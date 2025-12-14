Final Injury Report for Browns vs. Bears: Will David Njoku, Rome Odunze Play in Week 15 Game?

An exciting matchup awaits on Sunday night when the Chicago Bears host the Cleveland Browns at Soldier Field. The Bears sit in second place in the NFC North with a 9-4 record, while the Browns are having a season they would rather forget. With the two teams set to lock horns, let’s take a look at the final injury list, focusing on David Njoku and Rome Odunze.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

For the Browns, David Njoku will not play in the game against the Bears. The tight end suffered a knee injury and did not participate in practice. For the Bears, Odunze’s status is questionable due to limited practice time, as he is recovering from a foot injury.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, it appears that the Browns have suffered more injuries. Along with David Njoku, running back Dylan Sampson, guard Wyatt Teller, and cornerback Denzel Ward will be out due to calf injuries. Also, offensive tackle Jack Conklin suffered a concussion, defensive tackle Adin Huntington has a quad injury, and quarterback Deshaun Watson will miss the game due to an Achilles injury.

The team’s questionable list includes guards Joel Bitonio and Zak Zinter (listed out) due to knee and back injuries, respectively. Additionally, defensive tackle Mason Graham, wide receivers Malachi Corley and Cedric Tillman, are listed as questionable due to concussions.

Imago Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku (85) tries to make a catch but drooped the ball against th Cincinnati Bengals during the NFL Week 7 game at Huntington Bank Field in Cleveland October 20, 2024. The Bengals won 21-14.

As for the Chicago Bears, only two players will miss the game on Sunday. Running back Travis Homer had limited participation but will not play due to an ankle injury. Additionally, defensive back Kyler Gordon will also not play due to a groin injury.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Bears will be looking to secure a win here after their loss to the New England Patriots, to keep pace in the North. Head coach Ben Johnson also admitted the importance of the game against the Browns.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Ben Johnson on facing the Browns

The Green Bay Packers sit at the top of the NFC North with a slightly better record than the Bears. A win against the Browns will help the Bears fight for the top spot and secure a berth in the playoffs. Johnson also spoke about the importance of the game in a press conference on Wednesday.

“We have goals, and we know what’s out in front of us,” Johnson said. “It’s just that awareness that every game matters. Every game matters. That’s where this week, you go from an emotional rivalry game like we just played, this week is equally important. We need this win. We desperately need this win.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Johnson’s five-game winning streak was broken by the Packers last time, as the team looks to get back to winning ways. On the other hand, the Browns are coming after a two-game losing streak against the 49ers and the Titans. Will the Bears be up for the task?