Fernando Mendoza’s Errant Throw Takes Out Seahawks Staffer in Worrying Sideline Moment During Raiders Game

Fernando Mendoza had waited weeks for his first NFL start, with plenty to prove against Seattle’s defense. But an ill-planned throw from the Raiders rookie soon created an unexpected scare on the Seahawks sideline.

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The video, posted by the account MLFootball, shows a Seahawks sideline staffer getting hit on a pass from Mendoza. The hit seemed to knock him off balance as he fell down and was on the ground. Seattle Seahawks’ Nehemiah Pritchett checked on him to see if he was okay as the downed staffer was being attended to.

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Mendoza’s pass was intended for Tre Tucker, whom Pritchett seemed to be covering. But the ball went past him and hit the Seahawks staffer, who was right beside the sideline at that time.

Mendoza, the former Indiana Hoosiers star and reigning Heisman Trophy winner, was making his first career start after the Raiders traded Kirk Cousins to the Vikings before the weekend.

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He had waited nine weeks for it. His only previous action was going six of eight for 48 yards in a 45-17 loss at New England on October 11.

The defending champion Seahawks won 21-13 at Allegiant Stadium to improve to 6-4 and head into their bye week, while Las Vegas fell to 4-6. Mendoza finished 17 of 29 for 143 yards with no touchdown passes and no interceptions. He did add a rushing touchdown.

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Mendoza completed his first three passes, then finished the drive himself with a 10-yard quarterback draw on third-and-goal. It was his first career touchdown and gave the Raiders a 7-0 lead.

He put up a strong fight early, going 11 of 13 for 90 yards in the first half as Las Vegas led 10-7 at the break. Then Seattle’s defense, which came in allowing a league-low 244.2 yards per game, took over. The Seahawks sacked him six times.

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Tight end Brock Bowers also left with an ankle injury and was ruled out before the second half, which left Mendoza short on options. Seahawks quarterback Drew Lock, meanwhile, threw for 240 yards and two touchdowns.

Late in the fourth quarter, a 38-yard catch-and-run by Ashton Jeanty put Las Vegas in the red zone. Dante Fowler Jr. then dropped Mendoza for sack number six after two incompletions, forcing the Raiders to settle for a field goal.

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Raiders coach Klint Kubiak, who was Seattle’s offensive coordinator last season, had backed his rookie before the game. Mendoza, he said, “practices extremely well.” Afterward, he still liked what he saw.

“He was well prepared. He started the game really well. Overall, for his first start, I thought it was a good start,” Kubiak said.

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Mendoza knew the test he was walking into.

“They’re one of the best defenses in the league, so it’s going to be a great challenge, and I’m excited to do my 111th out there,” he said before the game.

Mendoza and the Raiders will head to Denver next, where he will chase his first career win. As for the sideline scare, the only real hope is that whoever was on the ground is back on his feet and doing fine.