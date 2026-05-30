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Female Reporter Hurls Fresh Accusations After Being Fired Over Dianna Russini–Mike Vrabel Saga

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Priyanko Chakraborty

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May 30, 2026 | 2:04 PM EDT

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Female Reporter Hurls Fresh Accusations After Being Fired Over Dianna Russini–Mike Vrabel Saga

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Priyanko Chakraborty

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May 30, 2026 | 2:04 PM EDT

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It may not be too far-fetched to say that when New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel and former NFL insider Dianna Russini were reportedly photographed together at a resort in Arizona, it blew up the internet. Everyone had different opinions about the situation, but ultimately it led to one question: what exactly was happening behind the scenes?

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And just when things seemed to be approaching the quieter side of the story, the NFL world came across another revelation. But it was not from the two personalities involved. Rather, it is from the one who dived too deep into the matter and was fired from her job.

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“I lost my job – in part – for attempting to blow the lid off the NFL’s open secret: that some female sports reporters, rumored to include some of the most prominent names in the business, trade s for stories,” wrote Chrissy Floyd for the Daily Mail.

“I don’t care what consenting adults do in their private lives,” she added. “I do care, however, if the industry that I have dedicated my working life to since I was 15 years old and continue working within, has been tainted by corruption.”

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Priyanko Chakraborty

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Priyanko Chakraborty is an NFL Writer at EssentiallySports, known for delivering trend-driven, data-rich stories that tap directly into what fans are thinking in the moment. With four years of experience across sports and entertainment writing, he blends meticulous research with a strong sense of narrative flow, turning complex on-field action into compelling, accessible analysis. A lifelong football fan, Priyanko has followed the league with passion and precision for years. Jayden Reed’s two-touchdown performance against the Eagles in 2024 remains one of his favorite modern NFL moments. At EssentiallySports, Priyanko specializes in transforming stats into stories and game moments into meaningful insights.

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Antra Koul

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