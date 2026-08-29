FBI Issues Statement on Man Posing as 49ers Player Who Allegedly Scammed Women Out of $1.3M

Federal authorities have arrested 35-year-old Daejon Labrayae Love, who allegedly posed as a San Francisco 49ers player and wealthy real-estate investor. He used that identity to develop romantic relationships with many of the women and, with his alleged accomplice, obtained about $1.3 million from 26 identified victims. Following an FBI investigation, Love and 18-year-old Taylor Jamie Chan were charged by criminal complaint in federal court in Portland with wire fraud and conspiracy to commit wire fraud.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“Beginning in February 2022, Daejon Labrayae Love, 35, and Taylor Jamie Chan, 18, created fictitious investments to defraud numerous women in Oregon, Washington, Idaho, and California,” the FBI stated through an X post.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Love met most of the women on the internet through dating apps. Love falsely portrayed himself as legitimately wealthy, often as an NFL player for the San Francisco 49ers or as a wealthy real estate investor. Chan falsely posed as Love’s financial adviser to further gain the victims’ trust. The scheme lasted until the day of Love and Chan’s arrests on August 24.”

Guess the Team NameDrop 500 / 500 pts Clue 1 of 5 Record book Brett Favre threw 442 touchdown passes wearing this franchise's uniform. Your answer Guess whenever you want — the fewer clues you open, the more points you keep. 500 points if you solve it now

To make the story believable, Love constructed a lavish social media lifestyle. He allegedly used multiple names to perpetuate the scheme, including Jon Love, Daejon Love, Avril Lyto Love, and Jordan Love. The Instagram page @2bcontinued_4 reportedly had 14 posts and 6,732 followers before being deleted. Therein, Love claimed to be an undrafted wide receiver for the 49ers.

ADVERTISEMENT

A major component of the alleged operation was a romance scam. Love allegedly met most of the women through dating apps. He developed romantic relationships with many of them, telling his victims that he wanted to build wealth and a future together. That emotional connection allegedly became the foundation for the financial pitch. He then promoted nonexistent investment vehicles and claimed that the investments would generate massive returns for both himself and the women. Fake bank and investment accounts took the scam a notch higher.

To make things more believable, Chan came in as a financial advisor. Chan came up with messages about new investment opportunities, and Love would send the screenshots to his victims. Furthermore, Chan and Love allegedly hosted three-way FaceTime calls designed to show victims falsified investment gains. And if the victims didn’t have any money, Love would convince them to opt for a loan.

ADVERTISEMENT

On August 17, arrest warrants and a criminal complaint were issued for the two in the District of Oregon. On August 24, investigators learned that Chan had flown from California to meet Love in Boise, Idaho. That’s where law enforcement apprehended the two. The two appeared in front of the court on August 27. But for now, the FBI is seeking additional information regarding the case.