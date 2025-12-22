Final Injury Report for 49ers vs Colts: Will Ricky Pearsall, Philip Rivers Play in Week 16 Game?

Essentials Inside The Story Ricky Pearsall ruled out, thinning Purdy’s offense before pivotal Monday night clash

The San Francisco 49ers may have their playoff ticket punched, but a worrying injury report could derail their momentum as they head into a must-win scenario for the Indianapolis Colts. Fans have been worried about Ricky Pearsall’s injury update ahead of the road game. Monday night clash could very well help the Colts’ case for a playoff push. 44-year-old Philip Rivers starts for Indy after coming out of retirement last week. Unfortunately for the 49ers, though, Pearsall may not be ready to return just yet.

Pearsall’s done for Week 16 with knee and ankle issues. He skipped all practice this week. The injuries hit too hard to shake off. Reports say he tweaked his knee on that last catch, the one that got them a key first down. Now, Kendrick Bourne and Demarcus Robinson get bigger snaps on offense. The team hopes he heals up for the Week 17 home game vs. Chicago on December 28.

Rivers gets his second start since unretiring. Colts coach Shane Steichen confirmed it; he’s the starter. Last week against Seattle, he went 18-of-27 for 120 yards, 1 TD, and 1 pick, all with barely any prep time. Indy lost 18-16, but Rivers looked sharp for someone whose last TD pass came about five years ago.

San Francisco’s injury report has more names. Kurtis Rourke has been ruled out early, while Nickolas Martin remains sidelined after missing practice entirely. Elsewhere, the tone has been reassuring. Christian McCaffrey, Trent Williams, Jordan Elliott, Spencer Burford, and Dee Winters all logged full sessions.

Outside of Ricky Pearsall and a handful of depth pieces, the 49ers’ spine remains intact heading into Monday night. Indianapolis does not have that luxury. With Anthony Richardson and Bernhard Raimann ruled out, and DeForest Buckner’s status hanging in the balance after missing practice, the Colts enter with structural cracks in key areas. In a game where playoff margins are already razor-thin, health may not headline the matchup, but it could quietly decide how long the Colts can stay in the fight.

Jonathan Taylor and Brock Purdy are expected to dominate

Brock Purdy walks into Monday night with a matchup tailor-made for his strengths. Indianapolis has been vulnerable between the hashes, and Purdy has quietly turned that space into his personal lab, living off decisive throws at the intermediate level. With Shanahan fully trusting his arm, this feels like a game where rhythm turns into volume.

On the other side, Jonathan Taylor is the Colts’ entire engine. The player has already racked up 16 touchdowns and amassed over 1400 yards in rushing. San Francisco’s heavy nickel usage plays directly into Taylor’s hands, where his burst, yards after contact, and ability to punish missed tackles flip field position in seconds. If Indy stays alive, it will be because No. 28 keeps forcing the defense to bend.

That is why this game shapes up as a duel, not a shootout. Purdy’s precision versus Taylor’s violence, structure versus force. Under the Monday night lights, whichever star dictates tempo first could decide whether this turns into a playoff statement or a season-defining escape.

Monday night sets up as a heavyweight duel in hostile territory. Indianapolis is 6–1 at home, and Lucas Oil Stadium has become the kind of stage where Jonathan Taylor feeds off momentum and noise. If the Colts are to protect that record and keep their season breathing, it starts with No. 28 imposing his will early.