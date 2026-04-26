Fantasy Football Winners and Losers From the 2026 NFL Draft: Shedeur Sanders Wins as Will Howard Loses Out

The 2026 NFL Draft is officially over. We waited months for this weekend, and it went by in a blink of an eye. We now know where all of these top college football players are going, and it has sent ripple effects throughout the fantasy football world.

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There were some winners from the weekend, but there were also a lot of losers. Here are the players whose fantasy stock benefited the most from the draft, but also the fantasy players whose stock dropped over the weekend.

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Quarterback

Imago CINCINNATI, OH – JANUARY 04: Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders 12 walks off the field after the game against the Cleveland Browns and the Cincinnati Bengals on January 4, 2026, at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, OH. Photo by Ian Johnson/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA JAN 04 Browns at Bengals EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon260104199

Winners

There were a lot of young quarterbacks that were winners in this draft, and Shedeur Sanders is certainly one of them. The Cleveland Browns’ second-year man didn’t have much to work with last season, but now he’s got Spencer Fano to block his blindside and two first-round talents at receiver in KC Concepcion and Denzel Boston. He went from having no supporting cast to a very good one in the matter of 48 hours.

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Tyler Shough is another young quarterback that’s a winner. Chris Olave is great, but Shough needed another wideout to maximize his talent, so the New Orleans Saints went out and got the best receiver in the class in Jordyn Tyson. Then, a couple rounds later, they followed it up with taking a tight end with a ton of upside in Oscar Delp. And if that wasn’t enough, they also drafted a 6-foot-3 wideout with 4.3 speed in Bryce Lance in the fourth round. I’m sure Shough was sitting on his couch smiling all weekend long.

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We can’t talk about quarterback winners without mentioning Cam Ward. The Tennessee Titans passed up some really good defenders to take Carnell Tate at No. 4, making him the first receiver off the board. I’m not as high on Tate as others, but the Titans really needed help on the outside, and they made sure to get the guy they think will fit their system best.

Jalen Hurts isn’t as young as the other three guys on this list, but he is absolutely a winner. First, Philly adds an elite receiver in Makai Lemon at No. 20. Then, they add one of the best athletes in the entire draft in Eli Stowers, who had a 45.5-inch vertical as a tight end. Both of those guys are going to immediately help Philly’s passing attack.

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Losers

There weren’t many quarterbacks that I’d classify as losers, but Will Howard is certainly one of them. With Aaron Rodgers’ future still in question, Howard was a candidate to earn the Pittsburgh Steelers’ starting job in 2026. But Howard was selected by a different coaching staff, and Mike McCarthy just got his developmental quarterback in Drew Allar. It feels like Howard’s time in Pittsburgh might not last a whole lot longer.

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Running Back

Imago PHILADELPHIA, PA – OCTOBER 26: New York Giants running back Cam Skattebo 44 is shown warming up before the game between the New York Giants and the Philadelphia Eagles on October 26th, 2025 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, PA. Photo by Terence Lewis/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA OCT 26 Giants at Eagles EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon251026058

Winners

The New York Giants were expected to be in on the Jeremiyah Love sweepstakes, but they missed out when the Arizona Cardinals selected him third overall. So of course, Cam Skattebo has to be a winner. He was great last year before he got hurt, but his fantasy production certainly would’ve dipped if Love joined the team. Now, he’ll still be RB1 entering next season.

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The Baltimore Ravens were never in running back discussions in the draft, but Derrick Henry was definitely a winner after the Ravens selected Olaivavega Ioane in the first round. They could’ve gone with Kenyon Sadiq to fill their tight end need, but instead, they built up the trenches and got one of the best and most aggressive run blockers in the draft. Henry’s nearing the end of his career, but getting Ioane up front could help him continue to be productive at age 32.

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Losers

Tyler Allgeier joined a crowded backfield in Arizona, but with James Connor and Trey Benson coming off significant injuries, it felt like he was in line to be Arizona’s RB1. And on top of that, it seemed like they were going to move back and take a tackle to help him out. But instead, the Cards took Jeremiyah Love, and he’s going to be the workhorse. I wouldn’t be surprised if two of Benson, Allgeier and Connor are gone before the start of the season.

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Zach Charbonnet is another big loser. After Kenneth Walker left, he was going to be RB1, but the Seattle Seahawks spent their first round pick on Jadarian Price. I thought they would go corner, edge rusher or guard at No. 32 and get a running back later, but since they spent a first rounder on Price, it’s hard to see Charbonnet being the clear RB1.

Wide Receiver

Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA Indianapolis Colts at New York Giants Dec 29, 2024 East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA New York Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers 1 celebrates after a touchdown reception during the second half against the Indianapolis Colts at MetLife Stadium. East Rutherford MetLife Stadium New Jersey USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xVincentxCarchiettax 20241229_vtc_cb6_10374

Winners

Just like the Giants were in the Jeremiyah Love sweepstakes, they were also in on the Jordyn Tyson sweepstakes. Many thought they would take the Arizona State receiver at No. 10, but since he was off the board, they didn’t have the opportunity. Malik Nabers has to be a winner here. Tyson could’ve given him a good run for his money as WR1, and I know the Giants spent big to add Malchi Fields in round three, but he’s going to be more of a compliment that a real challenger to Nabers.

Everyone’s talking about the San Francisco 49ers reaching for De’Zhaun Stribling, but I think he’s a perfect fit in that offense. To me, he feels like a bigger Deebo Samuel, who we all know thrived in that offense for so many years. He has to refine some stuff, but Kyle Shananhan is going to have a lot of fun with his 4.36 speed.

Losers

I think the Saints adding Jordyn Tyson is going to be great for Chris Olave’s career, but not his fantasy value. Last year, he was a top-10 fantasy receiver because he had no competition. Now, he’s going to have to fight for targets with another first round receiver. They are very different receivers, so he should still get a healthy amount of targets, but I don’t see another top-10 season on the horizon for him.

Wan’Dale Robinson signed a pretty big deal with the Tennessee Titans, and it looked like he was going to be their WR1 heading into the year, especially because not many people had Tennessee picking Carnell Tate in the first round. It felt like they were going to add one at some point, but since they took Tate so early, he’s going to be their clear-cut WR1. Robinson could be a viable flex option, but probably nothing more.

Tight End

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Winners

Eli Stowers has to be the biggest winner at the tight end position. He’s a pure receiver and doesn’t offer a whole lot as a blocker, but Philly won’t need him to be much of a blocker, they just need him to be an elite receiving threat to help Jalen Hurts. I still like Dallas Goedert, but he’s getting older and isn’t nearly as dynamic as Stowers.

The Buccaneers were a team many thought could take Kenyon Sadiq in round one, but since they opted for Rueben Bain Jr., Cade Otton has to be considered a fantasy winner. He is the uncontested TE1 in Tampa Bay, because the Bucs didn’t spend a pick on a tight end until the sixth round. He should have another pretty strong season with Baker Mayfield.

Losers

While Eli Stowers was a winner, Dallas Goedert has to be a loser, for obvious reasons. He set a career-high in touchdowns last season, just for the Eagles to pick a bigger, more athletic and explosive tight end in round two. His production is going to fall off a cliff this season.

Mason Taylor is another loser. I really liked him coming out of college and thought he had a solid rookie season, but with Kenyon Sadiqcoming in, his target share just plummeted. It’s going to be hard to out produce (or even come close to matching) Sadiq’s receiving production.