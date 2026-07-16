Fantasy Football Big Board: Jahmyr Gibbs Tops the Top-100 List

The fantasy football season is upon us. Over the next month and a half, pretty much every league will hold its annual fantasy draft, which means it’s time for you to start doing some research.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

As we prepare for the season, my colleague Daniel Rios and I collaborated to come up with our top-100 fantasy football players for the upcoming season. From Jahmyr Gibbs to Jordan Love, here are the first 100 players that should come off the board in your fantasy draft.

ADVERTISEMENT

1. Jahmyr Gibbs, RB, Detroit Lions

Imago INGLEWOOD, CA – DECEMBER 14: Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs 0 rushes in the fourth quarter of an NFL, American Football Herren, USA football game between the Detroit Lions and Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium, December 14, 2025, in Inglewood, California. Photo by Tony Ding/Icon Sportswire NFL: DEC 14 Lions at Rams EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon46520251214059

Jahmyr Gibbs has finished as a top-10 running back in fantasy in each of his first three seasons in the league, which includes an RB1 finish in 2024 and an RB3 finish in 2025. And that was with David Montgomery in his backfield. Now, it’s largely going to be a one-man show, and we know how efficient Detroit’s offense can be at full force.

ADVERTISEMENT

2. Bijan Robinson, RB, Atlanta Falcons

Bijan Robinson has averaged 20 fantasy points per game for the past two seasons. We all know his versatility, as he’s gotten over 280 rushing attempts and 70 targets in back-to-back seasons. On top of all that, he’s had a top-3 RB finish in the past two seasons. The Atlanta Falcons have a new coach with Kevin Stefanski, but expect things to stay the same with Robinson.

ADVERTISEMENT

3. Ja’Marr Chase, WR, Cincinnati Bengals

No, we don’t have Puka Nacua or Jaxon Smith-Njigba as our WR1. Instead, we have Ja’Marr Chase, who has seen a whopping 360 targets over the last two seasons – far more than any other receiver. When Joe Burrow is healthy, Chase receives the volume of work to be the No. 1 WR in fantasy football. Don’t be surprised if Chase reclaims that title after a WR4 finish last year.

ADVERTISEMENT

4. Puka Nacua, WR, Los Angeles Rams

Imago CHARLOTTE, NC – JANUARY 10: Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua 12 walks off the field after the NFC Wildcard playoff game against the Carolina Panthers on January 10, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina. Photo by Joe Robbins/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA JAN 10 NFC Wildcard Rams at Panthers EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon573260110146

Puka Nacua finished 2026 as the No. 1 receiver in fantasy with over 1,700 yards and 10 touchdowns. The connection he has with Matthew Stafford is special, and with the two returning, he should finish as a top receiver again in fantasy. With at least 16 games played, Nacua has over 160 targets. He’ll get fed routinely.

ADVERTISEMENT

5. Christian McCaffrey, RB, San Francisco 49ers

Christian McCaffrey is the biggest gamble in fantasy. When he’s healthy, he’s a lock to finish as a top-two running back. But the 30-year-old has missed significant time in three of his last six seasons, which rightfully scares some owners away. Still, when he’s healthy, there’s no one better than him in fantasy.

ADVERTISEMENT

6. Jaxon Smith-Njigba, WR, Seattle Seahawks

The reigning Offensive Player of the Year comes in at No. 6 on our list. Jaxon Smith-Njigba finished as the No. 2 receiver last season. It was the first year Sam Darnold was his quarterback, and Darnold targeted Smith 163 times, which was a career high. With Klint Kubiak out of the picture, it’ll be interesting to see how the offense changes, but Darnold learned last season that targeting Smith usually leads to good results.

ADVERTISEMENT

7. Jonathan Taylor, RB, Indianapolis Colts

Imago January 4, 2026, Houston, Texas, U.S: Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor 28 re-enters the field after halftime during the NFL, American Football Herren, USA game between the Houston Texans and the Indianapolis Colts at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX on January 4, 2026. Houston won, 38-30. Houston U.S – ZUMAw137 20260104_aap_w137_110 Copyright: xErikxWilliamsx

Jonathan Taylor got off to a red-hot start last year, but once Daniel Jones went down, defenses started stacking the box against him. Well, Daniel Jones is set to return for Week 1, so Taylor should be able to find similar success to the first half of last year. Maybe not 30 PPG, but 20+ certainly isn’t off the table.

ADVERTISEMENT

8. Amon-Ra St. Brown, WR, Detroit Lions

All the talk before the 2025 season surrounding the Detroit Lions focused on how the offense would perform under Ben Johnson. Well, Amon-Ra St. Brown didn’t skip a beat, finishing as the No. 3 receiver and averaging 19.1 points per game. There’s no reason not to believe he’ll do it again after getting targeted a career-high 172 times last season.

9. CeeDee Lamb, WR, Dallas Cowboys

CeeDee Lamb was hurt last year and saw his new teammate, George Pickens, surpass him as the Dallas Cowboys’ WR1, but I don’t see that sticking. When Lamb is out there, he’s one of the best receivers in football, and Dak Prescott trusts him with his life. If he plays 15+ games, he’ll be a top-five receiver in fantasy, easily.

10. De’Von Achane, RB, Miami Dolphins

It’s been two straight RB 5 finishes for De’Von Achane, and now he enters 2026 without Mike McDaniel calling plays for him. It’s a concern for sure, but Achane remains a high-end starter after finishing with 1,838 scrimmage yards in 2025. Achane is the headliner for the Miami Dolphins, so expect them to use him.

11. James Cook, RB, Buffalo Bills

James Cook led the league in rushing last year, and now the guy who was calling plays is his head coach. Joe Brady loves the versatility Cook brings to this offense, and reports are saying that he should get even more involved in the pass game this year. The sky is the limit for Cook in 2026.

12. A.J. Brown, WR, New England Patriots

Everyone seems to be lower on AJ Brown, but not us at EssentiallySports. Despite what some call a down season for Brown in 2025, he still finished as the WR11. Now he has Drake Maye throwing him the football and seems motivated to give it his all. Expect him to return to his 2022 and 2023 form, when he finished as a top-six receiver in both seasons.

13. Saquon Barkley, RB, Philadelphia Eagles

Imago PHILADELPHIA, PA – JANUARY 11: Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley 26 runs the ball during the NFL, American Football Herren, USA Wild Card game between the San Fransisco 49ers and the Philadelphia Eagles on January 11th, 2026 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, PA. Photo by Terence Lewis/Icon Sportswire NFL: JAN 11 NFC Wildcard 49ers at Eagles EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon260111075

A lot of people lost faith in Saquon Barkley after last year, but I still think he’s one of the best running backs in the sport. He was just held back by some poor play-calling. With Sean Mannion taking over play-calling duties, I fully expect Barkley to play much closer to his 2024 form, so that’s why we have him as a top-15 player in fantasy.

14. Justin Jefferson, WR, Minnesota Vikings

2025, fantasy-wise, was the second-worst season of Justin Jefferson’s career. He finished as WR 21, but with Kyler Murray entering the picture, the expectation is that Jefferson will return to the player we’re used to seeing. There’s no question about his talent; Jefferson is still one of the best receivers in this league. It’s all about how the Vikings’ offense looks around him. That’s why he’s a tad lower on this list.

15. Ashton Jeanty, RB, Las Vegas Raiders

Ashton Jeanty suffered from poor offensive line and quarterback play last season, but the Las Vegas Raiders have built a legitimate offense this offseason, and I fully expect him to take a big step forward. Plus, now they have Klint Kubiak, one of the bright, young play-callers in the league, as head coach, so Jeanty’s fantasy value should shoot through the roof this year.

16. Drake London, WR, Atlanta Falcons

Imago ATLANTA, GA – SEPTEMBER 28: Drake London 5 of the Atlanta Falcons catches a pass during the NFL, American Football Herren, USA game between the Washington Commanders and the Atlanta Falcons on September 28, 2025 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA. Photo by Jeff Robinson/Icon Sportswire NFL: SEP 28 Commanders at Falcons EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon25092810350

Drake London didn’t have the season many anticipated in 2025, but he only played 12 games. He saw 112 targets in those games and finished with 919 yards and seven touchdowns. Tua Tagovailoa is set to start for the Falcons in Week 1, and with London as the clear No. 1 target in Atlanta’s offense, expect new head coach Kevin Stefanski to draw up some easy completions to London.

17. Josh Allen, QB, Buffalo Bills

Josh Allen has finished as the QB1 or QB2 in fantasy in each of the six seasons. There was literally no other choice for the top quarterback on our list. He’s incredibly consistent, and he hasn’t missed a game due to injury since his rookie season in 2018. He’s as reliable a fantasy player as there is.

18. Omarion Hampton, RB, Los Angeles Chargers

Omarion Hampton finished as RB 35, so why is he ranked at 18? Mike McDaniel is the reason. With the Chargers hiring McDaniel, who is known for his creative zone running game, Hampton is expected to take a massive jump in production in the 2026 season. He flashed what he can be late last season for the Chargers, so the hope is there.

19. Derrick Henry, RB, Baltimore Ravens

Imago GREEN BAY, WI – DECEMBER 27: Baltimore Ravens running back Derrick Henry 22 scores a touchdown during a game between the Green Bay Packers and the Baltimore Ravens at Lambeau Field on December 27, 2025 in Green Bay, WI. Photo by Larry Radloff/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA DEC 27 Ravens at Packers EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon2512275687

Derrick Henry may be 32 years old, but he’s not slowing down yet. People keep waiting for him to fall off, but it doesn’t seem like it’s coming anytime soon. Henry has finished as the RB8 or better in each of his last six healthy seasons, and even with a more pass-heavy offense coming to Baltimore, he should hit that mark again.

20. Chris Olave, WR, New Orleans Saints

It feels like a lot of people don’t realize that Chris Olave finished as WR6 last season and had an incredibly productive season with Tyler Shough. Olave was targeted over 150 times and finished with 1,163 yards and 9 touchdowns. With the additions of Travis Etienne, Jordyn Tyson, and Bryce Lance to the New Orleans Saints offense, expect Olave to get more one-on-one opportunities throughout the season. He should be a top-10 receiver again.

21. Trey McBride, TE, Arizona Cardinals

Our first tight end comes in at No. 21. Trey McBride had an incredible 2025 season, where he set the tight end record for most receptions in a single season with 126. He was Jacoby Brissett’s best friend, and you know who seems to be in line to start at QB in Arizona? Brissett. Yeah, McBride’s going to be pretty good this year.

22. Chase Brown, RB, Cincinnati Bengals

Imago CINCINNATI, OH – JANUARY 04: Cincinnati Bengals running back Chase Brown 30 carries the ball during the game against the Cleveland Browns and the Cincinnati Bengals on January 4, 2026, at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, OH. Photo by Ian Johnson/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA JAN 04 Browns at Bengals EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon260104118

Chae Brown has quietly been one of the more consistent backs in fantasy over the past two years. Brown finished as a top-10 back in each of the last two seasons and will be the Bengals’ No. 1 back again in 2026. He should have the same type of production, especially if Burrow can stay healthy for the entirety of the season.

23. George Pickens, WR, Dallas Cowboys

While I believe George Pickens overperformed a bit last year, I do still think he’s going to be one of the best receivers in fantasy. He proved last year that he’s capable of carrying a heavy load, and we know how much Dallas likes to throw the football. Even if CeeDee Lamb is healthy all year, Pickens is going to get his fair share of looks.

24. Kenneth Walker, RB, Kansas City Chiefs

Kenneth Walker left the Seahawks for Kansas City this past offseason. Walker has never finished above RB18 in his career, but that should change with the Chiefs. He can fit right into Andy Reid’s scheme, and having Patrick Mahomes as your quarterback should naturally open up running lanes.

25. Nico Collins, WR, Houston Texans

Imago January 12, 2026, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA: Houston Texans wide receiver NICO COLLINS 12 during the NFL, American Football Herren, USA playoff football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Houston Texans at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Pittsburgh USA – ZUMAg257 20260112_zsp_g257_047 Copyright: xBrentxGudenschwagerx

Nico Collins is one of the most talented receivers in the entire league, but he’s constantly being brought down by injuries and his quarterback. When Collins was healthy and C.J. Stroud had his incredible rookie year, Collins caught 80 passes for 1,257 yards and eight touchdowns. If he can stay on the field and Stroud can be an average quarterback, he could be a top-10 receiver in fantasy.

26. Drake Maye, QB, New England Patriots

We may finally have another option at quarterback within the first three rounds. For years, it’s been Josh Allen as the first quarterback off the board, but with the season Drake Maye had last year, he should be in that conversation as well. Maye finished as QB2, having over 4,300 yards and 31 touchdown passes. With Brown added to the offense, Maye’s numbers should be close to, or even better than, those in 2025.

27. Brock Bowers, TE, Las Vegas Raiders

Brock Bowers was disappointing in 2025 after a stellar rookie campaign, but that was largely due to Geno Smith, who was one of the worst quarterbacks in football last year. Now, he has Kirk Cousins/Fernando Mendoza throwing him the football, so I fully expect him to get back to his rookie season form and be a top-two fantasy tight end again.

28. Rashee Rice, WR, Kansas City Chiefs

Imago KANSAS CITY, MO – DECEMBER 07: Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice 4 in the third quarter of an NFL, American Football Herren, USA game between the Houston Texans and Kansas City Chiefs on December 7, 2025 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO. Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire NFL: DEC 07 Texans at Chiefs EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon2512071229

Rashee Rice is facing legal issues again this offseason and is recovering from knee surgery. Despite it all, he’s supposed to be ready for the 2026 season. Rice has only played a full season once in his career, and it was his rookie season, in which he finished as WR27. If he can stay healthy and be on the field, Rice has proven he can be a low-end WR1 in fantasy.

29. Lamar Jackson, QB, Baltimore Ravens

Lamar Jackson is always going to be one of the best fantasy quarterbacks because of what he can do with his legs, but he has now missed major time in three of the last five seasons due to injuries. It’s hard to trust that he’ll be available all year, but if he is, he’s a top-three fantasy QB.

30. Travis Etienne, RB, New Orleans Saints

Travis Etienne finished as RB 10 last season after 1,100 rushing yards and seven touchdowns. He’s 27 years old and is entering a Saints offense that knows how to use him, with Kellen Moore calling plays. He’s worth a shot in the second or third round and should finish around RB10 or even better in 2026.

31. Kyren Williams, RB, Los Angeles Rams

Imago ATLANTA, GA – DECEMBER 29: Los Angeles running back Kyren Williams 23 runs the ball during the NFL, American Football Herren, USA game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Atlanta Falcons on December 29th, 2025 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA. Photo by Rich von Biberstein/Icon Sportswire NFL: DEC 29 Rams at Falcons EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon251229023

Kyren Williams is always one of the most slept-on fantasy players in the league. He’s finished as a top-10 fantasy RB in each of the last three seasons, but he’s continuously picked as the RB12-RB15. He has an incredibly high floor, but his ceiling is lower than some other running backs, which is why he’s falling to the late second or third round.

32. Jaylen Waddle, WR, Denver Broncos

Jaylen Waddle’s stock should be soaring right now after being traded to the Denver Broncos. Waddle has had some down years in fantasy terms, but he still averaged 14.2 yards per catch last season. Waddle enters an offense that desperately needs an explosive slot option like him, so expect him to be targeted often in Sean Payton’s offense.

33. Joe Burrow, QB, Cincinnati Bengals

Joe Burrow may not offer as much as a runner as guys like Josh Allen and Lamar Jackson, but that hasn’t stopped him from finishing as the QB4 and QB3 in his last two healthy seasons. Like Jackson, though, you never know what you’re going to get from him health-wise. He’s a bit of a risk, but if he’s healthy, he’s an elite fantasy QB.

34. DeVonta Smith, WR, Philadelphia Eagles

Imago November 16, 2025, Philadelphia, Pa, USA: Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith 6 during warmups for the NFL, American Football Herren, USA football matchup between the Detroit Lions and the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on November 16, 2025. /Cal Media Philadelphia USA – ZUMAcs17 20251116_faf_cs17_003 Copyright: xScottxSeriox

DeVonta Smith has been a consistent receiver in fantasy, as he usually finishes with around 6 touchdowns and nearly 1,000 yards. That’s not a bad bet to take, but now he gets to operate as the No. 1 option in the Eagles offense. Smith should see an increase in volume and production in 2026, and he could easily outplay this ranking.

35. Malik Nabers, WR, New York Giants

Malik Nabers was a tough one to place. Nobody knows exactly what’s going on with his knee, but there’s no denying that when he’s on the field, he’s a special player. If he’s available for Week 1, he should be a top-20 player, but there are too many question marks for me to move him up.

36. Tyler Warren, TE, Indianapolis Colts

As a rookie, Tyler Warren finished as TE4 with 76 catches for 817 yards in 2025. Now he goes into his second season hoping to improve on those numbers. With Michael Pittman out of the picture, Warren should see more targets than he did last season, when he had 112, a team high. The one lingering question for Warren is Daniel Jones’s health and how he’ll look early in the season.

37. Javonte Williams, RB, Dallas Cowboys

Imago ARLINGTON, TX – DECEMBER 21: Dallas Cowboys running back Javonte Williams 33 runs through the line of scrimmage for a first down during the game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Los Angeles Chargers on December 21, 2025 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Photo by Matthew Pearce/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA DEC 21 Chargers at Cowboys EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon169251221081

Javonte Williams broke out in his first season with the Dallas Cowboys, and now, entering year two, expectations are sky-high. His production dipped a bit late in the year, but he was consistently pumping out 11+ PPG performances, so if you’re looking for a steady back that’ll get you 10+ every week, Williams is a great target.

38. Josh Jacobs, RB, Green Bay Packers

Josh Jacobs has been a consistent running back, finishing among the top 13 at RB five times in his seven-year career, but his pending legal situation is worth monitoring. He could play and be a top-10 back for you, or he could not play at all, and you’d waste a top pick. It’s a gamble, and with no answer to his legal situation, the assumption is he’ll play. If he plays, we know what Jacobs can do on the field.

39. Jayden Daniels, QB, Washington Commanders

Jayden Daniels’ fantasy ceiling is much higher than the 39th pick. He could be a top-three fantasy quarterback if he stays healthy, but he got hurt twice last year, and his supporting cast still isn’t anything crazy. Still, he’s a top-six fantasy quarterback every day of the week for me.

40. Tetairoa McMillan, WR, Carolina Panthers

Imago ATLANTA, GA – NOVEMBER 16: Carolina wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan 4 warms up prior to the start of the NFL, American Football Herren, USA game between the Carolina Panthers and the Atlanta Falcons on November 16th, 2025 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA. Photo by Rich von Biberstein/Icon Sportswire NFL: NOV 16 Panthers at Falcons EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon251116097

Tetairoa McMillan is the reigning Rookie Offensive Player of the Year after being targeted 122 times and finishing with 1,014 yards and seven touchdowns. McMillan enters his second season and looks to build off of his WR15 finish in fantasy as the clear No. 1 option for the Panthers’ offense. He’s one of the safer picks in the first 40 picks.

41. Garrett Wilson, WR, New York Jets

Garrett Wilson is one of the most talented receivers in the NFL, and while he’s still put up some solid numbers, he’s never had a 1,400-yard, 10-touchdown season like the truly elite wideouts in this league. However, 2026 is his best chance to have a season like that. Geno Smith, though not great, is an upgrade over what he’s had in the past, and he has guys like Kenyon Sadiq and Omar Cooper Jr. to take some pressure off of him. If he’s healthy, he’ll have a top-two season of his career.

42. Mike Evans, WR, San Francisco 49ers

Mike Evans has been a consistent fantasy option throughout his career, but injuries limited him in 2025. He’s 32 and is entering a completely different offense from the one he ran in Tampa Bay. We know the type of playcaller Kyle Shanahan is, so expect Evans to get consistent targets over the middle and down the sideline.

43. Cam Skattebo, RB, New York Giants

Imago PHILADELPHIA, PA – OCTOBER 26: New York Giants running back Cam Skattebo 44 is shown warming up before the game between the New York Giants and the Philadelphia Eagles on October 26th, 2025 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, PA. Photo by Terence Lewis/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA OCT 26 Giants at Eagles EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon251026058

Cam Skattebo was a fantasy machine before he got hurt last year. From Week 2 to Week 7, Skattebo averaged 19.1 fantasy points per game before his season came to a grinding halt. I do worry about his long-term health and if he’ll play 17 games because of his running style, but it’s hard to say that when he’s on the field, he won’t be great.

44. Lamar Jackson, QB, Baltimore Ravens

Even with Lamar Jackson in and out of the lineup last season, Zay Flowers finished with 14.3 fantasy points per game and a career-high 1,211 yards. Flowers enters 2026 with a new offensive coordinator leading the charge, but he is still the clear No. 1 option for the Ravens. He may not finish as WR7 again, but he’s worth taking in the first 50 picks of any fantasy draft.

45. Harold Fannin Jr., TE, Cleveland Browns

A lot of people were shocked by Harold Fannin Jr.’s success last season, but if you watched him in college, you should’ve been prepared. He is an elite downfield weapon, and even with subpar QB play, he was one of the better tight ends in fantasy. He should be great again this year, but I am still skeptical about who is throwing him the football.

46. Jeremiyah Love, RB, Arizona Cardinals

Imago INDIANAPOLIS, IN – FEBRUARY 27: Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love answers questions from the media. during the NFL, American Football Herren, USA Scouting Combine on February 27, 2026 at the Indiana Convention Center in Indianapolis, IN. Photo by Zach Bolinger/Icon Sportswire NFL: FEB 27 Scouting Combine EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon2602276059

Jeremiyah Love, at 46, may be high for some, but watching his college tape, it’s not. Love threw for over 1,600 scrimmage yards at Notre Dame in 2025, and his talent jumps off the screen when you watch him. Love’s burst is what sets him apart, and his ability to run and catch the ball helps in PPR formats. Trey McBride is the No. 1 option in the Cardinals’ offense, but Love will make a case to be the No. 2 option in just his rookie season.

47. Tee Higgins, WR, Cincinnati Bengals

Tee Higgins always gets drafted way too early. He’s a very solid fantasy receiver, but he’s never had a top-15 season and will always play second fiddle to Ja’Marr Chase. Round three is far too rich for me, but if you can get him in the mid-to-late fourth, I would like it a lot more.

48. Colston Loveland, TE, Chicago Bears

Just like Tyler Warren, Colston Loveland impressed in his rookie season. While Loveland didn’t have the production Warren did, he still finished as TE12, having over 700 yards and six touchdowns. The hope is for Loveland to take a leap in his game and solidify himself as the No. 1 tight end on the Bears’ roster. At 6-foot-6 and 241 pounds, that seems likely.

49. Matthew Stafford, QB, Los Angeles Rams

Imago Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford 9 warms up before an NFL, American Football Herren, USA Conference Championship game between the Seattle Seahawks and the Los Angeles Rams at Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington, on Sunday, January 25, 2026. PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxUSA SEA20260125802 GARYxCASKEY

Matthew Stafford doesn’t have the rushing ability that guys like Josh Allen, Lamar Jackson, and Jayden Daniels have. But he does have a play caller that loves to throw the football and two elite wide receivers. There’s a reason he was QB3 last year despite rushing for 29 yards. Don’t let people fool you into thinking he should be the 10th QB off the board. He’s easily top-six.

50. Quinshon Judkins, RB, Cleveland Browns

Quinshon Judkins’ impressive rookie season was cut short by a season-ending dislocated right ankle and a fractured fibula in Week 16. He still finished as RB26 and had over 900 yards from scrimmage. The Browns have an upgraded offensive line this season, so expect rushing lanes to open up more naturally for Judkins. He can also catch passes out of the backfield, so new head coach Todd Monken should give Judkins plenty of opportunities.

51. Jalen Hurts, QB, Philadelphia Eagles

Jalen Hurts is two spots lower than Stafford on our rankings, but he is probably the safer option in fantasy. He’s guaranteed to rush for 500+ yards and 10+ touchdowns basically every year, and in fantasy, that’s 100+ points that Stafford won’t get. I still like Stafford a bit better because he feels safer week over week, but Hurts’ ceiling is higher in fantasy.

52. Emeka Egbuka, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Imago August 16, 2025, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA: Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver EMEKA EGBUKA 9 comes out of the tunnel before the NFL, American Football Herren, USA football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Pittsburgh USA – ZUMAg257 20250816_zsp_g257_041 Copyright: xBrentxGudenschwagerx

Emeka Egbuka got off to a hot start last season, averaging just over 20 fantasy points per game over the first five games. The production slowed over the rest of the season, and he finished WR23 for the year. It was still an impressive rookie season; Egbuka just needs to find consistency for the entire year. With Mike Evans out of the picture and Egbuka entering Year 2, expect him to find that consistency.

53. Breece Hall, RB, New York Jets

Breece Hall has been overhyped in fantasy each of the last two years, but this might be the year he gets back to his 2023 form, when he finished as the RB2. The addition of Geno Smith, Omar Cooper Jr., and Kenyon Sadiq will help this offense greatly, and that means more opportunities for Hall to touch the ball and score. He has a lot of upside this year.

54. TreVeyon Henderson, RB, New England Patriots

TreVeyon Henderson’s first year in the NFL got off to a slow start, but once the New England Patriots started giving him 10-plus carries, they saw the explosive player he was at Ohio State. Henderson finished with 911 yards and has the chance to heavily improve that number in 2026. The expectation is that the Patriots will utilize him more, which gives him tremendous upside as an RB2 on any roster.

55. Ladd McConkey, WR, Los Angeles Chargers

Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Chargers Oct 23, 2025 Inglewood, California, USA Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Ladd McConkey 15 catch a touchdown against the Minnesota Vikings during the first half at SoFi Stadium. Inglewood SoFi Stadium California USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xJaynexKamin-Onceax 20251023_mcd_aj4_86

After a very strong rookie season where he finished as the WR13, Ladd McConkey finished as the WR30 in his second year. He still saw 100+ targets, but his receptions dropped from 82 to 66, and his yards dropped from 1,149 to 789. That drop in performance was largely due to LA’s offensive line injuries, which caused their offense to drop off dramatically. I expect him to get back to form in 2026.

56. Rome Odunze, WR, Chicago Bears

Injuries slowed down Rome Odunze last season, which is a major factor for him being lower on this list. Over 12 games last season, Odunze had 44 catches for 661 yards and six touchdowns on 90 targets. It was no surprise that Caleb Williams enjoyed targeting him; he just couldn’t stay healthy. The Bears traded DJ Moore this offseason, so Odunze is the clear No. 1 receiver for the Bears’ offense.

57. Jaylen Warren, RB, Pittsburgh Steelers

Jaylen Warren isn’t the flashiest player, but he strung together some really good games last year. He started the year scoring 13+ in four of his first five games before finishing with 15+ in three of his last five. He did have a few stinkers where he finished with under 10 points, but if he can be a bit more consistent, he should be a top-20 RB in fantasy once again.

58. Dak Prescott, QB, Dallas Cowboys

Imago EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ – JANUARY 04: Dak Prescott 4 of the Dallas Cowboys during the game against the New York Giants on January 4, 2026 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Photo by Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswi`re NFL, American Football Herren, USA JAN 04 Cowboys at Giants EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon26010422146

Dak Prescott has been one of the better mid-round quarterbacks to take after players like Josh Allen, Lamar Jackson, and Patrick Mahomes are off the board. It’s no different this season. The Cowboys’ offense is primed to be one of the best in the NFL with Dak leading the way. He finished as QB6 last season, throwing for over 4,500 yards and 30 touchdowns.

59. Terry McLaurin, WR, Washington Commanders

Scary Terry dealt with some injuries last year, which caused him to finish as the WR56 in fantasy, but many forget he’s just one year removed from a WR7 finish in Jayden Daniels’s rookie season. If he can stay healthy all year, he should be a pretty good mid-round fantasy option.

60. Davante Adams, WR, Los Angeles Rams

Despite missing the last three games of the season due to injury, Davante Adams was a touchdown machine for the Rams’ offense last season. He scored 14 and finished as WR9 in his first year in Los Angeles. Health is naturally a concern for a 33-year-old player, but last season showed that Adams doesn’t plan to slow down anytime soon. With Puka and Matthew Stafford returning again, Adams is a great WR 2 or 3 for a roster.

61. D.J. Moore, WR, Buffalo Bills

Imago CHICAGO, IL – DECEMBER 20: Chicago Bears wide receiver DJ Moore 2 takes the field before a regular season game between the Green Bay Packers and the Chicago Bears on December 20, 2025, at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois. Photo by Joseph Weiser/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA DEC 20 Packers at Bears EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon251220109

I have high hopes for D.J. Moore in 2026. He’s been fairly disappointing the past two years in fantasy, but now he enters a Buffalo offense where he is unquestionably the WR1. With Josh Allen throwing him the football, I have no doubt that he can be a solid WR2 in fantasy.

62. Kyle Pitts, TE, Atlanta Falcons

Kyle Pitts finally did it. Last season, he broke out and finished at TE2, having 928 yards and five touchdowns on 118 targets. The Falcons underwent some changes this offseason, with Tua Tagovailoa set to start and Kevin Stefanski as head coach. The hope is that Pitts stays consistent, but he’s set to be a top-five tight end in fantasy this season.

63. Bucky Irving, RB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

After an exciting rookie year, expectations were through the roof for Bucky Irving in 2025, but injuries derailed his season, and he finished as the RB35 in 10 games played. The Bucs signed Kenneth Gainwell this offseason, but his main role is going to be as a receiver. When it comes to running the football, Irving will get the brunt of the load, so I expect him to have a solid bounce-back year.

64. Marvin Harrison Jr., WR, Arizona Cardinals

Imago October 12, 2025: Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. 18 during NFL, American Football Herren, USA game action against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana. /CSM Indianapolis United States of America – ZUMAc04_ 20251012_zma_c04_509 Copyright: xJohnxMersitsx

It was a disappointing 2025 for Marvin Harrison, finishing as WR49 for the year. The injuries started to pile up last season, so the hope is that Harrison shows some consistency in 2026. He’ll have a new offense under Mike LaFleur, so there’s optimism to take Harrison in the mid-rounds.

65. Michael Wilson, WR, Arizona Cardinals

Michael Wilson came alive at the end of last season, scoring 16+ points in six of his last eight games and finishing as the WR10 on the year. I do expect Marvin Harrison Jr. to play more of a role this season, and with Mike LaFleur and Jeremiyah Love incoming, the run game should be much more prominent in this offense as well. Still, Wilson should be a solid WR2/FLEX option.

66. Caleb Williams, QB, Chicago Bears

Everyone was curious to see if Caleb Williams would take a step with Ben Johnson as his offensive coordinator, and he did. He finished as QB5, having nearly 4,000 passing yards and 27 touchdowns. Williams has to play a little more consistently in his games, but the highlight plays are just jaw-dropping. He should be a top-five quarterback again in 2026.

67. Luther Burden III, WR, Chicago Bears

Imago PHILADELPHIA, PA – NOVEMBER 28: Chicago Bears wide receiver Luther Burden III 10 looks on during the game between the Chicago Bears and the Philadelphia Eagles on November 28th, 2025 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, PA. Photo by Terence Lewis/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA NOV 28 Bears at Eagles EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon251128129

I’m seeing Luther Burden III go in round four, and sometimes even round three, in fantasy drafts right now, and I just don’t get it. He’s talented, and D.J. Moore is gone, yes, but he’s going to be WR2 behind Rome Odunze, at least to start the year. I could see him having a strong end to the season, but round six seems more fair to me.

68. Jordyn Tyson, WR, New Orleans Saints

Jordyn Tyson was my No. 1 receiver in the 2026 draft, and how could he not be? He has great route running, body control, and elusiveness in the open field to do it all as a receiver. The problem is health, and that’s the gamble you’re taking when selecting Tyson. The Saints have seemed to play it safe with him and keep him limited so far throughout the offseason, but Tyson should find consistent targets in this Saints offense if he’s on the field.

69. David Montgomery, RB, Houston Texans

This is where the running back position starts to get very thin, but you can still get someone like David Montgomery, who I expect to be the RB1 in Houston. He may not be the same Montgomery we saw in his early Detroit days, but he has a nose for the end zone and can really help Houston’s offense.

70. D’Andre Swift, RB, Chicago Bears

D’Andre Swift has been one of the more consistent running backs in the NFL throughout his six-year career, but last season, he tied for his second-best fantasy season, finishing as RB15. Swift won’t be a high-end running back in fantasy, but he’ll give you around 900 yards and seven touchdowns based on his career. He’s a safe option if you need an RB2 in any draft.

71. Tucker Kraft, TE, Green Bay Packers

This does feel low for Tucker Kraft, given how good he was at the start of last season, but he is coming off a torn ACL, so I think it’ll slow him down a little bit. Still, he should be a great mid-round tight end option if you elect to wait on the position.

72. Jared Goff, QB, Detroit Lions

I truly believe Jared Goff can win leagues in 2026. He finished as QB9, throwing for over 4,500 yards and 34 touchdowns in 2025. He has the offense surrounding him and the weapons to carry it out. Drew Petzing will take over as offensive coordinator, and Lions fans should be excited. Goff is a great mid-round quarterback to target.

73. Alec Pierce, WR, Indianapolis Colts

Imago January 4, 2026, Houston, Texas, U.S: Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Alec Pierce 14 catches a pass while out of bounds during the third quarter of the NFL, American Football Herren, USA game between the Houston Texans and the Indianapolis Colts at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX on January 4, 2026. Houston won, 38-30. Houston U.S – ZUMAw137 20260104_aap_w137_055 Copyright: xErikxWilliamsx

I didn’t realize how many people don’t think Alec Pierce is a good player until he got his massive extension. I know it may be a bit of an overpay, but in three years, it could look like a steal. He’s the WR1 and a deep ball threat in an offense that was really good before Daniel Jones got hurt last year. Why are people so low on him in fantasy?

74. Carnell Tate, WR, Tennessee Titans

The Titans taking Carnell Tate with the fourth overall pick was a surprise to many analysts when it happened, but it makes perfect sense. Cam Ward flashed last season that he could be the franchise quarterback, so the Titans have to go all-in by giving Ward the weapons he needs. Tate is 6-foot-2 and 192 pounds, with the vertical speed to win on the intermediate-to-deep levels of the field. He’ll be treated like the No. 1 receiver in the Titans offense.

75. Trevor Lawrence, QB, Jacksonville Jaguars

Trevor Lawrence had a career year in 2025 and outperformed his ADP by a mile, but I do think Jacksonville’s offense is going to struggle a bit in 2026, at least compared to last year. Without Travis Etienne, I don’t see them having much of a run game, which is going to impact their pass game. I also don’t see Lawrence having as big of a year on the ground as he did last year. Not to say he’s going to be bad, he’s still a starter in fantasy, but I don’t have him as high as some.

76. Bhayshul Tuten, RB, Jacksonville Jaguars

Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA 2025: Chargers Vs Jaguars NOV 16 November 16, 2025: Jacksonville Jaguars running back Bhayshul Tuten 33 in the first half during a game act in Jacksonville, FL. Romeo T Guzman/Cal MediaCredit Image: Romeo Guzman/Cal Sport Media Jacksonville Fl USA EDITORIAL USE ONLY Copyright: xx ZUMA-20251116_faf_cg2_070.jpg RomeoxGuzmanx csmphotothree444675

With Travis Etienne Jr.’s departure to the Jaguars, everyone anticipates Bhayshul Tuten taking over. He’s an intriguing back who has the speed to hurt defenses on any play. It’s likely Tuten will share the backfield with Chris Rodriguez early in the season, but expect Tuten to eventually fully win the role and get more of the opportunities within the offense.

77. Jadarian Price, RB, Seattle Seahawks

Jadarian Price enters an offense that’s going to begin as a split backfield, but I think he could take over as the RB1 by midseason. Zach Charbonnet is one of the most overrated backs in the league, and we saw how much Seattle was holding Kenneth Walker back last year because of him. I don’t think they make that mistake again if Price is outperforming him early.

78. DK Metcalf, WR, Pittsburgh Steelers

DK Metcalf’s production has dipped over the past three seasons, and he finished 2025 as WR26, which isn’t encouraging. Still, he averaged 14.41 yards per catch, showing he’s still that downfield target we’ve all come to know. The Steelers went out and upgraded the offense by acquiring Michael Pittman Jr. and drafting Germie Bernard, which means Metcalf will get more one-on-one opportunities this season.

79. Parker Washington, WR, Jacksonville Jaguars

Imago JACKSONVILLE, FL – JANUARY 11: Parker Washington 11 of the Jacksonville Jaguars reacts after catching a pass for a touchdown during the AFC Wildcard Playoff game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Buffalo Bills on January 11, 2026 at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fl. Photo by David Rosenblum/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA JAN 11 AFC Wildcard Bills at Jaguars EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon260111544588

The three Jacksonville receivers are going to come off the board here because I truly don’t know what to make of them. Brian Thomas Jr. was a star as a rookie, but really fell off last year. Parker Washington was a little-known player who broke out late in 2025. And then there’s Jakobi Meyers, who probably won’t have too many big games, but should be the most consistent of the three. I have Washington first because of his upside, but they’re all basically even.

80. Brian Thomas Jr., WR, Jacksonville Jaguars

The hype surrounding Brian Thomas Jr. after his rookie season was real. How could it not be? He finished as WR4 and looked like he’d be the Jaguars’ main weapon for years to come. That production took a back seat in 2025, as Thomas finished as WR42 and barely eclipsed 700 yards. Thomas looked more comfortable in the Liam Coen offense in the back half of the year, so the hope is he can find the production he had in his rookie year in Year 2 of the Coen offense.

81. Jakobi Meyers, WR, Jacksonville Jaguars

Jakobi Meyers will probably be the most consistent of the Jacksonville receivers, but I don’t think his ceiling is as high as Washington’s or Thomas’s, so I have him just below those guys. But again, the Jacksonville WR room is basically a toss-up right now.

82. Tony Pollard, RB, Tennessee Titans

Imago MIAMI GARDENS, FL – SEPTEMBER 30: Tennessee Titans running back Tony Pollard 20 leaves the field following the game between the Tennessee Titans and the Miami Dolphins on Monday, September 30, 2024 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla. Photo by Peter Joneleit/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA SEP 30 Titans at Dolphins EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon240930003

Tony Pollard has been with the Titans for two seasons now and has eclipsed 1,000 yards both times. He’s shown that, while he won’t contend for a top finish in fantasy football, he’s a solid option for a low-end RB2 or a flex. The Titans drafted Nicholas Singleton to add explosiveness to the backfield, but Pollard’s ability to run between the tackles should give him the usage he’s seen over the past two seasons.

83. Bo Nix, QB, Denver Broncos

Bo Nix has finished as the QB7 in each of his first two seasons, and now he has Jaylen Waddle entering the offense, which should give him a boost. I’m just concerned about his ankle. We keep hearing how it was inevitable that he was going to break it, so why should I be convinced it won’t happen again this year? Plus, have you seen the picture of it after his surgery?

84. Patrick Mahomes, QB, Kansas City Chiefs

It feels so weird having Patrick Mahomes this low, but he’s still worth considering in the top 100 picks of any draft. He finished as QB11 despite missing some games due to his season-ending ACL injury. The offense surrounding Mahomes hasn’t been the greatest over the years, which is why his numbers have taken a dip. He’s still one of the better quarterbacks in the league, and with the addition of Kenneth Walker, the run game should take a jump this season, making it easier for Mahomes to push the ball downfield.

85. Chuba Hubbard, RB, Carolina Panthers

The running back position is getting pretty thin at this point, so you’re really trying to find someone with firm control of their backfield, and Chuba Hubbard has that. At least for now. We saw him lose his job last year, and that could very well happen again this year with Jonathon Brooks, but he has a long injury history, so Hubbard is likely to be Carolina’s RB1 for at least most of this year.

86. RJ Harvey, RB, Denver Broncos

RJ Harvey didn’t have the season many anticipated when the Broncos took him in the second round of the 2025 draft. Regardless, he had over 800 yards from scrimmage and 12 touchdowns last season, showing the playmaking ability he has. With JK Dobbins returning and the Broncos taking Jonah Coleman in the draft, there’s an opportunity for Harvey to not have a consistent week-to-week workload, which is why he’s lower on this list. His big-play ability still makes him an intriguing selection.

87. George Kittle, TE, San Francisco 49ers

Are we underrating George Kittle this year? He finished as a top-five tight end in every season from 2021 to 2024, and in 2025, he played just 11 games but still finished as the TE13 with nearly 700 yards and seven touchdowns. I have him higher than most, but this might not be high enough.

88. Courtland Sutton, WR, Denver Broncos

Imago DENVER, CO – JANUARY 25: Denver Broncos wide receiver Courtland Sutton 14 celebrates his first quarter touchdown against the New England Patriots in the AFC Championship Game at Empower Field at Mile High on January 25, 2026 in Denver, Colorado. Photo by Dustin Bradford/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA JAN 25 AFC Championship Game Patriots at Broncos EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon132260125274

Courtland Sutton was the clear No. 1 target for the Broncos’ offense last season, with 124 targets, 1,017 yards, and seven touchdowns. With the addition of Jaylen Waddle this offseason, it will give Sutton more one-on-one opportunities on the outside, meaning Sutton’s production can be even better this next season. He’s a solid option as a WR 2 or 3.

89. Justin Herbert, QB, Los Angeles Chargers

A lot of people are on the Justin Herbert hate wagon after another bad playoff performance, but if the Los Angeles Chargers have a healthy offensive line in 2026, there’s no reason he can’t have a top-10 finish in fantasy this season.

90. J.K. Dobbins, RB, Denver Broncos

J.K. Dobbins starts off the 90s portion of this list, and when healthy last season, he didn’t have a single game with fewer than 11 carries. With the addition of Jonah Coleman this season and Dobbins coming off an injury, production could take a dip throughout the season. Dobbins doesn’t offer much in the passing game, which lowers his value in PPR leagues; as a result, he’s lower on this list.

91. Sam LaPorta, TE, Detroit Lions

Imago Chicago Bears vs Detroit Lions DETROIT,MICHIGAN-October 20: Tight end Sam Laporta 87 of the Detroit Lions walks on the field between plays during an NFL, American Football Herren, USA football game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Detroit Lions in Detroit, Michigan USA, on Monday, October 20, 2025. Detroit Michigan United States PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxFRA Copyright: xAmyxLemusx originalFilename:lemus-chicagob251020_npETQ.jpg

After finishing as the TE1 in his rookie season, Sam LaPorta has slowly fallen off, finishing as the TE27 in year three (largely due to missing eight games). Maybe I’m falling for the bait, but this Detroit offense is too good for me to believe he won’t finish as a top-10 tight end if he stays healthy for a full year.

92. Tyler Shough, QB, New Orleans Saints

Tyler Shough is one of the biggest winners this offseason after the Saints added Travis Etienne and Jordyn Tyson to an offense that desperately needed playmakers. Shough had only 10 touchdowns last season, but he played in only 11 games. He showed he isn’t afraid to push the ball downfield and offers solid rushing upside. Shough may not be good enough to be your only quarterback on the roster, but in a stash scenario could win you your league if the Saints’ offense makes that leap.

93. Jaxson Dart, QB, New York Giants

I’m lower on Jaxson Dart than most. He came out hot last year, but started to fade a bit late once defenses got some tape on him, and if Malik Nabers does miss time in 2026, he doesn’t have a lot of great options at receiver. He has a high ceiling, but also a very low floor this year.

94. Rico Dowdle, RB, Pittsburgh Steelers

Rico Dowdle looked like one of the biggest waiver additions we’ve seen in recent memory. He had back-to-back 30-point games in the 2025 season, but the Panthers offense didn’t give him consistent volume throughout the season. He still finished as RB18, having over 1,000 rushing yards and 250 receiving yards. Now he’s in Pittsburgh and will be in a crowded running back room with Jaylen Warren and Kaleb Johnson.

95. Rhamondre Stevenson, RB, New England Patriots

It’s hard to get a grasp on New England’s backfield. On one hand, TreVeyon Henderson is the far more explosive player and should get more snaps, but on the other, Rhamondre Stevenson continuously ate into Henderson’s touches when he was healthy. Will Henderson see a bigger role in 2026? Probably, but I think Stevenson is still a good running back to have on your bench.

96. Makai Lemon, WR, Philadelphia Eagles

Makai Lemon will be the one to come in and replace AJ Brown, which isn’t easy for any player. Still, Lemon has the skill set to find early success in his career, thanks to his ability to run routes over the middle. Along with that, he can turn short passes into big gains with the way he runs after the catch. Expect Lemon to find consistent targets early in his career with Philadelphia.

97. Brock Purdy, QB, San Francisco 49ers

Imago December 22, 2025: San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy 13 throws the ball during NFL, American Football Herren, USA game action against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana. /CSM Indianapolis United States of America – ZUMAc04_ 20251222_zma_c04_148 Copyright: xJohnxMersitsx

Brock Purdy is constantly underrated in fantasy football. When he’s healthy, he plays like a top-eight fantasy quarterback, but the problem is that he’s never healthy. If I were guaranteed to get 17 games out of him, I’d have him much higher on this list, but he’s missed 10 games in the past two years.

98. Jake Ferguson, TE, Dallas Cowboys

Jake Ferguson is one of the better options at tight end after the first two tiers of players are gone. In a Dallas offense with plenty of mouths to feed, Ferguson was a consistent target for Dak Prescott last season, finishing with over 100 and finishing as TE5. He doesn’t have as much upside as players like Ceedee Lamb and George Pickens in his offense, but Ferguson is a safe option in the later rounds.

99. Travis Kelce, TE, Kansas City Chiefs

Like George Kittle, I fear we may be underrating Travis Kelce in fantasy once again. In 2025, despite a down year for Kansas City, he was still the TE3 in fantasy and has finished as a top-five tight end in each of the last 10 seasons. I will admit that he’s definitely getting older, and you can see that in his play, but I still think he’s easily going to be a top-seven fantasy tight end this year.

100. Jordan Love, QB, Green Bay Packers

Imago CHICAGO, IL – JANUARY 10: Jordan Love 10 of the Green Bay Packers looks on during the second half of a NFC Wild Card Playoff game against the Chicago Bears on January 10, 2026 at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois. Photo by Melissa Tamez/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA JAN 10 NFC Wildcard Packers at Bears EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon260110133

Jordan Love is simply a better quarterback in real-life than he is in fantasy. He’s proven to be one of the league’s best, but struggles to turn that into fantasy success. He finished as QB15 in 2025, and with the Packers keeping Matt LaFleur as head coach, expect Love to continue to operate one of the league’s more efficient offenses.