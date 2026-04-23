Fernando Mendoza Makes $500,000 Commitment Hours Before NFL Draft 2026, Makes Major Personal Announcement

Essentials Inside The Story Mendoza has committed $500,000 to launch the Mendoza Family Fund

The drive behind the fund is Mendoza’s mother, Elsa

Mendoza is able to make this donation due to a massive NIL valuation

Projections have Fernando Mendoza as the number 1 pick in the NFL Draft in Pittsburgh today, but the rising star is making equal noise outside the football field as well. With just hours left to the 2026 NFL Draft, the quarterback made a half-million-dollar commitment to launch the Mendoza Family Fund.

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“An announcement from the National MS Society: Fernando Mendoza is personally committing $500,000 to support MS research at the University of Miami,” noted Fox Sports’ Henry McKenna on X, breaking the news.

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The fund will go directly to the University of Miami Health System for research on MS (Multiple Sclerosis), a disease of the central nervous system that affects the spinal cord, optic nerves, and, in many cases, even the brain.

The driving force behind this initiative is the QB’s mother, Elsa Mendoza, and her 18-year-long battle with MS. Elsa (who grew up in Florida), herself a former standout tennis player at the University of Miami, received her diagnosis when Fernando was just four years old. The diagnosis added a sentimental layer to her son’s athletic journey.

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Although she managed to keep the condition private from her son for most of his childhood and teenage years, the pandemic took a toll on her body after contracting COVID. When she became wheelchair-bound, Fernando learned about her condition.

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While the 22-year-old will be donating the money to the University of Miami, it will be a national initiative aimed at funding MS research. It looks to speed up the current treatment procedure, offer necessary mentorship to the patients, and support the future health services.

Although Fernando is hours away from landing his first professional contract, being a top-ranked college player, he has approximately $2.6 million in income through the NIL deals, which is why he is currently capable of making such a generous donation. Moreover, with key sponsorships with Adidas, T-Mobile, Dr Pepper, and Royal Canin, his NIL earnings ranked him as the fifth richest collegiate star.

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Meanwhile, the Las Vegas prospect isn’t the only member of his family taking an initiative.

Fernando Mendoza makes a personal announcement to his family

Mendoza announced the fund on Instagram hours before the 2026 NFL Draft, detailing its partnership with the National MS Society and its goal of making a difference for those dealing with the disease, just like Elsa Mendoza. The quarterback made this big announcement on Instagram merely hours before the start of the 2026 NFL Draft.

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“My Mom is my light, she is my why,” said Fernando in his latest Instagram video. “She taught me to be optimistic, stay resilient, and be myself. Today, we are proud to announce the launch of the Mendoza Family Fund.”

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View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fernando Mendoza (@fernandomendoza) View this post on Instagram Expand Post



Besides the 22-year-old, the short video featured Elsa Mendoza and his father, Fernando Mendoza Sr. Along with his personal investment, they already have $360,000 from partnerships and DIY campaigns. Besides that, his brother, Alberto, who plays for Georgia Tech, also helped fuel the campaign.

While the number one picks generally visit the NFL Drafts each year, Fernando Mendoza isn’t following the trend amid this big announcement. Instead, he is set to celebrate the accomplishment at home with his mother, whose limited mobility due to MS makes traveling a big challenge.