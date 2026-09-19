FBI Case Against Man Posing as 49ers Player Grows as Victim Count Surpasses 60 Women

Essentials Inside The Story More victims come up against two men caught last month on charges of impersonification and wire frauds.

The defendants used fabricated wealth, social media, and "connections" to various NFL stars to lure women.

The sceme had been going on since 2022 and there might be more victims.

On August 24, the FBI apprehended two men, 35-year-old Daejon Labrayae Love and co-conspirator Taylor Jamie Chan (18), at the Idaho airport. They had allegedly tricked multiple women out of at least $1.3 million, with Love sometimes posing as a San Francisco 49ers player. He almost got caught, but leveraging the power of AI and social media, their scheme continued for as long as four years.

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We had revealed how deep the web of lies went for these two men. But as the investigation continues, the plot thickens further as they redefine catfishing.

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“The FBI has identified 35 additional women who say they were defrauded by Daejon Love and Taylor Jamie Chan,” Senior NFL writer Kalyn Kahler of ESPN wrote. “The agency said Friday, bringing the total number of alleged victims in a case that included Love impersonating as a San Francisco 49ers player to more than 60.”

Previously, the Bureau identified 26 women who were defrauded by Love and Chan while believing there were more victims. The FBI is still verifying whether the other 35 women are the victims, with Portland FBI Special Agent in Charge Doug Olson saying that they “were surprised how many people were victimized in such a short period of time and then to have that many more come forward.”

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However, the FBI and Olson’s concerns don’t end here.

The thing is, Love and Chan used the very accessible tools over the internet to build an identity that could woo anyone. And if others take ideas from this case, Olson believes the fraud “could be replicated by other individuals.”

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The two were arrested at Boise Airport, Idaho, on August 24 and have been charged with wire fraud and conspiracy to commit wire fraud in Oregon, Washington, Idaho, and California. But what’s worth noting is the hard work that went into creating this fraud.

AI, fabricated money, social media, and the last name matching the Green Bay Packers QB, Jordan Love, helped the two set up their ploy

Love met his victims through dating apps where he would specifically search for women who were responsible, had or wanted a good financial setup, and were looking for a serious relationship. He would then “bespoke” his scheme accordingly.

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“He was either a player, former player, a player on injured reserve, and whatever name he was using, he’d put enough stuff into the media searches so it was the first thing that came up on people’s [Google] page,” Olson said.

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But his ability to manipulate AI or Google searches wasn’t his biggest ammo. In fact, it was his athlete status that made him more believable. After all, you’d want some initial income source to become a legitimate investor. And he certainly built off of that.

Love’s social media presence : Previously, the investigators traced over $1,160 in purchases to Green Gridiron, a seller of custom football helmets. He would use these props to “practice” on the beach and other areas, take photos and videos, and post on his now-deleted Instagram page @2bcontinued_4 reportedly had 14 posts and 6,732 followers, where he apparently bought off many of the followers.

: Previously, the investigators traced over $1,160 in purchases to Green Gridiron, a seller of custom football helmets. He would use these props to “practice” on the beach and other areas, take photos and videos, and post on his now-deleted Instagram page @2bcontinued_4 reportedly had 14 posts and 6,732 followers, where he apparently bought off many of the followers. The fraudster’s “connection” to Jordan Love and other NFL stars : Everyone in Green Bay has come to love their current franchise quarterback, Jordan Love. So why not use that name in your favor? Love told some of his victims that the NFL quarterback was his cousin, once to lure $17,200. He also used multiple aliases like Jon Love, Daejon Love, Avril Lyto Love, and Jordan Love.

In a video, he said he was friends with Tyreek Hill and former WRs Antonio Brown and John Brown and would often exercise with them during the offseason. The court filing also mentioned that “he received invitations to try out with NFL teams.”

: Everyone in Green Bay has come to love their current franchise quarterback, Jordan Love. So why not use that name in your favor? Love told some of his victims that the NFL quarterback was his cousin, once to lure $17,200. He also used multiple aliases like Jon Love, Daejon Love, Avril Lyto Love, and Jordan Love. In a video, he said he was friends with Tyreek Hill and former WRs Antonio Brown and John Brown and would often exercise with them during the offseason. The court filing also mentioned that “he received invitations to try out with NFL teams.” The fabricated wealth: To make things believable, Chan would come up with messages about new investment opportunities and falsified investment gains. Love would then send the screenshots to his victims to push them into investing. The two allegedly hosted three-way FaceTime calls as well. If the victim didn’t have money, Love urged them to take a loan.

When Love realized that the victims no longer had money or when they began asking questions, he would disappear, according to the United States Attorney General’s Office in Oregon. Not a single victim claimed to have received any returns on their investments.

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The scam had been running since 2022, and spanned across Oregon, Washington, Idaho, and California. ESPN learned from a 49ers source that the team didn’t know Love was disguising himself as a player before the FBI contacted them. Olson said the 49ers were “completely cooperative” and helped confirm that Love was never involved in any way with the NFL, let alone the franchise.

Amid the ongoing verification of the women who were victimized, one of the renowned former players in the NFL has spoken up about the situation.

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Jason Kelce, victims, and others warn women amid the 49ers’ posing case

Daejon Love has since become a running joke in the NFL community, but some have cut through the chatter to raise awareness about these scams. Former Philadelphia Eagles star Jason Kelce is among them.

“It’s absolutely crazy that someone would do this,” Jason said. “I mean, we got to be smarter, women. I’m just going to put it out there. We got to be smarter. We got to be able to sniff through this one. Because I’m telling you, this is what happened. Women are getting money now. They’re moving up the job force.”

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While Jason advised women to be smart and careful of these fraudsters, one of Love’s targets has come forward and spoken for themselves, having seen through his lies.

“I kind of called him out, like I know you’re not who you say you are,” Dominque Dubose said, who matched with Love via a dating app in 2025. “And that’s when he stopped talking. I blocked him and because I didn’t want to contact him anymore.”

ESPN’s Mina Kimes also shared a PSA on how to steer clear of scams like this. She spoke about how Love’s name was clearly not on the 49ers list, and how none of his videos were shot at the team’s facility. Kimes also warned how easy it is to manipulate AI search results, because they made it seem like Love was indeed a 49ers player.

“I’m sorry for the women involved, but ladies, and I say this as a supporter of women, this is a tough look for us,” she said.

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Further investigations are underway, with the FBI seeking additional victims in the case.