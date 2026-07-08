Fantasy Football 2026: Best Late-Round Wide Receivers Sleepers to Target

Finding value in the later rounds is what separates championship fantasy football teams from the rest of the league. While the early rounds are filled with known stars, good managers can gain an edge by targeting wide receivers with an average draft position (ADP) that doesn’t reflect their true potential or upside. Whether it’s veterans stepping into larger roles or young players poised for a breakout, these six receivers are available well after the big names, but have the talent and situation to outperform their draft position.

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Jalen Nailor – ADP 148

Imago Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Jalen Nailor catches a touchdown pass against he Baltimore Ravens in the fourth quarter against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota on Sunday, November 9, 2025. PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxUSA MIN20251109110 CRAIGxLASSIG

The Las Vegas Raiders gave Jalen Nailor a three-year, $35 million contract to leave Minnesota in free agency. Nailor now enters a receiving room with Tre Tucker and Jack Bech beside him. It’s no secret that the Raiders’ receiving room needs improvement on paper, but Nailor has the ability to elevate it.

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In Minnesota, he was overshadowed by Jordan Addison and Justin Jefferson as the No. 3 option. In that role last season, he totaled 444 yards and four touchdowns, but he thrived in contested-catch situations. He had caught nine contested catches in 12 attempts and had an average depth of target of 13.1.

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The Raiders have Klint Kubiak leading their offense, and with Nailor as one of his main options out wide, expect him to get a ton of looks in Las Vegas. He’s a great option to target late for good receiver depth and a potential to be WR3 on a fantasy roster.

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Denzel Boston – ADP 155

Imago December 13, 2025, Inglewood, California, USA: 12 Denzel Boston, WR of the Washington Huskies scores a touchdown during the Bucked Up LA Bowl Hosted by Gronk against Boise State Broncos on Saturday December 13, 2025 at SoFI Stadium in Inglewood, California. ARIANA RUIZ/PI Inglewood USA – ZUMAp124 20251213_zaa_p124_011 Copyright: xArianaxRuizx

It’s hard to draft rookies because we’ve never seen them play on an NFL field. The Cleveland Browns took Denzel Boston in the second round of the 2026 draft, which was a steal depending on who you ask. Boston is 6-foot-4 and 209 pounds and will no doubt be one of the two starting outside receivers for Cleveland this upcoming season.

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He won’t beat you with speed, but he’s a route technician who knows how to win underneath and over the top. His ball-tracking skills have already flashed in some minicamp clips. With an ADP at 155, that’s a steal for the type of player Boston is expected to be.

Isaac TeSlaa – ADP 168

Imago December 21, 2025, Detroit, Michigan, USA: December 21 2025: Isaac TeSlaa 18, Chuck Clark 21 and Kyle Dugger 29 during the Detroit Lions vs Pittsburgh Steelers at Ford Field in Detroit MI. Brook Ward / Apparent Media Group. Detroit USA – ZUMAa234 20251221_zsa_a234_690 Copyright: xAMGx

Depending on the size of your league or how many flex and receiver positions you have, Detroit Lions wide receiver Isaac TeSlaa could go undrafted. I’d urge you to stash him on your bench, cause his hype will only grow as we get closer to the season. TeSlaa is set to take over as the Lions’ No. 3 receiver this season behind Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jameson Williams, but if you watched the Lions last year, you know the type of playmaker TeSlaa can be.

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TeSlaa had 16 receptions last year, six of which went for touchdowns. He had five contested catches and an ADOT of 14.8. It’s clear the Lions trust him in the red zone, and he can go up and make catches in the air. The 6-foot-4, 217-pound receiver is sure to have an extended role this season, so he’s worth grabbing late in any draft.

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Romeo Doubs – ADP 117

Imago Jan 10, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Green Bay Packers wide receiver Romeo Doubs (87) reacts after scoring a touchdown against the Chicago Bears during the first half of an NFC Wild Card Round game at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images

For the regular NFL fan, I don’t think New England Patriots wide receiver Romeo Doubs is a “sleeper,” but at 117, that’s an absolute steal. The Patriots signed Doubs in free agency to boost their receiving core for Drake Maye, and he does exactly that.

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Doubs spent his first four years of his career in Green Bay and struggled with drops, having 18. He makes up for it with his versatility. He can push the field vertically, having 45 contested catches over four seasons, and he can make players miss after the catch, having 3.4 yards of YAC per reception.

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The Patriots did trade for A.J. Brown, but expect Doubs to have the ball in his hands regularly in this Patriots offense.

Jayden Higgins – ADP 124

Imago December 21, 2025, Houston, Texas, U.S: Houston Texans wide receiver Jayden Higgins 81 is tackled by Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Devin White 45 after a catch during the fourth quarter of the NFL, American Football Herren, USA game between the Houston Texans and the Las Vegas Raiders at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX on December 21, 2025. Houston, U.S.—ZUMAw137 20251221_aap_w137_071 Copyright: xErikxWilliamsx

Houston Texans receiver Jayden Higgins showed flashes in his first year that he can become a great No. 2 option in this league. Lining up opposite Nico Collins helps, and entering his second year, Higgins is expected to make a leap in his development.

Higgins is 6-foot-4 and 215 pounds and had 623 yards and six touchdowns in his first season. He averaged 12.5 yards per reception in his rookie season and only had one drop. The Texans seem to trust him, and his connection with CJ Stroud will only improve as the years move on. Higgins is absolutely worth a late-round selection and can contend for a flex starting spot early in the season.

Ryan Flournoy – ADP 161

Imago Nov 17, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Ryan Flournoy (19) celebrates a touchdown catch with wide receiver CeeDee Lamb (88) during the second half against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Dallas Cowboys’ wide receiver Ryan Flournoy is one of the more underrated receivers in the league. He’s a fluid mover for his size, being 6-foot-2 and 205 pounds, and despite being in a crowded offense, he’ll find his spots in a game to make an impact.

Flournoy had 475 yards last season with four touchdowns and averaged 11.9 yards per reception. As the season progressed last year, the Cowboys trusted Flournoy more and more, giving him more opportunities on third downs and in the red zone. Watching him play, you can just see it with him, and I expect him to be a more prominent option for Dak Prescott this season.