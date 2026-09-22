Fantasy Football Week 2 Waiver Wire Targets: Bryce Young, Denzel Boston and Others

It’s only Week 2, and the fantasy football waiver wire is already growing pretty thin. Last week, there were a ton of great players out there, but this week, you have to dig deep to find guys who will help you win your league, and they are still out there.

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There’s a quarterback who ranks top-two in passing yards and touchdowns, a couple of receivers and tight ends set up for big roles in the near future, and a running back that could be starting in Week 3, all still out there. So here’s my list of players you should target on waivers this week.

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Note: Only players rostered in under 60 percent of leagues are on this list.

Bryce Young, QB, Carolina Panthers

Imago TAMPA, FL – JANUARY 03: Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young 9 runs ahead before a game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Carolina Panthers, January 3, 2025 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida Photo by Ricky Bowden/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA JAN 03 Panthers at Buccaneers EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon55301032026005

Rostered: 30%

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Bryce Young is currently second in the NFL in passing yards and tied for first in passing touchdowns, and yet he’s still sitting on waivers in 70 percent of leagues. A lot of people expected Young to keep improving this year, but I don’t think anyone expected him to come out and ball like this.

Through two weeks, Young has thrown for 648 yards, six touchdowns, and one interception while also picking up a score on the ground. He’s averaging 28 fantasy points per game and is currently the QB2 behind Josh Allen.

With there being so many quarterback injuries early in the season – Caleb Williams, Jayden Daniels, Jaxson Dart, Kyler Murray – finding a solid QB on waivers has never been so important. Young is clearly the best one available in most leagues, so make sure you’re targeting him this week.

Denzel Boston, WR, Cleveland Browns

Rostered: 36%

Denzel Boston was one of the Cleveland Browns’ second-round picks, and it was clear from day one he was going to be one of their starting receivers. He’s 6-foot-4 and can go make plays downfield unlike anyone else on that team, but the problem with him was that Deshaun Watson was throwing him the football.

Well, through two weeks, Watson really hasn’t been that bad, and with Boston playing 92+ percent of snaps both weeks, he’s going to see a lot of volume. He got four targets in Week 1, but that number jumped to seven in Week 2, where he caught five of them for 95 yards and a touchdown.

I don’t necessarily trust Watson every week, but if Boston is going to get 5-7 targets a game, at least one of which is going to be a downfield shot, then he’s worth stashing on your bench.

Oronde Gadsden II, TE, Los Angeles Chargers

Rostered: 14%

Remember when Oronde Gadsden II had that magical run late last season and then completely disappeared? Me too, and I was hoping we’d see something similar at the start of this year, but he’s played under 50 percent of snaps in his first two games. But opportunities just opened up.

The Los Angeles Chargers placed both David Njoku and Charlie Kolar on injured reserve, paving a clear path for Gadsden to be LA’s TE1. I know their offense hasn’t been great this year, but they still have potential with Justin Herbert under center. He is literally their only option at tight end right now, so if you’re desperate for tight end help over the next 4+ weeks, he’s the guy to pick up.

Adonai Mitchell, WR, New York Jets

Imago EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ – DECEMBER 28: Adonai Mitchell 15 of the New York Jets and Christian Gonzalez 0 of the New England Patriots during the game on December 28, 2025 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Photo by Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA DEC 28 Patriots at Jets EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon25122821862

Rostered: 15%

I’ve been an Adonai Mitchell stan for a while now. I felt he was underutilized in Indianapolis, and when he got traded to New York, I was hoping he’d get more opportunities; through the first two weeks of the season, it appears he is.

Through two games, Mitchell has played 69+ percent of the Jets’ offensive snaps, and he’s coming off a game where he led the team in targets with 12. He’s put up 60 and 63 yards in his first two games, and as Geno Smith keeps settling into this offense, his role should only expand.

Add to that the fact that over the next two weeks, Mitchell faces two suspect secondaries in Detroit and Chicago, and he looks like a pretty good pickup right now.

Jonah Coleman, RB, Denver Broncos

Rostered: 32%

Jonah Coleman might not be the greatest long-term pickup in fantasy football, but if you’re looking for a running back or FLEX option next week, he could be a pretty good option.

J.K. Dobbins and RJ Harvey are both dealing with hamstring issues, putting their status for next week in question. One of them might be cleared to go, but even if they are, Coleman should see a pretty decent workload like he did this past weekend when he received 10 carries, three targets, and scored a touchdown.

Once Dobbins and Harvey are back, he might fade into obscurity again, but you should get at least one good week out of him. And who knows, if he plays well, he could end up earning a bigger role in this offense as soon as Week 4.

Rashod Bateman, WR, Baltimore Ravens

Rostered: 22%

Zay Flowers is still recovering from a hamstring injury and could very well miss this week’s game. But even if he plays, with Ja’Kobi Lane out, Bateman will be the clear WR2 in Baltimore’s offense, especially after last week where he was targeted nine times in their loss to New Orleans.

In Week 2, Bateman was targeted nine times, catching seven of them for 88 yards and a touchdown. He was clearly Lamar Jackson’s favorite target with Flowers out, and even on a day where their offense struggled, he put up 21.8 fantasy points.

Bateman is worth the pickup, because if Flowers does indeed miss next week’s game against Dallas, it’s going to be hard to keep Bateman on the bench against that secondary.

Terrance Ferguson, TE, Los Angeles Rams

Imago INGLEWOOD, CA – NOVEMBER 23: Los Angeles Rams tight end Terrance Ferguson 18 during the Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Los Angeles Rams game on November 23, 2025, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. Photo by Jevone Moore/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA NOV 23 Buccaneers at Rams EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon20251123052

Rostered: 17%

Terrance Ferguson was one of the most hyped up tight ends this offseason, but he started the season off just like the Los Angeles Rams did: with a very disappointing performance. However, he bounced back in a massive way on Monday night.

Ferguson caught six passes for 54 yards and a touchdown in LA’s MNF win, and he was clearly Matthew Stafford’s favorite tight end target. I know Puka Nacua will be back soon, but even then, Ferguson should be a big red zone threat for Stafford, who is clearly building a connection with the second-year man.

Tight end is always thin in fantasy, so finding someone with Ferguson’s upside on waivers is rare.