Fans Threaten to Boycott NFL for NBA After Christmas Schedule for Thursday Announced

Christmas is supposed to be the NFL’s showcase moment, but this year it has turned into a flashpoint. After the league rolled out its Thursday Christmas slate, fans were left staring at matchups that felt more like preseason filler than holiday spectacle. With playoff clarity already stripping intrigue after Week 16, frustration has boiled over, and some fans are openly threatening to switch their attention to the NBA instead.

“The NFL Christmas schedule for Thursday includes four teams that have already been eliminated from playoff contention,” posted Ari Meirov on X, via The33rdTeam. “There’s a scenario where three of the starting QBs could be Josh Johnson (#Commanders), Max Brosmer (#Vikings), and Chris Oladokun (#Chiefs).”

What should have been a marquee Christmas showcase now could unfold differently. With the Commanders, Vikings, and Chiefs all expected to sit their starting quarterbacks, the NFL’s holiday slate is stripped of intrigue before kickoff. Any remaining hope rested on the Cowboys, but back-to-back collapses ended that fantasy.

Until a few weeks ago, the Kansas City Chiefs could have featured in an edge-of-the-seat playoff game, but not anymore. Not only have they missed out on qualification, but their star QB, Patrick Mahomes, is out with an ACL injury. To make things worse, their second-string quarterback, Gardner Minshew II, is also out.

The only fans who have a sliver of hope to hold onto for Christmas and tune in for the game are the Detroit Lions fans. The Lions still have a 6% chance of qualification and are on the bubble, but just about, for the playoff hunt.

What was supposed to be a marquee holiday slate has quietly unraveled. With playoff stakes fading and star power sidelined, fans are already scanning alternatives. This Christmas, the NBA is standing right there, ready to capitalize on the NFL’s misfire.

Upset NFL fans might switch to the NBA for Christmas

With a boring lineup of games, NFL fans are willing to boycott them on the 25th of December. The NBA has more interesting games scheduled, such as the San Antonio Spurs vs. the Oklahoma City Thunder, the Houston Rockets vs. the Los Angeles Lakers, the Minnesota Timberwolves vs. the Denver Nuggets, and many more.

The difference in quality of games is clear to most fans and now, some are eager to switch things up.

“NBA games might actually dominate this year lmaooo,” wrote a fan.

Looking at the schedule last year, this may not be a new occurrence, with the NBA dominating last year as well. Last Christmas, the NBA delivered edge‑of‑your‑seat finishes like the Lakers’ 115‑113 win over the Warriors and multiple tight games across its five‑game slate, with several decided by single digits. Meanwhile, the NFL’s Christmas matchups were mostly blowouts, lacking late‑game tension despite massive audiences. Based on the game lineups, many believe that Adam Silver will be quite happy.

“Adam Silver & the NBA right now…” wrote another fan after posting a GIF of a laughing man.

Adam Silver is likely smiling this Christmas. Less NFL drama means more eyes glued to the NBA’s stacked holiday slate. In fact, people have already started declaring that Christmas belongs to the NBA.

“That’s okay, we will all be watching basketball anyway because it’s Christmas Day, which belongs to the NBA,” said a fan. He was followed by another one saying, “looks like i’ll be watching the NBA this christmas.”

By the time Christmas arrives, the verdict may already be in. With watered-down NFL matchups and star power missing, fans could either drift toward the NBA’s competitive slate or simply tune out altogether. One way or another, the league risks turning a marquee holiday into background noise.