster Al Michaels had also noted how much Swift was shown on screen, and that a line needed to be drawn.

“I think it did when all of a sudden she shows up, you know, it’s the beginning of the romance, and she’s showing up at the Kansas City games,” he said on the Dan Patrick Show. “And I think one time, I can’t remember which of the networks, she was on like 30 times. So, that’s a little much for anybody. So, you know, you got to pick your spots. You got to figure out how much is how much is too much. How much is not enough.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Fans, too, are far from happy.

A fan just had one straight message for the broadcast, “Stop showing her!”

ADVERTISEMENT

While another fan wrote, “Good lord. I don’t like or dislike her, and I don’t even care who wins this game. But for the love of all that’s holy, NO ONE CARES.”

“Absolutely sick of this. You m***** showing her now even when d***** bag isn’t involved,” commented one of the fans, showing their growing frustration with CBS.

One of the fans had a satirical taunt for the broadcast, writing, “Did she also miss the first quarter because ur network s****.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“its a sickness how much we are still seeing this,” one fan replied on the post.

While Swift was there to support her husband and have a great time watching the Chiefs win, the fans have had a stern take on why she is shown in so many moments during the game.