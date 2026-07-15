Fantasy Football League Winners: Who Has the Easiest Fantasy Playoff Schedules?

Fantasy Football season is upon us, and while you may not be worried about the playoffs just yet, you always have to think ahead. Making the playoffs is just part of the problem, but if you want to win your league, you have to think about who will perform well late in the season to help you make it to the championship game.

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We’ve already given you the players with the easiest and hardest schedules throughout the regular season, but now it’s time to talk about the playoffs. So today, we’re looking at the five players at each position that have the easiest fantasy schedule from Week 15 through Week 17, so you know who could win you your league this year.

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These rankings are based on Full Time Fantasy’s strength of schedule rankings. They use last year’s data to determine who has the easiest and toughest schedules, so while defenses have gotten better/worse over the offseason, this is the best data we have going into the new year.

Quarterbacks

Imago INGLEWOOD, CA – DECEMBER 08: Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford 9 raises his hand during an NFL, American Football Herren, USA game between the Buffalo Bills and Los Angeles Rams on December 8, 2024, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. Photo by Jordon Kelly/Icon Sportswire NFL: DEC 08 Bills at Rams EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon2412083202

1. Matthew Stafford

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The quarterback with the easiest playoff schedule in the league is none other than last year’s QB3, Matthew Stafford. The Los Angeles Rams have a tough schedule, but from Week 15 through Week 17, they play the Dallas Cowboys, Seattle Seahawks, and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Seahawks are far from a cakewalk, but Dallas and Tampa finished as the worst and fourth-worst defenses against QBs in 2025. Stafford should be able to take advantage and help you win your championship.

2. J.J. McCarthy/Kyler Murray

I don’t foresee many people actually playing either of these guys in fantasy this year, but the QBs with the second-easiest playoff schedule this year are J.J. McCarthy and Kyler Murray – whoever ends up actually starting for Minnesota. In the playoffs, Minnesota will face the Detroit Lions, Washington Commanders, and New York Jets, who had the ninth, third, and second-worst defenses against QBs last year. Pretty easy run for Minnesota in the fantasy playoffs.

3. Trevor Lawrence

While you likely won’t be starting McCarthy or Murray, you probably will be starting Trevor Lawrence if you have him. His is a bit trickier than the other two, though. He starts his playoff run against the Houston Texans in Week 15, meaning he’s virtually unplayable that week. But if you get through the first round, Lawrence then gets to play the Cowboys and Commanders in the semifinals and championship round.

Make sure you have a solid backup for that first week, because if you can just get by that, you’ll be golden with Lawrence.

4. Tyler Shough

Tyler Shough is a name that’s going to pop up on everyone’s fantasy radar by the end of this year, and I wouldn’t be surprised if he ends up being one of the biggest league winners this season. The New Orleans Saints have a very easy schedule all year, but in the playoffs, Shough gets to face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Arizona Cardinals, and Atlanta Falcons, all of whom were not very good last year. Given the offensive firepower New Orleans has added and the fact that Shough can run, he could be a great fantasy QB this year.

5. Jaxson Dart

A lot of people will love to hear this one. Jaxson Dart, who took the league by storm last year, especially in fantasy, has the fifth-easiest playoff schedule of any quarterback in fantasy. He starts with a game against Cleveland before facing Detroit in round two. Then, in the championship game, Dart will face the Cowboys, who were the worst passing defense in football last year. They probably won’t be the worst this year, but they won’t be that much better than they were a year ago.

Running Backs

Imago January 4, 2026, Houston, Texas, U.S: Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor 28 re-enters the field after halftime during the NFL, American Football Herren, USA game between the Houston Texans and the Indianapolis Colts at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX on January 4, 2026. Houston won, 38-30. Houston U.S – ZUMAw137 20260104_aap_w137_110 Copyright: xErikxWilliamsx

1. Jonathan Taylor

Of all the running backs in the league, Jonathan Taylor has the easiest playoff schedule of them all, facing the Tennessee Titans, Cincinnati Bengals, and Cleveland Browns. The Bengals were the worst rushing defense in football last season, and Tennessee wasn’t great either. Cleveland was pretty solid, but with Myles Garrett gone, they should fall off a bit. Plus, he’ll be one week removed from a bye entering the fantasy playoffs.

2. Aaron Jones Sr.

Aaron Jones Sr. is another Viking to land on this list. He gets to play the Lions, Commanders, and Jets in the fantasy playoffs this year. Detroit was actually pretty good against the run last year, but the Commanders and Jets were bottom-six in fantasy points allowed to RBs. I do expect them both to be better this year, but they probably won’t be elite.

3. Jeremiyah Love

Jeremiyah Love will be coming off his Week 14 bye entering the fantasy playoffs, and he has one of the easiest schedules in the league. That’s a pretty good combination, but we have to see how good his offensive line is going to be this year. Unless they’re the worst in the league, they should be able to have some success against the New York Jets, New Orleans Saints, and Las Vegas Raiders, though, so Love could be a league winner for sure.

4. Travis Etienne

Travis Etienne signed with the Saints this offseason, and now he’s being rewarded with a very easy schedule, especially in Weeks 15, 16, and 17. He gets to play the Buccaneers, Cardinals, and Falcons those weeks, all of whom struggled to defend the run last season. Plus, Etienne is a pretty good receiver, and these defenses also struggled to stop the pass. He could have a Chris Olave-like playoff run this year.

5. Derrick Henry

We keep waiting and waiting for the Derrick Henry fall off, but it seems like it may never happen. He’s 32 years old, but he’s still chugging along nicely, and now he has a very favorable playoff schedule that could help you win your league. He opens the playoffs against Pittsburgh, which isn’t easy, but then faces Cleveland and Cincinnati to end the fantasy year. If you make it to the championship with him, he might drop 30 on Cincy.

Wide Receivers

Imago EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ – SEPTEMBER 28: Malik Nabers 1 of the New York Giants during the game against the Los Angeles Chargers on September 28, 2025 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Photo by Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA SEP 28 Chargers at Giants EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon25092818608

1. KC Concepcion/Denzel Boston

This one feels a bit off to me, but based on statistics, KC Concepcion and Denzel Boston have the easiest playoff schedule of any receivers. They will play the New York Giants, Baltimore Ravens, and Indianapolis Colts from Week 15 through Week 17. That’s not hard by any means, but I wouldn’t say it’s the easiest, either, especially with them having to face Sauce Gardner in the championship round.

2. Carnell Tate

Carnell Tate is another guy who doesn’t seem to fit on here. He gets Las Vegas in the semifinals, which is a good matchup, but he has to go up against Sauce Gardner in the first round and Joey Porter Jr./Jamel Dean in the championship. There are worse matchups to have, but I wouldn’t say his is the second-easiest schedule.

3. Malik Nabers

Malik Nabers’ health at the start of the season is in question, but he should be ready to go by the fantasy playoffs, which typically begin in Week 15, and if he is, he could win you your league. We already highlighted it with Dart, but Nabers will face a CB1 trio of Denzel Ward (Browns), D.J. Reed (Lions), and DaRon Bland (Cowboys) in the fantasy playoffs. Ward isn’t an easy matchup, but he should be able to exploit the other two.

4. Justin Jefferson

Yet another Viking makes the list in the form of Justin Jefferson. As I mentioned earlier, the Lions, Commanders, and Jets all struggled to stop the pass last year, so of course, Jefferson is going to be on that list. I do expect the Lions’ secondary to be better this year, as long as they don’t suffer injuries, but it’s still a pretty smooth schedule for Jettas late in the year.

5. Parker Washington/Jakobi Meyers/Brian Thomas Jr.

The Jaguars have a really tough wide receiver room to figure out. Parker Washington, Jakobi Meyers, and Brian Thomas Jr. are all going to be big pieces in this offense, but we’ll have to see who emerges as the true WR1 by fantasy playoff time. Like with Lawrence, all three will be virtually unplayable against Houston in round one, but after that, they get the Cowboys and Commanders in the final two weeks, so they could be league winners if you can get through the first round.

Tight Ends

Imago JACKSONVILLE, FL – DECEMBER 07: Indianapolis Colts tight end Tyler Warren 84 warms up before the game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Indianapolis Colts on December 7, 2025 at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fl. Photo by David Rosenblum/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA DEC 07 Colts at Jaguars EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon251207523731

1. Tommy Tremble

Is anyone thinking about starting Tommy Tremble in the playoffs next year? No? Good. He does get to play Cincy and Pittsburgh, who both struggled to stop tight ends last year, but that doesn’t warrant starting a guy who had 249 yards and two touchdowns last year.

2. Mark Andrews

Mark Andrews has fallen off a bit over the last two years, but with matchups against Pittsburgh, Cleveland, and Cincinnati in the fantasy playoffs, he could be a viable option late in the season. The tight end position is mighty thin, so getting these matchup advantages late in the year could help you claim your league’s title.

3. Tyler Warren

Tyler Warren had an excellent rookie season, but his production fell off a bit towards the end of the year when Daniel Jones got hurt. If Jones is healthy entering the fantasy playoffs, Warren should be one of the top performers at his position, given he gets to face the Titans, Bengals, and Browns in Week 15 through Week 17.

4. T.J. Hockenson

Yes, another Viking cracks the list, and this time it’s T.J. Hockenson. After a pretty disappointing 2025 season, Hockenson should hopefully be able to get back in form if he gets some solid quarterback play. If he’s a borderline top-10 tight end by the end of the year, he should be worth starting in the playoffs given his easy schedule.

5. Brock Bowers

Brock Bowers struggled in 2025 because of injuries and poor quarterback play, but with Kirk Cousins and Fernando Mendoza coming in, he should be much better in 2026. So, as long as he stays healthy, he could easily win your fantasy league, given he gets to play the Jets, Saints, and Raiders, who all have struggled against tight ends in the past, in the final three weeks of the fantasy season.