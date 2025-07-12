Fantasy Football Touchdown Traps: RBs Who Might Let You Down in 2025

Ever had that sinking feeling as your fantasy running back gets stuffed at the goal line – again? While the last season was dynamic and flush with RB talent, that Fantasy Football heartbreak is very real. And in 2025, the risk of disappointment is as high as ever. Falling numbers, tight schedules, and fresh names on the roster all lead down to one road: several big names and rising stars could let you down when it matters the most. Here are some backs who could be carrying major red flags entering the new season.

Jaylen Warren – talent, but volume cap

The Steelers’ HC Mike Tomlin once touted Jaylen Warren and Najee Harris as “strong-minded runners.” Back in the ‘23 season, Warren was quite the rusher, but with 3 fumbles and one LST, he became a mixed bag. Last season, the fumbles decreased, but so did the yards and TDs. With Harris off to the Chargers, Warren was all set to dive into a bigger role this season. But the Steelers’ draft addition of Kaleb Johnson throws a wrench in Warren’s rise. Johnson is coming off a massive college season with the Hawkeyes. In all likelihood, Warren will have to compete with Johnson to get the plays. With a new QB (Aaron Rodgers) and many explosive offensive additions, Warren’s week-to-week fantasy floor is a little shaky.

Tyrone Tracy Jr. – rookie promise, tough competition

Tyrone Tracy Jr. took the Giants by storm in his rookie season in ‘24. He impressed the coaching staff, along with HC Brian Daboll, becoming a starter midway through the season. While the explosions were certainly there, his struggles with ball security – 2 fumbles and 2 LSTs – meant there was much to be desired. Coming off a season with a steep decline in efficiency, Tracy also faces serious competition from Cam Skattebo. Veteran Devin Singletary remains in the mix for passing-down duties as well.

New York Giants running back Tyrone Tracy Jr. 29 after a second quarter reception defended by Washington Commanders cornerback Noah Igbinoghene 1 at MetLife Stadium.

Tracy’s snap share and touches are far from guaranteed, and the uncertain workload in a Giants offense that ranked near the bottom in run blocking (second-worst) last year also causes concerns.

Breece Hall – volume vs. volatility

The best season for Breece Hall with the Jets? That was back in ‘23 when he rushed for 994 yards and 5 TDs. But he failed to push the bar higher last season, ending his 16-game stint with 876 yards, 5 fumbles, and one rushing fumble lost. The TDs were the same as the year before, but the numbers aren’t in his favor. New HC Aaron Glenn has been vocal about running a diverse back system this season. There’s also the question of Braelon Allen and Isiah Davis stepping into bigger roles in their second NFL season. With Justin Fields now under center, Hall’s pass-catching will also take a hit, as Fields will bank on scrambling rather than checking down. For fantasy managers banking on a return to form, Hall’s risk profile is higher than his draft price suggests.

RJ Harvey – opportunities, but uncertain roles

The new rookie for the Broncos, RJ Harvey, shows a lot of promise. The former UCF Knights standout is generating buzz as a potential breakout candidate for his first NFL team. But the reality is more complicated. The Broncos are in transition with Bo Nix working with a revamped offensive line. This could limit Harvey’s production. Harvey will also face competition from Audric Estimé and Jaleel McLaughlin. There’s also the matter of the Broncos signing veteran J.K. Dobbins this offseason, who is notably coming off a career-best season. For fantasy managers hoping Harvey will emerge as a workhorse, the path is crowded and uncertain.

The 2025 fantasy football season is loaded with backfield landmines. Breece Hall faces a crowded committee and a scrambling quarterback who limits his upside. Tyrone Tracy’s role is uncertain in a stacked Giants’ backfield. RJ Harvey is stuck in a timeshare on a rebuilding Broncos offense. Jaylen Warren’s potential is capped by a split-workload and a brand new offense in Pittsburgh. Sidestepping the potential let-downs could be the difference between fantasy heartbreak and championship glory. Who are the names on your list to avoid this season?