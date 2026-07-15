Fantasy Football 2026: 5 Running Back Sleepers Who Could Quietly Win You a Championship

Next up in the fantasy sleeper series are the running backs. Finding league-winning value at running back comes down to identifying players before their roles expand. The biggest names dominate nearly every fantasy football draft, but there are plenty of backs outside the top 100 picks that have clear paths to outperform their average draft position (ADP). Whether they’re an injury away from a bigger workload or have a skill set that perfectly fits within their team’s scheme, these five running backs are among the best sleeper targets to stash before their value rises.

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Kyle Monangai

Imago November 23, 2025, Chicago, Il, USA: Chicago Bears running back Kyle Monangai breaks free for a first-quarter run against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, Nov. 23, 2025, at Soldier Field in Chicago. Chicago USA – ZUMAm67_ 20251123_zaf_m67_010 Copyright: xJohnxJ.xKimx

The Chicago Bears’ rushing offense was fourth in EPA/Rush last season. It’s no surprise that Ben Johnson took over as the offensive playcaller, but a lot of it is thanks to the running back duo of Kyle Monangai and D’Andre Swift. Swift is set to be the lead back again for 2026, but Monangai is a great sleeper option for your fantasy team.

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Monangai’s ADP is currently set at 93 and isn’t the type of back who will have explosive plays. In his 190 attempts last season, only 16 went for 10-plus yards, but 549 of his 846 yards came after contact. He’s the downhill runner that a Johnson offense needs and is the Bears’ version of what David Montgomery was for the Detroit Lions’ offense when Johnson was calling plays there.

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Throughout last season, there were stretches when Monangai showed he could carry the load as the No. 1 back. While he enters 2026 as a good handcuff option, he has the potential to break out and play a bigger role. He’ll have to prove he can contribute more in the passing game to fully gain that role, but if Swift were to miss any time, Monangai instantly becomes a low-end RB2.

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Jonah Coleman

Imago October 25, 2025, Seattle, Washington, USA: Washington Huskies running back Jonah Coleman 1 scores during the game between the Illinois Fighting Illini and the Washington Huskies in the 2025 Big 10 Conference game at Husky Stadium, Seattle, Washington Seattle USA – ZUMAj111 20251025_zsp_j111_025 Copyright: xTomxJonesx

It’s a crowded running back room in Denver, with RJ Harvey and JK Dobbins ahead of Jonah Coleman. The skill set is what stands out for Coleman, as he can do what Harvey and Dobbins do. Harvey is a smaller back with great explosiveness who can catch passes out of the backfield. Dobbins is the bigger in-between-the-tackles runner. While Coleman doesn’t have the speed of Harvey, he can catch passes out of the backfield, has the agility to run between or outside the tackles, and can pass-protect.

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His current ADP is 155, which is a great value, and he’s worth taking over backs such as Isiah Pacheco, Tyjae Spears, and Jordan Mason. It may take some time, but don’t be surprised if Coleman slowly starts to take over the Denver Broncos’ backfield. An injury would help speed up the process, but naturally, Coleman has the skill set to impress Sean Payton.

Woody Marks

Imago FOXBOROUGH, MA – JANUARY 18: Woody Marks 27 of the Houston Texans during an AFC Divisional Round game between the New England Patriots and the Houston Texans on January 18, 2026, at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts. Photo by Fred Kfoury III/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA JAN 18 AFC Divisional Round Texans at Patriots EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon482260118170

I’ll be honest, Woody Marks doesn’t really get me excited as a player, but with an ADP of 144, that’s great value in the later rounds. Now none of Mark’s stats will jump off the screen. He had 832 yards last year with three touchdowns and averaged 3.6 yards per attempt. The Houston Texans’ rushing attack was lackluster, ranking 29th in EPA/Rush, which is a big reason they made an offensive line addition and went out and got Montgomery to help boost the run game.

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Still, Marks is the RB2 and can catch passes out of the backfield, which is a plus in PPR leagues. With a better offensive line, there is hope that Marks can be even better than he was last season. The Texans clearly trust him to some degree, as he got over 15 carries in seven games last season as a rookie. If Montgomery goes down with an injury, the team will quickly look to Marks to take over, like he did last season.

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Kaytron Allen

Imago November 29, 2025, New Brunswick, New Jersey, USA: Penn State Lions Running Back KAYTRON ALLEN moves the ball down the field during the first half at SHI Stadium. New Brunswick USA – ZUMAb288 20251129_zsp_b288_004 Copyright: xNoahxBurtonx

Kaytron Allen was taken in the sixth round by the Washington Commanders and could very well be one of the biggest steals in the draft. The running back room for the Commanders is Jacory Croskey-Merritt, Raachaad White, and Allen. The room is completely open for Allen to take over as the lead back.

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The backfield will likely operate as a committee, but looking at the competition, it isn’t much for Allen to top. White averaged four yards per carry, but can work on passing downs and handle an every-down role as a back. Croskey-Merritt averaged 4.6 yards per carry and struggled in the passing game.

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Allen wasn’t asked to catch the ball out of the backfield at Penn State, but he can do it. He ran for 1,300 yards last season and had 3.77 yards after contact. He’s a bigger back who can handle a larger role, having had 210 attempts last year. His ADP is 200, which is way too late for the type of talent he is; that’s a steal.

Kenneth Gainwell

Imago January 4, 2026, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA: January 4, 2026: Kenneth Gainwell 14 and ArÃ Darius Washington 29 during the Pittsburgh Steelers vs Baltimore Ravens at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh PA. Brook Ward / Apparent Media Group. Pittsburgh USA – ZUMAa234 20260104_zsa_a234_215 Copyright: xAMGx

The last player on this list is Kenneth Gainwell, who signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this offseason following White’s departure. His current ADP is 108, the highest on this list, but looking at the Buccaneers’ backfield, he’ll be the clear RB2 for this offense.

For PPR leagues, Gainwell is an excellent stash for his ability to catch passes out of the backfield and pass-protect. It’s no secret that Bucky Irving will be the headliner for this backfield, but Gainwell has a different skill set that Tampa Bay will lean into.

Most of his scoring comes from the receiving game, as he had 512 receiving yards last season to only 557 rushing yards. He’s an explosive weapon, though, with 16 10-plus-yard runs on 120 attempts.