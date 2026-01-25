Final Broncos Injury Report: Sean Payton Rules Out 4 Starters as Jarrett Stidham’s Offense Faces More Uncertainty

The Denver Broncos are heading into Sunday’s AFC Championship Game against the New England Patriots with some big questions on the offensive side. With the Super Bowl within reach, Sean Payton is counting on his players, though injuries leave questions about what’s possible.

Wide receiver Pat Bryant, who missed some games with a concussion, practiced fully for the second straight day and looks ready to play. Bryant caught three passes for 32 yards in just three snaps against the Bills. He was not given a game status, which usually means he will play.

However, four other starters will miss Sunday’s game: tight end Lucas Krull (foot), linebacker Drew Sanders (ankle), running back J.K. Dobbins (foot), and quarterback Bo Nix (ankle). Krull and Sanders practiced fully this week, Dobbins practiced a little, and Nix did not practice at all because he is out for the postseason.

Center Luke Wattenberg, who is coming back from injured reserve, practiced fully for three straight days but is still listed as questionable. Other players listed as questionable include center Alex Forsyth (ankle), wide receiver Troy Franklin (hamstring), and safety JL Skinner (quad). Tackle Frank Crum (ankle) practiced all week but was not given a game status. With these injuries, the Broncos will need every healthy player to step up for the big game.

Even with some players out, Denver will count on those who are ready to play. Bryant’s return gives the offense a boost, but the team will need to stay strong and focused. Coach Sean Payton knows the Patriots will face a tough test, and every play will matter in this championship clash.

Speaking of which, the situation with Jarrett Stidham is also worrying.

Imago December 25, 2025 Kansas City, MO. U.S. – Denver Broncos quarterback Jarrett Stidham 8 in pregame workout before a week 17 National Football League football game between Denver Broncos and the Kansas City Chiefs on GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City MO..Denver won 20-13.Attendance: 73405. /Cal Media Kansas City United States of America – ZUMAc04_ 20251225_zma_c04_170 Copyright: xMichaelxSpomerx

In some ways, what he is trying to do has been done before. Backup quarterbacks like Doug Williams, Jeff Hostetler, and Nick Foles have all led their teams to Super Bowl titles after being thrust into starting roles.

You can say that the only difference here is that each of those QBs had at least a few regular-season starts under their belts before making their unlikely playoff runs. Stidham, however, has not. That’s why this Sunday, when he takes the field for Sean Payton’s team against the Patriots in the AFC Championship, he’s attempting something truly unprecedented, especially now that his offensive side has taken a hit.

Sean Payton isn’t worried about Jarrett Stidham

The Denver Broncos are heading into the AFC Championship Game with a new challenge. With starting quarterback Bo Nix out, backup Jarrett Stidham will make his playoff debut against a strong New England Patriots defense. Coach Sean Payton is confident his team can handle the situation.

“I told the team this: I said, ‘I’m not worried about Stiddy in this game,” Payton told reporters on Friday.

He explained that his main focus is on the team as a whole and how everyone performs together. Even with Stidham stepping in for Bo Nix, Payton believes the Broncos can handle the challenge if each player does their part.

“I’m worried about everyone else and how we play.’ And that really is the truth,” he added.

Stidham hasn’t thrown a regular-season pass since 2023, but Payton said his calm approach and experience will help him. Payton also said Stidham’s calm nature will help him on the field.

Sunday’s game will be a test of the Broncos’ depth and Stidham’s readiness. With Pat Bryant returning and several key starters out, Denver faces a tough challenge. Payton’s focus on teamwork, along with a top defense, could make the difference in reaching the Super Bowl.

The Broncos will need every player to step up and perform their best to overcome injuries and pressure. How Stidham handles the playoff debut and how the team supports him will determine whether Denver can survive the Patriots and keep their Super Bowl dreams alive.