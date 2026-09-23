Fantasy Football Week 3 Buy & Sell: It’s Time to Make Some Moves

This is the week when fantasy football players start to panic. After the draft, you feel like your team is perfect and there’s no reason to make any moves, but after two weeks, if you’re sitting at 0-2, or even 1-1, you can start to get the trading itch. So when the week between Week 2 and Week 3 rolls around, it’s the perfect time to take advantage of your antsy league mates.

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A lot of fantasy players are ready to make some moves this week, so I went through and identified three players you should try to buy while their stock is low, and three you should try to sell while their stock is still high.

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Buy: George Pickens, WR, Dallas Cowboys

Imago October 12, 2025 Charlotte, North Carolina, USA Dallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens 3 celebrates catching a pass for a touchdown at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC. /CSM Charlotte United States of America – ZUMAc04_ 20251012_zma_c04_965 Copyright: xJonathanxHuffx

George Pickens’ start to 2026 has been pretty disappointing. Through two games, he’s caught nine passes for 68 yards with zero touchdowns, while his teammate CeeDee Lamb has caught 13 passes for 197 yards and three scores. Everyone thought CeeDee would outperform Pickens, but not to this degree. And that’s exactly why you should buy Pickens, because this won’t last forever.

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Week 1 was tricky for Dallas’ offense, but Week 2 was much more indicative of what they’re capable of. Lamb outperformed Pickens in Week 2, but he received just one more target than Pickens on Sunday. Dak Prescott wants to spread the ball around evenly to his top-two targets, so eventually those targets are going to turn into receptions and big plays for Pickens. Buy him now before his stock rises again in a couple of weeks.

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Sell: Tre Tucker, WR, Las Vegas Raiders

Tre Tucker is coming off a massive game where he caught five passes for 119 yards and a touchdown in the Las Vegas Raiders’ win over the Los Angeles Chargers. Many expected him to be Vegas’s WR1 this year, and he has been thus far, but his production is about to drop.

Brock Bowers could return this week, and if he doesn’t, it will be next week; once he gets back on the field, Tucker’s targets, which are already quite low, will only go down. Add on the fact that the Raiders’ schedule is about to get much, much tougher over the next month, and there’s no reason to keep Tucker on your team. See if you can buy a backup running back or something for Tucker after his big game.

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Buy: Tucker Kraft, TE, Green Bay Packers

Imago ATLANTA, GA Ð SEPTEMBER 17: Green Bay tight end Tucker Kraft 85 warms up prior to the start of the NFL, American Football Herren, USA game between the Green Bay Packers and the Atlanta Falcons on September 17th, 2023 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA. Photo by Rich von Biberstein/Icon Sportswire NFL: SEP 17 Packers at Falcons EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon230917007

Tucker Kraft was balling in 2025 before he tore his ACL and was forced to miss the rest of the season. The Green Bay Packers initially said he’d be on a pitch count, but that already seems to be out the window. After playing 66 percent of snaps in Week 1, Kraft was on the field for 98 percent of Green Bay’s snaps in Week 2, but he only caught two passes for 15 yards. The Packers struggled offensively across the board in that game, though, so if Kraft continues to play a high volume of snaps, he’s going to start seeing a boatload of targets.

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Right now, Kraft owners are not happy with his production through the first two weeks, so you should be able to buy him for a fairly low price. He’s going to end up as a top-12 TE in fantasy; you can book it.

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Sell: Denzel Boston, WR, Cleveland Browns

If you’re in a dynasty league, do not sell Denzel Boston. This is strictly for redraft leagues.

Boston, one of Cleveland’s second-round picks this year, has been phenomenal in his first two games, scoring 12+ fantasy points in both while catching seven passes for 154 yards and two touchdowns. He is one of Deshaun Watson’s favorite targets, but I just don’t trust this Cleveland offense to keep this pace up for the entire season, especially when their schedule gets a bit tougher.

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On top of the fact that I don’t trust Cleveland’s offense, I also expect Harold Fannin and KC Concepcion to start seeing more work in the coming weeks, which will take targets away from Boston.

There are just too many question marks around Boston for me, so I’m selling him while his stock is still high. You could probably get a pretty good haul in return.

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Buy: Jeremiyah Love, RB, Arizona Cardinals

Imago May 8, 2026; Tempe, AZ, USA; Arizona Cardinals running back Jeremiyah Love (4) during rookie minicamp at Dignity Health Arizona Cardinals Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Jeremiyah Love was drafted third overall this year based on the talent he showed in college, but his first two weeks have not lived up to expectations. He’s averaging 10 fantasy points per game, but that’s because of a touchdown he scored in Week 1. He’s played less than 50 percent of Arizona’s offensive snaps, has carried the ball 20 times for 70 yards, and has five receptions. Meanwhile, Tyler Allgeier has out-carried him 22-20, has played 59+ percent of snaps each week, and has more route ran that Love.

This won’t last forever, though. Love is getting paid a lot of money as a first-round running back, and as he gets used to the NFL level, he’s going to see more and more work. Just last week, while playing fewer snaps, he out-carried Allgeier 9-5. If your league mate who has Love is disappointed in his output, see if you can buy him for cheap.

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Sell: Stefon Diggs, WR, Washington Commanders

Stefon Diggs has exceeded expectations through two weeks, scoring 15 and 21 fantasy points while scoring three touchdowns. That all sounds great until you look at his snaps played – 63 percent in Week 1 and 51 percent in Week 2 – and realize that production isn’t going to last forever. Add on the fact that Jayden Daniels is out for the foreseeable future, and Diggs’s future looks even more grim.

Some fantasy players just look at the stats and don’t care about the situation, so if you can find someone willing to pay a good price for Diggs, I’d ship him off and not think twice about it.