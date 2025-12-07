Final Injury Report for Bears vs. Packers: Will Josh Jacobs, Rome Odunze Play in Week 14 Game?

Essentials Inside The Story The injury list increases for the Green Bay Packers.

Josh Jacobs, Quay Walker, and more will play this Sunday.

Chicago Bears' star Rome Odunze officially ruled out.

The Green Bay Packers’ winning streak faces its toughest opponent yet. A lengthy injury report that could sideline key players in their divisional showdown against the Chicago Bears.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

The Green Bay Packers have a total of 19 players on the final report. Receiver Jayden Reed (shoulder/foot) and Matthew Golden (wrist) remain questionable for the game, along with safety Javon Bullard (ankle), cornerback Nate Hobbs (knee), and defensive lineman Brenton Cox Jr. (groin).

Imago August 16, 2025: Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur during NFL, American Football Herren, USA preseason game action against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana. /CSM. Indianapolis United States of America – ZUMAc04_ 20250816_zma_c04_600 Copyright: xJohnxMersitsx

Receiver Savion Williams (foot), running back MarShawn Lloyd (calf), defensive linemen Lukas Van Ness (foot), Devonte Wyatt (ankle), and Collin Oliver (hamstring) will be out for Sunday’s game.

ADVERTISEMENT

A silver lining for the Green Bay Packers is the fact that running back Josh Jacobs was there for the full practice session on Friday, signaling that the knee injury he suffered in New York three weeks ago has finally eased. He had missed the game against the Vikings but returned last week, where he played 34 snaps against Detroit.

Linebacker Quay Walker, who missed the last two games with a stinger, and defensive tackle Karl Brooks both have completely recovered and will be available for Sunday’s game.

ADVERTISEMENT

Bullard, however, remains a real question mark. Matt LaFleur said his status is “up in the air” after he missed Thursday and Friday with the lingering effects of an ankle injury. Bullard has been the team’s nickel defender for all 12 games this season, piling up 59 tackles, two pass breakups, and a fumble recovery. Losing him would force a reshuffle in the secondary.

Nate Hobbs could fill that spot, but he hasn’t played since Week 9. There’s uncertainty among receivers, too. Both Reed and Golden are questionable, while Williams is officially out. Jordan Love may enter the biggest game of the season with a patchwork set of weapons.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

To make things worse, the Bears‘ injury report looks relatively better.

Bears’ injury report ahead of the Green Bay Packers’ game

Things are not looking good for the Bears either. Rome Odunze won’t be out there Sunday. After missing all three practices this week with a foot injury, the rookie wideout has officially been ruled out. That’s a real loss for Chicago. Odunze has been their most dependable downfield threat, leading the team with 661 receiving yards and six touchdowns. Big loss.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Bears didn’t get much worse news beyond that. Defensive back Tyrique Stevenson (hip) and linebacker Ruben Hyppolite II (shoulder) were also ruled out. Hyppolite gave it a real push late in the week, logging limited work on Friday, but never quite turned the corner in time to suit up.

Everyone else on the injury report avoided a designation. Andrew Billings cleared concussion protocol. T.J. Edwards (hand/hamstring), Jaylon Johnson (groin), Kyle Monangai (ankle), Dominique Robinson (concussion), Noah Sewell (elbow), and Joe Thuney are all set to go.

Still, losing Odunze changes the picture. This will be the first game he’s missed in his NFL career. That’s impressive durability for a No. 9 pick who started all 12 games this year after playing every game last year. Without him, the passing game shifts onto the shoulders of D.J. Moore, rookie Luther Burden III, and tight ends Cole Kmet and Colston Loveland.

ADVERTISEMENT

And while the Bears aren’t exactly healthy, their situation looks a lot steadier than what Green Bay is dealing with on the other sideline. Who is your pick to win this Sunday?