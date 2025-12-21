Final Injury Report for Bengals vs Dolphins: Will Tee Higgins & De’Von Achane Play in Week 16

In the case of the Cincinnati Bengals, the road to survival in the playoffs goes through the Miami Dolphins on Sunday. But before kickoff, one crucial question that can impact both teams has taken over the conversation: whether Tee Higgins and De’Von Achane will suit up or not? They are dealing with an injury, and neither player’s status will be confirmed until closer to game time.

Tee Higgins is the bigger concern for the Bengals. The star wide receiver sustained a concussion, but he did practice this week fully, which is a good sign. But his position is also dubious.

The wide receiver has been Cincinnati’s offensive engine this season with 81 targets, 46 receptions, 667 yards, and 9 touchdowns. It would be a great blow to the Bengals to lose him during the passing game at a time when the team badly requires a win. His absence would force quarterback Joe Burrow to rely on other options downfield.

De’Von Achane‘s injury looks a lot less scary. The Dolphins running back is dealing with rib soreness, but cleared full practice participation this week, which is the clearest signal possible that he’s likely playing.

The RB is having one of the best seasons of his career with 205 rushing attempts, 1,186 yards, 7 touchdowns, and he’s also contributing as a receiver with 79 targets, 61 receptions, 450 yards, and 4 more touchdowns.

Cincinnati’s injury list goes way beyond Higgins. Defensive end Joseph Ossai is out with an ankle injury after sitting out practice. Tight end Noah Fant is out with an ankle injury, and wide receiver Charlie Jones won’t play because of ankle damage.

Quarterback Joe Burrow practiced fully despite a knee issue, so at least the Bengals have their leader under center. Several other Bengals players are questionable, including defensive tackle B.J. Hill with an ankle, and safety PJ Jules also dealing with ankle soreness.

Miami’s roster is just as banged up heading into this matchup. Safety Minkah Fitzpatrick is out with a calf injury, which hurts the secondary since he recorded 74 tackles, 4 tackles for loss, and 1 interception this season.

Six Dolphins are questionable: offensive lineman Andrew Meyer with tricep issues, kicker Jason Sanders dealing with hip problems, cornerback Isaiah Johnson with knee soreness, defensive back Elijah Campbell with ankle tightness, and linebacker Jordyn Brooks with foot pain.

The Dolphins also have several players dealing with minor injuries but practiced fully, including cornerback Rasul Douglas and safety Ifeatu Melifonwu.

History favors the Bengals, but injuries can change everything

Cincinnati holds a 2-1 record in its last three matchups against Miami and has outscored the Dolphins 89-70 in that stretch. The Bengals are favored at minus-4.5 points, but injuries could easily shift that line depending on whether Higgins plays.

If Miami keeps Achane in the game and Higgins is sidelined, Miami gets a realistic shot at pulling the upset. If both star players suit up, the Bengals’ depth and playoff desperation could carry them to a crucial division win.

Sunday’s kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET on NBC, and the final injury calls will drop about 90 minutes before, so fans will find out on game day if Tee Higgins and De’Von Achane are playing or not.