Final Injury Report For Browns vs Titans: Will Shedeur Sanders, Cam Ward Play in Week 14 Game?

Some games depend on matchups. Others depend on who can even suit up. Sunday’s Browns–Titans meeting leans toward the latter. Two rookie quarterbacks, Shedeur Sanders and Cam Ward, sit at the center of the intrigue, even though neither appears in the official injury report. The status now depends on what each QB’s team needs, not on any ailment of their own.

As the Browns head into Week 14, they’re grappling with a slew of challenges. Deshaun Watson is sidelined once again as he recovers from an Achilles injury. He did practice a bit, but he won’t be playing. This leaves the focus on the rookies stepping in behind him.

Sanders might have been a bit late, but he finally climbed the Browns’ depth chart and is set to make his third start vs the Titans. On starting against Cam Ward and the Titans, the Browns’ rookie QB shared his thoughts.

“Cam’s competitive, it’s always fun, getting out there, training with him,” Sanders said. “And then, we both ended up getting drafted, and we both went our separate ways. And that’s really everybody that I played in college with almost, everybody’s focused on what they got to do, and it’s all love whenever we see each other.”

Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders 12 throws the ball against the Las Vegas Raiders in the second half at Allegiant Stadium.

Meanwhile, the offensive line is thin. Jack Conklin and Wyatt Teller are out. That affects protection and continuity. The Browns cannot afford pressure breakdowns with a young passer. However, the rest of the skill group trends healthier. David Njoku logged full participation in practice and will be playing, whereas Dylan Sampson practiced on a limited basis and remains questionable.

On defense, injuries linger but do not have as significant an impact. Devin Bush Jr., Mason Graham, Mike Hall, and Isaiah McGuire all remain questionable. Even so, several starters, including Denzel Ward, Tyson Campbell, and Carson Schwesinger, practiced fully. This strengthens a unit that will chase Tennessee’s run game, which includes a fully participating Tony Pollard.

The Titans also arrive with fewer immediate concerns. Most of their key contributors practiced in full. Only Lloyd Cushenberry and Jalyn Armour-Davis are out. Tennessee’s defense looks intact enough to pressure the Cleveland quarterback.

Ultimately, Sanders and Ward can play and will be suiting up against each other for the first time as starting QBs in their rookie season.

Cam Ward and Shedeur Sanders finally meet again

Cam Ward and Shedeur Sanders spent years sharpening each other. Their rivalry started on quiet practice fields, long before either reached the NFL stage. It was competitive, loud, and constant. One day in February, Ward mocked Sanders’ “checkdowns.” Sanders fired back about Ward’s “run game.” The pattern never stopped.

Their shared history traces back to quarterback coach Darrell Colbert Jr., who paired them in 2022. Sanders arrived with a recruiting label. Ward came with none. But both pushed each other. Colbert said the respect grew fast, and the trash talk grew with it. They trained together for years, even breaking down common Pac-12 opponents on group FaceTime calls. Yet before their 2023 matchup, Ward went silent. No call. “I’m not talking to him,” he told Colbert. Washington State won that game, and their calls resumed later.

As they entered the NFL, their paths took very different turns. Ward was picked first overall by Tennessee, while Sanders slipped to the fifth round, landing at No. 144 after Cleveland traded down. The Browns saw him as a solid value pick, not necessarily a franchise cornerstone.

However, their rookie seasons have been a tale of two stories. Ward has faced a lot of pressure, getting sacked 48 times and struggling with turnovers. He’s persevered, saying that these challenges “test” him. On the flip side, Sanders has been climbing the depth chart in Cleveland at a slower pace. He made his debut in Week 11, snagged his first win a week later, and is still learning to handle the pressure.

Now, they’re set to face off on Sunday, as Tennessee sits at 1-11, while Cleveland stands at 3-9.