Final Injury Report for Bills vs Patriots: Will Joshua Palmer, Robert Spillane Play in Week 15 Game?

Sunday football features an exciting matchup in the AFC East as the New England Patriots welcome the Buffalo Bills at Gillette Stadium. The two teams will lock horns again, with the Patriots securing the win when they met in October. However, both teams will have comparatively healthier rosters than they did in October. With the primary focus on Joshua Palmer and Robert Spillane, let’s have a look at the final injury report.

The Bills have listed their wide receiver, Joshua Palmer, as questionable for the game against the Patriots. The 26-year-old, who is suffering from an ankle injury, had limited participation in practice. As for the Patriots, linebacker Robert Spillane is also marked as questionable with limited involvement due to a foot injury.

Injuries have affected both teams equally. However, the only player who has been listed “out” for the game on Sunday is the Patriots’ running back Terrell Jennings. He did not play due to a concussion. No game status has been given on players, including defensive tackle Christian Barmore and Khyiris Tonga, linebacker Harold Landry, offensive tackle Vederian Lowe, safety Brenden Schooler, and guard Jared Wilson.

For the Bills, Joshua Palmer is joined by cornerback Christian Benford and linebacker Terrel Bernard in the questionable list. Benford is dealing with an elbow issue, while Bernard’s ankle problem has also limited his participation in practice.

Similarly, the team has not provided any status updates on safety Cole Bishop, defensive end Joey Bosa, offensive lineman Spencer Brown, tight ends Dalton Kincaid and Dawson Knox, and quarterback Mitchell Trubisky.

However, the Patriots are coming off a bye week. This means that the players will be well rested. As for the head coach, Mike Vrabel, he used the week to compete within the team.

Mike Vrabel talks about the bye week before facing the Bills

Patriots’ head coach Mike Vrabel opened up about how the team spent its bye week before hosting the Bills. When asked if he was happy with the team’s energy, the 50-year-old responded positively.

“I was. I felt like Monday got us going. It was a good day for us to get back in, kind of compete, go against just ourselves and not have to specifically work through show teams or anything like that,” Vrabel said. “So, I thought that was good and got us back going, and then tried to build throughout the week. We still have plenty of work to do with meetings and stuff tomorrow, but again, continuing to try to build throughout the week, and see if we can’t build that momentum going into the game.”

The game holds equal importance for both teams. A Bills win would help them hold off the Patriots from taking the AFC East in Week 15. A Patriots win will help them secure the division title and secure a playoff berth. The only way the Bills can take the crown is if they defeat the Patriots and also receive some help from other teams. Furthermore, the Patriots will have to lose their final three games for the Bills to finish first.

The Patriots extended their winning streak to double digits after their 33-15 win against the New York Giants, while the Bills will look to win their third consecutive game. Which team will come out on top on Sunday?