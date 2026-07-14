Fantasy Football Players With the Hardest Schedule at Every Position

Over the next month and a half, pretty much everyone is going to host their annual draft party as we get closer to the NFL season, meaning it’s time for you to start doing some research.

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While you want to make sure you draft stars, you also want to ensure that they have a favorable schedule. We already talked about some of the players with the easiest schedule at every position, so today we’re going to switch and talk about the players with the toughest schedule at every position using Full Time Fantasy’s strength of schedule tool.

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Do note that these rankings are based on how defenses performed last year. Obviously, there were trades, free agent signings, and draft picks that will change how good or bad some defenses are, but for now, this is the best guess we have.

Quarterback

Imago DENVER, CO – JANUARY 17: Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen 17 looks on as players warm up before the AFC Divisional Round game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High on January 17, 2026 in Denver, Colorado. Photo by Dustin Bradford/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA JAN 17 AFC Divisional Round Bills at Broncos EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon132260117133

1. Kirk Cousins/Fernando Mendoza

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Starting with the quarterback position, Kirk Cousins and Fernando Mendoza are set to have the toughest schedule in fantasy football. This is largely because they play in an AFC West division that includes three great defenses in the Chiefs, Broncos, and Chargers, but they also have to face teams such as the Patriots, Bills, Rams, 49ers, and Seahawks.

I don’t know how many of you were planning on starting one of these two guys, but I’d steer clear of them in fantasy drafts this year.

2. Josh Allen

Josh Allen has finished as the QB1 or QB2 in each of the last six fantasy seasons, so I’m not really concerned about him having a tough schedule, but it is something to consider when drafting this year. He opens the season against the Texans before playing the Patriots twice as well as the Chargers, Rams, Ravens, Vikings, Chiefs, Packers, and Broncos, all of whom have very formidable defenses.

Again, I’m still confident he’ll end up as a top-three fantasy quarterback, but this schedule is a bit tougher than normal.

3. Aaron Rodgers

Aaron Rodgers is returning for one final season with the Steelers, but his road this season is not going to be easy. The Ravens have a great defense, and the Bengals should be much improved this year, but that’s far from their toughest test. They still have to play the Patriots, Eagles, Broncos, Texans, Jaguars, and Panthers, all of which come in the back half of the year.

If you want to take Rodgers, he should be good until the bye week, but after that, his schedule is brutal.

4. Caleb Williams

The Bears don’t face a whole lot of elite defenses this year, but their schedule is filled with a lot of really good ones. First, they have to play the Packers and Vikings twice – two defenses that are above average – but they also have to face the Lions, who should be much improved if they can stay healthy, twice as well. On top of that, they have to play the Patriots, Panthers, Eagles, Seahawks, Jaguars, and Bills.

There aren’t many games that Caleb Williams is really going to struggle in, but there aren’t a ton of opportunities for massive weeks, in my opinion.

5. Bryce Young

In 2025, Young threw for 3,011 yards and 23 touchdowns—his career high, yet still modest for a starting QB. If that’s his ceiling with an easy schedule, imagine what his ceiling is with one of the hardest schedules in the league. There are a lot of Panthers fans out there trying to sell you on Young this season, but don’t fall for the bait. His ceiling is extremely low this year.

Running Back

Imago December 21, 2025, Houston, Texas, USA: Raiders running back ASHTON JEANTY 2 during pregame warmups before an NFL, American Football Herren, USA game between the Houston Texans and the Los Vegas Raiders on December 21, 2025 in Houston, Texas. The Texans won, 23-21. Houston USA – ZUMAc201 20251221_zap_c201_005 Copyright: xScottxColemanx

1. James Cook

While the Raiders had the toughest QB schedule and the Bills had the second-toughest, they swap places when it comes to the running back position. James Cook led the NFL in rushing yards last year and is expected to be more involved in the pass game this year, so he still has a ton of value in fantasy football, but his schedule is going to be much tougher this year.

There are very few unquestioned RB1s that don’t split carries in the NFL anymore, but Cook is one of them. I wouldn’t let a tough schedule detour you from taking him fairly early. He’s going to score a lot of points.

2. Ashton Jeanty

Ashton Jeanty is in the same boat as his quarterbacks. The AFC West has three elite defenses, but then they also have to face a ton of other top defenses. While I fully expect this offense to be much improved than it was a year ago, the Raiders are going to be playing from behind quite a bit this season, which could limit Jeanty’s touches.

3. Chuba Hubbard

Chuba Hubbard lost the starting job last year, and while Rico Dowdle is gone, Jonathon Brooks is salivating, waiting for his turn now that he’s back from his ACL tear. On top of that, Hubbard has a very tough schedule, with teams like the Eagles, Packers, Broncos, Ravens, Vikings, Steelers, and Seahawks on the docket. I’d avoid him in fantasy at all costs.

4. Breece Hall

Breece Hall hasn’t really had the chance to show his full potential in the Jets’ offense, but now that he actually has a semi-decent quarterback and some other weapons around him, he has one of the toughest RB schedules in the league.

The Jets have to face the Patriots twice, as well as the Packers, Browns, Chiefs, Chargers, Broncos, and Vikings. I know Buffalo’s run defense was horrible last year, but I do expect them to be much better this year, too, so if they are, that’s two more tough games for Hall.

5. Chase Brown

Chase Brown has been one of the most underrated fantasy football players for the past two seasons, and while I still expect him and the Bengals’ offense to be efficient in 2026, his schedule is much tougher than it’s been in the past.

First of all, the AFC North is no pushover. The Ravens and Steelers have strong defenses, and while the Browns are always a laughing stock, their defense isn’t bad. On top of that, the Bengals have to face the Texans, Jaguars, Panthers, and Chiefs. And there aren’t many pushover games on their schedule outside of the Dolphins.

I love Chase Brown, but I wouldn’t go out of my way to reach for him this year.

Wide Receiver

Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA Pittsburgh Steelers at Cincinnati Bengals Oct 16, 2025 Cincinnati, Ohio, USA Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver DK Metcalf 4 runs with the ball against the Cincinnati Bengals during the fourth quarter at Paycor Stadium. Cincinnati Paycor Stadium Ohio USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xJosephxMaioranax 20251016_rwe_mb3_0137

1. Tre Tucker

No surprise that, once again, a Raider is on this list. If there’s one position Vegas didn’t really upgrade this year, it’s the wide receiver position, and now Tre Tucker, their presumed No. 1 option, will have to face corners such as Mansoor Delane, Pat Surtain II, Christian Gonzalez, Trent McDuffie, and others this year. While having a No. 1 receiver is nice in fantasy, I might pump the brakes on Tucker and the rest of the Raiders’ receivers.

2. DK Metcalf/Michael Pittman Jr.

The Steelers added Michael Pittman Jr. to their wide receiver room that already included DK Metcalf, and I’m a bit conflicted about where I stand on each of them in fantasy. On one hand, I think they’re both really solid receivers, but I’m not a big Rodgers believer this late in his career, and their schedules are very tough. Plus, who knows the volume of targets they’ll get now that they have to play alongside each other.

Metcalf and Pittman Jr. should be fine backup options, but I don’t know if I’d want either of them starting on my team. Too many question marks right now.

3. Rome Odunze/Luther Burden III

Rome Odunze and Luther Burden III are going to be WR1a and WR1b for the Bears this year, but just like their quarterback, they don’t have an easy schedule ahead of them. Again, there aren’t many elite defenses/cornerbacks they’ll have to face, but pretty much every week is going to be a challenge. I wouldn’t steer clear of them completely, but maybe let your league-mates reach on them.

4. Rashee Rice

While Patrick Mahomes and Kenneth Walker didn’t land on this list, Rashee Rice sneaks in with one of the toughest receiver schedules in the league. He opens the season against the Broncos (who he then has to play again later in the year), meaning that’s two matchups with Pat Surtain, but he’ll also face corners such as Sauce Gardner, Devon Witherspoon, Trent McDuffie, DJ Turner, and Christian Gonzalez, among others.

Rashee Rice is great when he’s on the field, but he has some brutal matchups this season.

5. D.J. Moore

D.J. Moore is another Bill to land on this list. He obviously has to face some very tough defenses this year, but I’m not that worried. Josh Allen hasn’t had a true No. 1 receiver the past two years, so he’s going to be very excited to get to work with Moore, just like he did with Stefon Diggs early in his career. Moore is going to get a lot of targets and be very productive despite the tough schedule.

Tight End

Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA Washington Commanders at Green Bay Packers Sep 11, 2025 Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA Green Bay Packers tight end Tucker Kraft 85 looks on after the game against the Washington Commanders at Lambeau Field. Green Bay Lambeau Field Wisconsin USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xJeffxHanischx 20250911_lbm_sh5_064

1. Tommy Tremble

I don’t think Tommy Tremble was on many people’s fantasy radar, so I guess it’s a good thing he ends up with the toughest tight end schedule in fantasy football. I’d tell you not to draft him, but I doubt anyone was planning to anyway.

2. Tucker Kraft

In 2025, Kraft caught 30 passes for 469 yards and six TDs through seven games before his ACL tear. Now he’s coming back, and a lot of people have high expectations for him, but the schedule isn’t easy. All of the NFC North teams should have respectable defenses, but they also have to face the Patriots, Rams, and Texans. I’d still draft him, but be cautious.

3. Hunter Henry

Hunter Henry was a sneaky good tight end pick last season, and now he’s going as a top-10 tight end in fantasy football. He’s built chemistry with Drake Maye. But A.J. Brown and Romeo Doubs now compete for targets, and his schedule is brutal. He’s still a top-10 tight end, but probably closer to 10 than five.

4. Colby Parkinson/Tyler Higbee

The Rams have an embarrassment of riches at the tight end position. They don’t have anyone elite, but they have four really good options in Colby Parkinson, Tyler Higbee, Terrance Ferguson, and Max Klare. That already makes it incredibly hard to pick, but when you factor in that they have one of the toughest tight end schedules in the league, I’d avoid all of them this year.

5. Oronde Gadsden II

Oronde Gadsden flashed top-five upside for a few weeks before production dipped, but the talent and connection with Justin Herbert are absolutely there. However, his schedule is tough with teams like the Broncos (2x), Chiefs (2x), Seahawks, Rams, Texans, and 49ers on the docket.