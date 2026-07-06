Fantasy Football Injury & Suspension Watch: Latest on Rashee Rice, Josh Jacobs, Malik Nabers & George Kittle Updates

Fantasy football drafts are won as much by avoiding risks as by finding breakout stars. With training camp coming up, there are questions surrounding some of the league’s best due to injuries and legal situations. From Rashee Rice to George Kittle, there are a lot of question marks for these players.

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Will they be ready to go by Week 1? Here’s the latest on four players fantasy managers should be paying attention to heading into the 2026 season.

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Rashee Rice – Kansas City Chiefs

Imago KANSAS CITY, MO – DECEMBER 07: Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice 4 runs after the catch in the third quarter of an NFL, American Football Herren, USA game between the Houston Texans and Kansas City Chiefs on December 7, 2025 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO. Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire NFL: DEC 07 Texans at Chiefs EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon2512071358

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice has battled off-the-field issues since entering the league, and during the 2026 offseason, the same thing happened again. Rice pleaded guilty to a street-racing incident in March of 2024, and he served a six-game suspension from the NFL last season.

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In May, Rice was ordered to spend 30 days in jail for violating his probation after he tested positive for THC. Rice has to serve 5 years of probation as part of a plea deal stemming from the 2024 incident. He’s been out for around a month now, but the next question is: will the NFL punish him during the 2026 season?

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Rice finished with 571 yards and eight touchdowns over eight games in the 2025 season. Those numbers had him as the 41st wide receiver in fantasy football. As it stands, there has been no news of the NFL looking to suspend or further punish Rice for violating his probation.

The NFL could decide that those 30 days in jail are enough. Rice missed the mandatory minicamp and, coming off knee surgery, lost crucial recovery time. In terms of fantasy, there are no signs that the NFL will suspend or take any action against Rice.

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Josh Jacobs – Green Bay Packers

Imago Dec 7, 2025; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; Green Bay Packers running back Josh Jacobs (8) during the game against the Chicago Bears at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

Green Bay Packers running back Josh Jacobs has been one of the more consistent running backs in fantasy football throughout his career. In 2025, he finished 15th at the back after totaling 219.1 points and 929 rushing yards on the season.

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Jacobs was arrested this offseason after facing multiple charges, including battery, domestic abuse, and strangulation, according to WTMJ. Jacobs was later released and participated in the Packers’ minicamp shortly after. The NFL released a statement after the incident, saying, “We are aware of the report and have been in contact with the club.”

There is no update or news on the Chargers or on whether Jacobs will be suspended by the NFL. The Brown County District says the investigation surrounding Jacobs is still open. According to the NFL’s Personal Conduct Policy, first-time violations involving domestic violence will result “in a baseline six-game suspension without pay, if more severe or aggravating factors are present.”

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If the Brown County District finds Jacobs guilty, expect the legal issues to grow and for the NFL to take action.

Malik Nabers – New York Giants

Imago EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ – SEPTEMBER 28: Malik Nabers 1 of the New York Giants during the game against the Los Angeles Chargers on September 28, 2025 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Photo by Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA SEP 28 Chargers at Giants EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon25092818608

You may be drafting New York Giants receiver Malik Nabers there later than you thought, but be careful, as his health is still a major question mark. Nabers’ 2025 season came to a quick end after he tore his ACL in Week 4. The original belief is that Nabers would be good to go by the 2026 season, but he had a second surgery this offseason to clean up some scar tissue. Now there’s a growing belief he may not be ready to face the Dallas Cowboys by Week 1.

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We won’t know the full extent of his availability until training camp, but be wary when selecting Nabers. Will he be the player he once was before his ACL injury? Given how the recovery process has gone, it may take some time before he regains his full confidence.

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George Kittle – San Francisco 49ers

Imago December 22, 2025: San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle 85 catches the ball during NFL, American Football Herren, USA game action against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana. /CSM Indianapolis United States of America – ZUMAc04_ 20251222_zma_c04_145 Copyright: xJohnxMersitsx

When it comes to drafting a tight end in fantasy football, San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle has been one of the best options for years. Kittle tore his right Achilles during the 49ers’ playoff win against the Philadelphia Eagles in January. It seems like a long shot that Kittle will be ready by Week 1, but all signs point to it being a real possibility.

Kittle recently appeared on The Rich Eisen Show and described how his recovery has gone.

“My team from the Niners, our trainers over there are super excited with my progress, and I’m definitely a little bit ahead of schedule, Kittle told Eisen. “So, I’m super excited. I have a goal to be out there Week 1 with the boys, and I’m going to do everything in my power to do it.”