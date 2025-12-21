Final Injury Report For Bills vs. Browns: Will Dalton Kincaid & David Njoku Play In Week 16?

With just three games left in the regular season, the Buffalo Bills will take on the Cleveland Browns in a big-ticket AFC battle. After a stretch of four losses in seven games, Josh Allen‘s Bills have bounced back with a resounding three-game winning streak, which includes a 35-31 win over the New England Patriots. On the flip side, the Browns have had another dismal season with a 3-11 record. Now, ahead of this Week 16, let’s look at the injury reports for both teams.

Looking at the Buffalo Bills, the reigning AFC East champions received a major injury boost with tight end Dalton Kincaid, who has been dealing with a lingering knee issue. Kincaid was listed as a DNP during Wednesday and Thursday’s practices. However, the 26-year-old returned to the practice field on Friday and was a full participant.

“Sean McDermott said they are just trying to manage the knee injury with reps,” Joe Buscaglia of The Athletic reported. “He said at this point, they don’t feel like it’s something that’s going to keep Kincaid out of the game Sunday vs. the Browns, but didn’t want to commit to it.”

Kincaid has been an integral part of the Bills’ offense with his 36 receptions for 523 yards and five touchdowns in 10 games. He showcased this incredible form against the Patriots, recording three catches for 34 yards at Foxborough.

Along with Dalton Kincaid, the Bills also issued an update on defensive tackle Jordan Phillips and kicker Matt Prater, who have been ruled out against the Browns. Phillips is dealing with an ankle issue, while the 44-year-old kicker is out with a right quad issue. Similarly, rookie offensive tackle Chase Lundt was placed on the injury report on Thursday because of a knee issue.

Despite these injury issues, the Bills remain favorites against the Cleveland Browns, who are dealing with a few injuries of their own.

Cleveland Browns injury report vs Buffalo Bills

After suffering a disappointing 31-3 loss against the Chicago Bears, the Cleveland Browns will be looking to return to winning when they take on the Bills. But ahead of the Week 16 clash, the Browns, without RT Jack Conklin, TE David Njoku, LB Winston Reid, RB Dylan Sampson, CB Denzel Ward, and QB Deshaun Watson, are all out.

This will be Conklin’s third consecutive missed game as he continues to progress through the concussion protocol. He did not participate in practice throughout the week. Njoku will miss his second consecutive game with a knee injury, which he suffered in the second quarter of Week 14 against the Titans. The tight end then missed the Week 15 clash against the Bears and did not practice throughout the week heading into Week 16.

Similarly, Reid, Sampson, and Ward had limited practice sessions over the previous week. Whereas RG Wyatt Teller and DT Sam Kamara are deemed questionable by Kevin Stefanski. The Browns’ head coach also spoke about the veteran cornerback.

“He’s trying really hard to get back and can’t rush those types of things, but we trust those guys that are out there,” Stefanski said. “He’s pushing very hard. With all injuries, you have to take a lot of things with how they look, how they are pushing through. So, it’s not a lack of want to in this case, just not yet ready.”

A significant injury report will hamper the Browns’ chances against the Bills; however, Cleveland fans will hope that their superstars, Myles Garrett and Shedeur Sanders, can push for a win at Huntington Field.