“50–50 Chance”: Troy Aikman Drops Bombshell on Walking Away From Broadcasting, Potentially Ending His ESPN Career Next Year

What started as a contract standoff with ESPN is quickly turning into a potential farewell tour for Troy Aikman. His five-year, $90 million Monday Night Football deal will expire by the end of the 2026 season, and Aikman hasn’t really heard anything from ESPN about his contract extension. To make things worse, his partner, Joe Buck, has already received a $108 million extension for six years. All of that has put Aikman’s broadcasting career in troubled waters. But now, he made an unexpected announcement regarding his future behind the broadcasting booth.

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“I would say there’s a 50-50 chance (he won’t do TV next year),” Aikman said at Peter King’s book signing event (for The Game) in Dallas, according to Tim Cowlinshaw.

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Aikman has been behind the microphone for more than two decades. He has been calling the games with Joe Buck since 2022. But entering the final year of his contract with ESPN, Aikman knew that his contract might never get a renewal.

Yet, he couldn’t help but praise the job as a “great profession.” Of course, he seemed excited about what the rest of the year has in store. But he subtly hoped for his role behind the microphone not to end just yet. He even suggested that he might become a free agent after his contract with ESPN is voided.

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“I still believe it could very well be something else,” Aikman weighed in on his future. “And what that might be, like, I’m not talking in code by any means. I’m not real sure.

“Maybe it’s a continuation of broadcasting with some other network, which would be exciting to me. Maybe it’s doing some work with an organization. I really enjoyed the time that I spent with the Miami Dolphins this past offseason. Maybe there could be something there if nothing comes about in broadcasting. Or who knows what might happen. But, for the first time, I’m kinda open for business, and I’m looking forward to figuring out what those options might be.”

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Thankfully, Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones teased an offer for the former Cowboys quarterback. During an interview with 105.3 The Fan on October 27, 2026, Jones was asked if he would hire Aikman for a front office role. Jones replied with an affirmation.

Under Aikman’s leadership, the Cowboys won three Super Bowls (XXVII, XXVIII, and XXX). He has on-field knowledge of the game, and with his broadcasting experience, he could certainly be an asset for the Cowboys.

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“Troy Aikman is just getting started in his life,” Jones told The Fan. “I think the world of him. He’s outstanding. The answer is not that we’re necessarily going to do anything more direct with the team at this time, but don’t rule it out. It’s very possible.”

ESPN has pushed the Hall of Fame quarterback to the brink of walking away from television entirely. Unless a rival network swoops in or ESPN reverses course before the 2026 season wraps up, fans could be listening to the final months of Aikman’s iconic two-decade broadcasting career.