The Pittsburgh Steelers had plenty to prove heading into their Black Friday clash with the Denver Broncos. The past few days had put Mike McCarthy’s team under an uncomfortable spotlight after Aaron Rodgers’ explosive criticism of the head coach and his subsequent departure from the franchise. But Mason Rudolph and the Steelers defense made sure the conversation shifted back to football with a commanding performance at Acrisure Stadium.

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Denver’s six-game winning streak came to an end in a 27-5 defeat, but the result was only part of the story. Rodgers received an unfriendly message from the Pittsburgh crowd, the Steelers rallied around their head coach, and Bo Nix was left reflecting on a performance he could hardly defend. Broncos legend Mark Schlereth also wasted little time revisiting his criticism of the young quarterback.

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Steelers Fans Make Their Feelings Clear on Aaron Rodgers Amid Mike McCarthy Fallout

The Rodgers-McCarthy controversy followed Pittsburgh into its Black Friday matchup, even though the quarterback was no longer part of the team. During the fourth quarter, a section of Steelers supporters could be heard chanting, “F*** you, Rodgers,” on the Amazon Prime Video broadcast.

The reaction came just days after Rodgers publicly criticized McCarthy on The Pat McAfee Show. The 42-year-old quarterback had been benched before Pittsburgh eventually released him, and he accused the head coach of failing to communicate the decision properly.

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Rodgers also made several allegations about McCarthy’s involvement with the team. He claimed the coach arrived late to a quarterback meeting and fell asleep during it. He further alleged that McCarthy missed multiple walkthroughs and meetings before the team’s previous game.

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The quarterback later defended his decision to speak publicly through a text message to broadcaster Al Michaels during Friday’s broadcast.

We Don’t Think Aaron Rodgers Is the Problem. Here’s Why.

local_fire_department HOT TAKE play_arrow He’s 42. The new plan asked more of his arm, not less. Imago 2025Arthur Smith2026Mike McCarthy Passes a game 35 40 Long passes a game 3.1 5.2 Sacks a game 1.8 3.1 Runs a game 22.5 21.7 How good1st of 32 How often27th of 32 arrow_upwardBetter at itGreat at it, barely used Does it lessDoes it morearrow_forward Long passes that get caught Bengals, the best 58% NFL NFL average 37% Steelers with Rodgers 21% The verdict So, no. Aaron Rodgers isn’t the problem. The plan is. A 42-year-old was asked to throw more and longer, while the NFL’s best running game sat unused. How goodHow often Running the ball1st27th Fake handoffs7th31st Long passes30th3rd Ranks are out of 32 teams. Data: nflverse and FTN, Steelers games through Week 11, 2026. arrow_back See why arrow_forward ES ran all 621 plays from his ten starts. Last year his throws were kept short. This year he was asked to throw more, and longer. Best running game in the NFL, 27th in use. Buffalo runs it six more times a game. 7th best with the fake handoff, 31st in using it. Buffalo uses it far more. 3rd worst at long passes, 3rd most thrown. Buffalo catches nearly twice as many. This part is on Rodgers. About 1 in 5 long passes was caught, a career low. One thing is on him: the long pass. Everything else was the plan.

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“A lot of talk about the sanctity of the locker room,” Rodgers told Michaels. “The code or sanctity exists to protect the integrity of the locker room, not to provide immunity from accountability for its leadership.”

Rodgers also claimed the Steelers had barred him from entering the facility, which was why he chose to address the situation on McAfee’s show. His comments came after Tom Brady had questioned his decision to take the dispute public.

However, the Steelers’ performance against Denver gave the franchise something else to celebrate. Rudolph completed nine of 15 passes for 142 yards and a touchdown, and Pittsburgh’s defense produced two touchdowns of its own. The victory also snapped the team’s two-game losing streak and improved its record to 7-4.

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Steelers Players Rally Around Mike McCarthy After Chaotic Week

Rodgers’ public criticism could have created further uncertainty inside Pittsburgh’s locker room. Instead, the players made a point of showing their support for McCarthy before taking the field against Denver.

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Veteran leaders Cam Heyward and T.J. Watt addressed the team before kickoff. Pat Freiermuth also spoke to the offense, reminding his teammates that the franchise and its supporters mattered more than any individual.

“No one feels sorry for us,” Freiermuth said. “And so we either come together or we look like fools on national television.”

The Steelers responded with an energetic start. Watt recovered a Bo Nix fumble in the end zone for the opening touchdown, and DK Metcalf added a 22-yard scoring reception. Pittsburgh took a 14-0 lead in the first quarter and entered halftime ahead 24-5.

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Jalen Ramsey also returned an interception 36 yards for a touchdown. Rudolph, meanwhile, avoided turnovers and gave the offense a steady presence after Rodgers’ departure.

Several Steelers players acknowledged that the week had been difficult, but they also stressed the importance of putting the controversy aside. Rudolph praised the team’s response and its willingness to stand behind McCarthy.

“Unbelievable week,” Rudolph said. “He balanced a lot, and I’m proud of the way our team rallied around him and made it known that like, dude, we’re behind you and let’s block out the noise and let’s go win a game.”

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Heyward was more cautious about whether the experience would make the team stronger in the long run. He said the players still needed to prove they could grow from the situation, but promised that the group would continue to compete.

Bo Nix Accepts Responsibility After Three-Turnover Performance

For the Broncos, the afternoon brought a difficult reality check. Nix struggled against Pittsburgh’s defense and finished with 169 passing yards, two interceptions and a lost fumble. He was also sacked three times as Denver managed just 205 net yards.

The quarterback’s first major mistake came in the opening quarter. Facing third-and-15 from his own 19-yard line, Nix lost possession of the ball during a screen-pass attempt. Watt recovered it in the end zone, giving Pittsburgh the lead.

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Nix’s second costly mistake came late in the first half. He attempted to find Jaylen Waddle near the right sideline, but Jalen Ramsey intercepted the pass and returned it for a touchdown. Pittsburgh went into the break with a commanding 24-5 advantage.

After the game, Nix did not try to shift the blame to the weather or his teammates.

“It’s frustrating, for sure,” Nix said. “I let the team down today, and that’s the last thing I want to do as the quarterback and the leader of the team.”

It was the first time in his 47 career starts, including the regular season and playoffs, that Nix had recorded three turnovers and been sacked three times in the same game. The loss also ended Denver’s six-game winning streak and dropped the Broncos to 8-3.

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Head coach Sean Payton, however, refused to place the entire responsibility on his quarterback. He accepted blame for the early playcalling, particularly the screen-pass design that preceded Nix’s fumble.

“Starts with me,” Payton said. “Early on, we gave them opportunities with momentum, and that falls on me.”

Payton also backed Nix to recover from the setback, insisting that the coaching staff would help him get back on track.

Mark Schlereth Doubles Down on Bo Nix Criticism

Nix’s performance also gave Broncos legend Mark Schlereth another opportunity to revisit his concerns about the quarterback. The former Denver offensive lineman had questioned Nix’s development before Friday’s matchup, and he wasted little time responding after the loss.

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“For all you Bo apologists who were angry with me last week… I am currently accepting your apologies!” Schlereth wrote on X.

His criticism was not new. During an earlier episode of The Stinkin’ Truth Podcast, Schlereth had expressed frustration with Denver’s offensive production and Nix’s performances from the pocket.

“I still look at the Denver Broncos, and I am ready to just go, I relent,” Schlereth said. “I give. I don’t understand it. Because you look at this offense, it’s not just anemic; it’s dreadful for stretches, and there is no rhyme, no reason. Bo Nix, he looks terrible from the pocket.”

Schlereth had also acknowledged Nix’s improvement in recent games, but he remained unconvinced by the quarterback’s overall production. Denver’s offensive struggles had become a concern even during its winning run, and the defeat against Pittsburgh added another difficult performance to that discussion.

The Broncos now have to regroup after losing their six-game streak. Their upcoming matchup against the Miami Dolphins gives Nix an opportunity to respond, but the quarterback will need a much-improved performance to quiet the growing criticism.