Final EssentiallySports Live Mock Draft: Chiefs Land Two Stars as Mansoor Delane Falls to the Cowboys

The 2026 NFL Draft is approximately 48 hours away, and we just wrapped up our final live mock draft of the year. Daniel Rios, Tim Wood and I have gone live on X and YouTube multiple times throughout the draft process to play out different draft scenarios, and today, we had one last shot at it.

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If you want to see the full video, including a preview with NFL Expert Jason La Confora, who talked about the Baltimore Ravens possibly surprising some people at No. 14 and other NFL Draft news, you can find the link to the video below.

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We will also be doing a live show on draft night with Tony Pauline, Max Browne, Jason La Confora, Tim Wood and many other guests making appearances throughout the night. We will be live on our YouTube and X on Thursday night beginning at 7pm ET, and the stream will go on for the duration of the first round.

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A couple of notes from our final mock draft. One, we did not do any trades in this mock. There are too many rumors about who will trade where for it to be accurate, so we stayed put and picked at every draft slot. We also rotated with Daniel making picks 1, 4, 7, etc., Tim making picks 2, 5, 8, etc. and myself making picks 3, 6, 9, etc.

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Alright, enough chit chat. Let’s get into our final mock of the season.

1. Las Vegas Raiders: QB Fernando Mendoza

Imago January 19, 2026: Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza 15 during NCAA, College League, USA football game action between the Miami Hurricanes and the Indiana Hoosiers at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida. /CSM. Miami Gardens United States of America – ZUMAc04_ 20260119_zma_c04_372 Copyright: xJohnxMersitsx

I don’t need to say much here. Fernando Mendoza to the Las Vegas Raiders is the only lock in this draft.

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2. New York Jets: ED David Bailey

We’ve got a source off. Some experts believe it’s going to be David Bailey, and some believe it’s going to be Arvell Reese. The only thing we know is that there’s a very good chance it’ll be one of these two. I personally think it’ll be Reese, but Tim, who had the Jets’ pick, is leaning Bailey, so that’s where we went.

3. Arizona Cardinals: OT Francis Mauigoa

The Arizona Cardinals seem hellbent on trading back so they don’t feel like they’re reaching for a tackle. I fully expect them to find a suitor and move out of this pick, even if it’s only a couple spots back. I truly believe they’re going to take a tackle, it’s just a matter of which draft slot they do it from. If it’s at No. 3, the pick will certainly be Francis Mauigoa.

4. Tennessee Titans: LB Arvell Reese

The fans want to see the Tennessee Titans take Jeremiyah Love, but the overwhelming feeling here seems to be that they’ll take the best defender available. David Bailey and Sonny Styles are two names that have been linked here, but if Arvell Reese falls to No. 4, he should absolutely be the pick.

5. New York Giants: LB Sonny Styles

Imago September 13, 2025, Columbus, Ohio, U.S: Ohio State Buckeyes linebacker Sonny Styles 0 reacts after a defensive stop during the game between the Ohio Bobcats and the Ohio State Buckeyes at Ohio Stadium, Columbus, Ohio. Columbus U.S – ZUMAs304 20250913_zaf_s304_038 Copyright: xScottxStuartx

A lot of people are saying Sonny Styles won’t be the pick at No. 5, even if he’s available, and that just makes me believe he will be the pick if he’s still there. At this point in the draft cycle, you can’t trust any news you hear, and it makes absolutely no sense that the New York Giants wouldn’t want him here. Unless they’re set on one of the top tackles or taking Caleb Downs, Styles has to be the pick in this scenario.

6. Cleveland Browns: OT Spencer Fano

The Cleveland Browns are another team that’s likely going to take a tackle early, but are definitely looking to move back. I feel confident Cleveland will take a tackle with their first pick, but like Arizona, it’s a matter of where they’ll do it. It probably won’t be at six, but since we did no trade, Spencer Fano comes off the board at No. 6.

7. Washington Commanders: RB Jeremiyah Love

No matter how bad the Washington Commanders want one of these top defenders, if Jeremiyah Love is on the board at No. 7, the Commanders are absolutely taking him. He is too talented to turn down at this stage in the draft. Statically, Washington’s rushing offense was pretty good last year, but Love can take their offense to new heights.

8. New Orleans Saints: S Caleb Downs

As a New Orleans Saints fan, Caleb Downs is the No. 1 prospect I want them to get. Brandon Staley needs a game-changing defensive back, and while I like what the Saints have at safety, you can’t turn down a guy as dynamic as him. Jordyn Tyson, Mansoor Delane and Rueben Bain Jr. were all in consideration here, but Downs won out.

9 Kansas City Chiefs: OT Kadyn Proctor

Imago December 30, 2025, Los Angeles, California, USA: 74 Kadyn Proctor, OL of the Alabama Crimson Tide during the Media Day on Tuesday December 30, 2025 at the Sheraton Hotel in Los Angeles, California. The Indiana Hoosiers will play the Alabama Crimson Tide in the Rose Bowl on January 1, 2026. JAVIER ROJAS/PI Los Angeles USA – ZUMAp124 20251230_zaa_p124_056 Copyright: xJavierxRojasx

I think there’s a real chance the Kansas City Chiefs could land Francis Mauigoa here if the Cardinals and Browns both move back. Rueben Bain Jr. and Mansoor Delane were very tempting, but there’s a lot of noise about Andy Reid wanting a tackle at No. 9. The edge and cornerback positions are pretty deep in this class, but if you miss out on the first round wave of tackles (which could very well happen if they wait until No. 29 to take one), you’re kind of screwed. Don’t be surprised at all if a tackle comes off the board here.

10. New York Giants: OG Olaivavega Ioane

Everyone is saying Jordyn Tyson is a lock to go to the Giants at No. 10, but that’s just fans talking. John Harbaugh knows how important the trenches are, and the Giants have a massive hole at guard. Olaivavega Ioane is the best offensive lineman in this class, regardless of position, and I feel confident saying Harbaugh will take the potential 10+ year starter at guard over an injury prone wide receiver. But maybe I’m wrong.

11. Miami Dolphins: ED Rueben Bain Jr.

In all of our recent mocks, this seems to be Rueben Bain’s landing spot. He’s certainly a top-10 talent in the draft, but the arm length concerns are real. He could go as high as No. 7 to Washington, but I could also see him dropping as low as No. 12 to the Cowboys. Realistically, he could land up anywhere in between there (outside of the Giants), but Miami is where we have him in our final mock.

12. Dallas Cowboys: CB Mansoor Delane

The Dallas Cowboys are ecstatic with how this mock turned out. All of those offensive linemen going early allowed Mansoor Delane to fall into their laps. Dallas obviously has a huge need at cornerback, and as an LSU alum and former beat writer, I can confidently say he’s one of the best DBs I’ve seen wear the purple and gold. And that’s a big statement to make, given their DB history.

13. Los Angeles Rams: WR Jordyn Tyson

Imago September 20, 2025, Waco, Texas, USA: Arizona State wide receiver JORDYN TYSON 0 carries the ball during the second half of a college football game between the Baylor Bears and the Arizona State Sun Devils on September 20, 2025 in Waco, Texas. Arizona State won, 27-24. Waco USA – ZUMAc201 20250920_zap_c201_100 Copyright: xScottxColemanx

Jordyn Tyson is getting a ton of top-10 hype, and he should, because there’s a real chance he goes anywhere from No. 6 to No. 10, but with the early run on offensive linemen, he slips to the Los Angeles Rams at No. 13, which should be the rest of the NFL’s worst nightmare. Can you imagine Tyson, Puka Nacua and Davante Adams in the same receiving core? That’s just unfair. Hopefully this doesn’t actually happen, but there’s a real possibility it does.

14. Baltimore Ravens: OT Monroe Freeling

Kenyon Sadiq has been a popular pick here, but Jason La Confora joined us and talked about Baltimore exploring options along the offensive line. He mentioned Kadyn Proctor and Olaivavega Ioane as names to watch, but with both of them off the board in the top-10, they pivoted the Monroe Freeling. He’s a bit of a project, but he can sit behind Ronnie Stanley for a year and take over in 2027.

15. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: TE Kenyon Sadiq

With Sadiq slipping past Baltimore, Tampa Bay leaps out of their seats and sprints to the podium to select him. Edge rusher is obviously a big need here, but they’re in a bit of a dead zone with Bailey and Bain gone. Akheem Mesidor was in consideration here, but Sadiq was too talented to pass up for a team that needs pass catchers.

16. New York Jets: WR Carnell Tate

Speaking of pass catchers, there’s probably no way Carnell Tate falls this far on draft night, but with there being no trades and so many offensive linemen going in the top-10, he slides a little bit. I’m not a huge Tate fan, he’s my WR3, so this is where I would take him, but in reality, he’s going to be off the board earlier on Thursday. But if he were on the board, New York wouldn’t hesitate making him the pick and pairing him with fellow Ohio State WR Garrett Wilson.

17. Detroit Lions: OT Max Iheanachor

Imago September 20, 2025 Arizona State Sun Devils offensive lineman Max Iheanachor 58 blocks Baylor Bears defensive lineman Trent Thomas 92 during the 2nd half the NCAA, College League, USA Football game between the Arizona State Sun Devils and Baylor Bears at McLane Stadium in Waco, Texas. /CSM Waco US – ZUMAc04_ 20250920_zma_c04_1235 Copyright: xMatthewxLynchx

A few weeks ago, Detroit probably felt pretty good about their chances of getting one of the top tackles in this draft, but as we get closer and some teams at the top start considering tackle, their choices get pretty thin pretty fast. Luckily, they’re still able to land Max Iheanachor at No. 17, who I think has possibly the highest upside of any tackle in this draft. He’s arguably the best pass blocker and has only played football for a few years, so I would love this pick for Detroit.

18. Minnesota Vikings: S Dillon Thieneman

This one is pretty chalk. Harrison Smith is getting older and they need to find a replacement, and Dillon Thieneman can do a lot of the same things Smith did for so long. I won’t waste my breath here, because everyone seems to have Thieneman to the Vikings penciled in.

19. Carolina Panthers: WR KC Concepcion

There’s no denying that the Carolina Panthers need help in their secondary and at tackle, but if they really want to see what they have in Bryce Young before they have to make the decision to let him walk or cough up over $200 million for him, they need to give him all the weapons he can ask for. This is the “no more excuses for Bryce Young” pick (even though I would’ve taken Makai Lemon, but Tim really likes Concepcion and Jalen Coker can work the slot).

20. Dallas Cowboys: WR Makai Lemon

We like to have a little fun in these mocks, alright?

Is the Dallas Cowboys taking Makai Lemon at 20 realistic? No. One, they don’t need receiver help, and two, he’s not making it to No. 20. But if he did, I wouldn’t put it past Jerry Jones to make a splash. George Pickens still hasn’t signed a long-term deal, so if they bring in someone like Lemon, they don’t have to worry about if Pickens walks next offseason or not. They can then go and invest that money in their defense. On the surface it makes no sense, but it also makes perfect sense if you really think about it (again, this is Jerry we’re talking about).

21. Pittsburgh Steelers: OG Emmanuel Pregnon

Imago January 9, 2026: Oregon s Emmanuel Pregnon in action during the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl – a College Football Playoff CFP Semifinal – featuring the 5 Oregon Ducks and the 1 Indiana Hoosiers, played at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. Indiana rolls over Oregon, 56-22. /CSM Atlanta United States of America – ZUMAc04_ 20260109_faf_c04_101 Copyright: xCecilxCopelandx

I know it’s boring, but all the conversations I’ve had recently has me believing we could see upwards of 10 offensive linemen going in round one. Jason La Confora said it best: after the first 10 guys come off the board, there’s a steep drop off in terms of talent. Teams value offensive linemen, and they’re going to make moves to get their guy in round one and figure the rest out later. Pittsburgh has a huge hole at guard, so I have them taking my No. 2 guard in this class, Emmanuel Pregnon.

22. Los Angeles Chargers: CB Jermod McCoy

I just hyped up the offensive linemen, and it feels like Los Angeles could be an obvious spot for someone like Keylan Rutledge or Chase Bisontis, but Tim went a different direction and took the best player available in Jermod McCoy. The Chargers could use some secondary help and if they’re not worried about McCoy’s knee, he’s clearly the best player still on the board.

23. Philadelphia Eagles: OT Caleb Lomu

The offensive linemen keep flying off the board at No. 23 with the Philadelphia Eagles taking Caleb Lomu. The Utah prospect is a very raw talent, but he’s extremely athletic and wouldn’t have to start right away. Once Lane Johnson retires (likely next offseason), Lomu could kick over to the right side and use all the knowledge he gained over the past 16 months from Johnson. Plus, he gives them some depth on the offensive line.

24. Cleveland Browns: WR Denzel Boston

The Browns got their tackle at No. 6, so now they come back around and get their receiver in Denzel Boston. The Washington product is 6-foot-4 and is a contested catch machine. He’s got the ideal size you want in a true WR1, and Washington used him in a lot of different ways, so he’s more versatile than most guys his size.

25. Chicago Bears: DT Peter Woods

Imago NCAA, College League, USA Football 2025: Florida State At Clemson Nov 08 November 8, 2025: Clemson Tigers defensive tackle Peter Woods 11 celebrates after getting a first down against the Florida State Seminoles in the second half of the NCAA Football matchup at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, SC. Scott Kinser/CSM Credit Image: Scott Kinser/Cal Media Clemson Sc United States EDITORIAL USE ONLY Copyright: xx ZUMA-20251108_zma_c04_241.jpg ScottxKinserx csmphotothree440242

Personally, I wouldn’t even think about taking Peter Woods in the first round, but Tim tried to switch it up and go with a different defensive tackle for the Chicago Bears. They do need defensive tackle help, but I don’t believe reaching on Woods is the right move here. They’re betting on upside and not production, and they don’t need a project right now while competing for a Super Bowl.

26. Buffalo Bills: LB CJ Allen

I love this fit for Buffalo. If CJ Allen doesn’t go to Dallas at No. 20, I hope he goes to Buffalo at No. 26. The Bills were one of the worst run defenses in the league last season, and Allen is one of the best run defenders in this draft class. He would be the perfect fit in the middle of Buffalo’s defense.

27. San Francisco 49ers: ED Akheem Mesidor

The 49ers need tackle depth behind Trent Williams, but with the early run we saw on tackles, they pivot to edge rusher at No. 27. Because of the OL run we saw, Akheem Mesidor slipped through the cracks and was an easy pick here. The 49ers need immediate help to make a Super Bowl run, and Mesidor is ready to step in and start on day one.

28. Houston Texans: OG Chase Bisontis

Ideally, Houston would probably want to move back and take a guard early in round two (Arizona moves up for Ty Simpson?), but if the OL run happens as early as we believe it will, they may have to stick and pick here to get their guy. Since we’re not doing trades, that was a simple decision for us. They stick and pick Chase Bisontis, who some have as their No. 2 guard in this class. He would help them immediately.

29. Kansas City Chiefs: CB Colton Hood

Imago October 11, 2025: Colton Hood 8 of the Tennessee Volunteers celebrates a play during the NCAA, College League, USA football game between the University of Tennessee Volunteers and the University of Arkansas Razorbacks at Neyland Stadium, Knoxville, TN /CSM Knoxville United States – ZUMAc04_ 20251011_zma_c04_375 Copyright: xTimxGangloffx

Colton Hood stepped up as Tennessee’s CB1 with Jermod McCoy out this season, and he played really well. He’s great in man and zone coverage and would fit right into Kansas City’s defense, which desperately needs CB help after losing Trent McDuffie and Jaylen Watson this offseason.

30. Miami Dolphins: CB Chris Johnson

Chris Johnson is one of my favorite players in this draft class. He does so many things well, but his big knock is the talent level he faced at San Diego State, but I’m not too worried about that. He dominated during his final season in college and would fit right in to Jeff Hafley’s defense in Miami.

31. New England Patriots: DT Kayden McDonald

The New England Patriots could use another defensive tackle to pair with Milton Williams after Khyiris Tonga walked in free agency, and Tim is in love with Kayden McDonald after he interviewed him for the DraftCast (you can find that interview here). We all know who Tim wants in New England, now we have to see who Mike Vrabel and Co. want.

32. Seattle Seahawks: ED T.J. Parker

The Seattle Seahawks have a clear need at edge rusher after Boye Mafe walked this offseason. A lot of people are projecting cornerback or running back or even guard (which is a sneaky possibility), but with T.J. Parker still on the board, he had to be the pick here. I know he didn’t play super well in 2025, but he played better than all his Clemson teammates, and he was electric in 2024. He would help their pass rush right away.