Fantasy Football Defense Rankings: Broncos, Patriots and Others

We are slowly, but surely, getting close and closer to fantasy football season. As we get into July, many leagues across the world are starting to hold their fantasy drafts, which means it’s time for you to start doing some research.
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Over the past week, we’ve published our quarterback, wide receiver, running back and tight end rankings, so now it’s time to move on to a lesser, but still very important, position: defense.
Defenses never go early in drafts, but if you can get one of the elite defenses, you won’t have to worry about that position for the entire year while your league-mates are fighting every week to get the best one off waivers. Having an elite defense can be a big advantage, especially in close matchups, so here are the top ones in fantasy this year.
1. Houston Texans
Is it any surprise that the Houston Texans would be the top defense on this list? In 2025, they finished fourth in sacks per game (2.9), second in the league in points per game allowed (17.3), first in yards per game allowed (271.9) and first in takeaways per game (1.8). They were the best defense in the league last year, in my opinion, and they only got better this offseason, adding Kayden McDonald and Reed Blankenship to the mix.
Don’t overthink it. Houston is the top defense in fantasy this year.
2. Los Angeles Rams
The Los Angeles Rams should give Houston a good run for their money for the top spot, though. They were already great last year, but they went out and added Myles Garrett, Trent McDuffie and Jaylen Watson among others while really only losing Jared Verse. The Rams’ defense started to unravel at the end of last year, but I think they’ll be much more consistent in 2026, and should be a top-five defense despite a tough schedule.
3. Seattle Seahawks
The Seattle Seahawks led the league in points per game allowed (16.9) last year while also finishing top-10 in takeaways and sacks per game, but they did lose a few pieces this offseason. Tariq Woolen, Boye Mafe and Coby Bryant walked out the door in free agency, leaving them with some holes to fill. I don’t think they’re going to fall off a cliff – I have them third for a reason – but I don’t think they’ll be as good as they were last year when they won the Super Bowl. Plus, they have to play the Rams and 49ers twice, so their schedule isn’t easy.
4. Denver Broncos
The Denver Broncos didn’t force a lot of turnovers last year – just one per game, which ranked 23rd in the league – but they were incredible getting after the quarterback, averaging four sacks per game and finishing with the fifth-most sacks of any team in NFL history. On top of that, they gave up just 18.5 points per game and didn’t lose many key pieces this offseason. Sacks are a big part of scoring for defenses in fantasy, so as long as they don’t give up 20+ PPG, they should be a top-five fantasy defense this year.
5. New England Patriots
The top-five defenses seem pretty clear this year. After Houston, Los Angeles, Seattle and Denver, I think New England is the pretty clear fifth team. They finished third in PPG (17.9), fifth in yards per game (284.9) and ranked tenth in turnovers per game (1.3). Their pass rush wasn’t great, and they lost K’Lavon Chaisson, but they have a really strong secondary and linebacking core to make up for it. Mike Vrabel’s unit is very disciplined, so as long as they stay healthy, they should be a top-five defense.
6. Philadelphia Eagles
While Philadelphia’s offense wasn’t great last year, their defense was still one of the best in the league, giving up 19.3 PPG. And when you look at their roster, it’s easy to see why they were so great. They have stars such as Jalen Carter, Jordan Davis, Quinyon Mitchell and Zack Baun littering the field, but they also have some high-upside players like Tariq Woolen and Nolan Smith. This defense is dangerous, so I think they’re clearly the best of the rest after the top-five.
7. Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers did not finish strong last year, but it wasn’t because of their defense, who only gave up 16 points to the Patriots in their embarrassing Wild Card loss. The Chargers ranked top-10 in PPG, yards per game, turnovers and sacks per game in 2025, and I know that losing Jesse Minter and Odafe Oweh was a big blow, but I still have faith that they can be one of the better defenses in the NFL this year.
8. Baltimore Ravens
The Baltimore Ravens had an excellent defense on paper last year, but their inability to get after the quarterback really hurt them. That’s why they went out and signed Trey Hendrickson, who has finished with 17.5 sacks in each of his last two fully healthy seasons, to a massive deal. If he can help put some pressure on the quarterback, the rest of this defense is good enough to be a top-10 unit, especially with Jesse Minter calling plays.
9. Minnesota Vikings
When you look at the Minnesota Vikings’ depth chart, there aren’t a lot of household names on defense. Harrison Smith is gone, leaving Andrew Van Ginkel as the most recognizable name on their defense. Despite that, they finished as a top-10 defense in points, yards and sacks last season, and they’re primed to do it again this year with Brian Flores still calling plays. Don’t sleep on them just because you don’t know their names.
10. Pittsburgh Steelers
Rounding out our top-10 list is the Pittsburgh Steelers. I really like their defense. They have a solid defensive line, a strong linebacking core and two great cornerbacks, but I have them down at No. 10 because of their schedule. They have to play Baltimore and Cincinnati, two of the best offenses in the league, four times, as well as New England, Philly, Denver and Houston. That’s not an easy schedule for this defense, so they slide a bit in my rankings.
11. Jacksonville Jaguars
12. Kansas City Chiefs
13. Green Bay Packers
14. San Francisco 49ers
15. Buffalo Bills