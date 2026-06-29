Federal Judge Who Secured Reggie White’s Historic Victory Against NFL’s Free Agency Rules Passes Away at 96

The NFL world is grieving the loss of one of its most influential figures, David Doty, who passed away on June 27, 2026, just two days before turning 97. As Minnesota’s longest-serving federal judge, his decisions played a huge role in shaping today’s NFL. From bringing true free agency to helping create the league’s salary cap system, his legacy will forever remain a big part of the game.

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Minnesota’s chief federal judge, Patrick Schiltz, confirmed Doty’s death to the Minnesota Star Tribune on June 28.

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“Judge Doty passed away yesterday,” Schiltz told the outlet.

Soon after the news broke, the NFL also released a statement.

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“Judge Doty devoted his life to public service and the law, presiding over NFL-related litigation for many years during his distinguished career,” the statement read. “We express our sincere condolences to his family, friends, and colleagues.”

David Singleton Doty was born on June 30, 1929, in Anoka, Minnesota. He studied at the University of Minnesota and earned his bachelor’s degree in 1952. After that, he served in the U.S. Marine Corps for six years, from 1952 to 1958. When he finished his military service, he went back to school and earned his law degree from the University of Minnesota Law School in 1961.

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In 1987, President Ronald Reagan appointed him as a federal judge for the U.S. District Court in Minnesota. Doty became an important name in the NFL after he handled the lawsuit filed by Hall of Fame player Reggie White and several other NFL players after the 1987 players’ strike. After the NFL Players Association stopped acting as a union, the players sued the NFL.

They argued that some of the league’s rules gave team owners too much control over players and broke federal antitrust laws. The settlement led to the 1993 Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA). This agreement introduced true free agency, the franchise tag, the salary cap, and several other important rules about player contracts, team spending, and player movement.

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Even after the lawsuit ended, Judge Doty continued to handle legal disputes related to the CBA for many years, which made him an important part of NFL labor relations. But more than anything, it was the change that Doty brought with him. Before it, players had very little freedom to join new teams, and there was no salary cap. The new system created a more linear system.

So, he brought a major transformation in the league. And despite working for so many years, even in his last days, he indulged in work. David Doty continued working as a federal judge.

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“He handled so many cases of so many different stripes,” former Chief Judge John Tunheim said. “He was still handling so many cases at 96%.”

Doty did not just handle one important case and disappear from the league.

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David Doty ’s contributions to the NFL

After President Ronald Reagan appointed him as a federal judge in 1987, Doty ruled against the NFL in the Marvin Powell case in 1988, although a higher court later overturned that decision. In 1992, he ruled that the NFL’s “Plan B” free-agency system was unfair and violated antitrust laws.

He also warned that if the NFL and the players could not agree on a new system, he would create one himself. That warning pushed both sides to negotiate, leading to a new labor agreement in 1993.

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Even after the 1993 agreement was signed, Judge Doty continued to handle legal disputes between the NFL and the players for many years.

Judge David Doty ruled in a legal fight between former NFL quarterback Michael Vick and the Atlanta Falcons over more than $16 million in roster bonuses. After Vick was convicted in a dog-fighting case, the Falcons wanted him to return the bonus money they had already paid him.

In 2009, Judge Doty decided that Vick had already earned the bonuses before his conviction, so he would be allowed to keep his money. Apart from handling tough cases, he was also a very helpful person.

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Former Chief Judge John Tunheim, who later became a senior judge and had an office next to David Doty’s, praised Doty for the way he treated people in his courtroom. Tunheim said Doty was one of the best judges “I’ve ever seen” when it came to treating lawyers and everyone.

“I often went over to get guidance and advice. Conversations with him were delightful. … His advice was always spot on,” Tunheim told the Minnesota Star Tribune on Sunday.

All in all, the NFL world lost a gem who shaped its dynamics for years. May his soul rest in peace.