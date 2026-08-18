Fantasy Football Risers and Fallers: Puka Nacua, Jeremiyah Love and Others

Fantasy Football draft season is officially here!

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Over the past few weeks, there have been some fantasy drafts, but the majority of drafts will take place over the next two to three weeks. I just had my first one on Sunday night, and let me just say, it went great.

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From player signings to injuries to possible suspensions, there’s been a lot of news in the past week that will have a big impact on fantasy football drafts. Some guys are starting to climb up draft boards, while others have gone tumbling down, so today, I put together a list of some ascending and descending players.

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Here are three risers and three fallers you need to know about before your fantasy football draft.

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Riser: Stefon Diggs, WR, Washington Commanders

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ADP: 116.3

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Unless you’ve been living under a rock, you probably know that Stefon Diggs has found a new home with the Washington Commanders, and I think it’s going to work out quite well.

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Last year, Diggs finished as the WR17 with over 1,000 yards and 85 receptions. Will he do that in Washington’s offense? Probably not, given he’s not the clear WR1, but I still believe he should be going higher than the 116th pick in the draft. With Jayden Daniels throwing him the ball, he could very well have a 70-catch, 800-yard season and finish somewhere in the WR25-WR30 range. And if something does happen to Terry McLaurin, he’d be the clear WR1 and his ceiling would instantly rise.

Diggs, who wasn’t even on a team long ago, is certainly rising up draft boards. In fact, I just got him in my league on Sunday.

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Faller: Puka Nacua, WR, Los Angeles Rams

ADP: 4.6

Puka Nacua was the pretty clear fourth overall pick in most fantasy drafts, but that might change over the coming weeks. Last year’s WR1 is not only dealing with an injury, but also some legal issues.

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Let’s start with his injury. Nacua suffered a core muscle injury in a joint practice with the Dallas Cowboys, which will cause him to miss some time. It appears he’ll be out for at least a week, but it could potentially keep him out even longer.

On top of that, Nacua is dealing with some legal issues. He was accused on assaulting and biting a woman on New Year’s Eve, and the NFL has confirmed they are investigating the situation. The league does typically let these things run their course in court, and right now there is no official court date set, which could be good or bad. He could end up not serving a suspension this year, or he could be suspended midseason, and possibly during the fantasy playoffs.

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Nacua is still going to be a first-round pick, but his ADP is going to drop from the 4.6 mark it’s at right now on Sleeper.

Riser: Jonathon Brooks, RB, Carolina Panthers

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ADP: 123.3

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Jonathon Brooks had a very promising college career at Texas. The former top-50 pick rushed for 1,139 yards and 10 touchdowns with nearly 300 receiving yards in his last season with the Longhorns, but since he was drafted, he’s torn his ACL and has only played in three games in two seasons.

Brooks is back this year, and looks like he’s 100 percent. Meanwhile, Chuba Hubbard, who lost his job to Rico Dowdle last year, is dealing with a hamstring injury. This opens the door for Brooks to swoop in and potentially steal the RB1 job.

Brooks’s potential is extremely high for a guy going 123rd in drafts. If you have a chance to get him late, take it.

Faller: Jeremiyah Love, RB, Arizona Cardinals

ADP: 26.9

Jeremiyah Love is one of the most exciting rookie running backs we’ve ever seen, and while those rookies tend to go pretty high in drafts, there’s a lot to be concerned about with Love.

The first thing is the team he’s on. The Arizona Cardinals are going to be awful this year, and they have an absolutely brutal schedule. They’re going to be playing from behind in a lot of games, which is going to cause him to have a lot fewer carries. Plus, he’s in a pretty deep backfield, so while he’s the clear RB1, there are three other backs on this roster that could steal carries from him.

On top of that, Love is now dealing with a high ankle sprain that could affect his ability to play early in the season. Mike LaFleur has not ruled out the possibility of him missing the season opener, so that’s just one more concern to add to the list.

Love is going to be a great running back, but this year, I’d avoid him, especially in the first two rounds.

Riser: De’Zhaun Stribling, WR, San Francisco 49ers

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ADP: 174.8

There were few players who helped their fantasy stock in the preseason more than De’Zhaun Stribling, who is currently going towards the end of fantasy drafts, if he’s even being picked at all.

With Ricky Pearsall out, Stribling seems like a strong candidate to be the San Francisco 49ers’ WR2 or WR3, especially after he led the way for San Fran with seven catches for 63 yards in the 49ers’ preseason game last weekend.

When you’re in the final round of your draft, and you’re looking for a player with a lot of upside, you should strongly consider taking Stribling and stashing him on your bench.

Faller: Breece Hall, RB, New York Jets

ADP: 32.1

Our final faller is Breece Hall, who already had some question marks heading into the season, but after a recent injury, you should avoid him like the plague.

We all know the New York Jets aren’t a great football team and are going to find themselves playing from behind quite often, which is already a major concern, but now Hall has suffered a groin injury during training camp. Aaron Glenn has said the injury is not serious, but groin and hamstring injuries tend to linger a bit longer than expected, and even if he is ready for Week 1, the re-injury risk is going to be pretty high.

I was already pretty low on Hall this year, but now I’m not even considering him in drafts.