Final Injury Report for Cardinals vs. Texans: Will Nick Chubb, Marvin Harrison Jr. Play in Week 15 Game?

Somehow, the Houston Texans have built a defense that belongs in the conversation with the league’s best. They’ve paired that with a five-game winning streak that’s changed the tone of their season. But none of that matters much if they stumble in Week 15. Will the injury gods be with them?

From Houston’s side, the list is manageable, especially compared to what Arizona is dealing with. Still, there are four names worth watching heading into the weekend, and the biggest one belongs to running back Nick Chubb. For the first time all season, there’s a real chance Chubb could miss a game, as he works through a rib injury.

The issue popped up after the Texans’ win over Kansas City. Chubb didn’t practice the first two days of the week and was listed as a non-participant both times. He did get on the field in a limited role during the final practice, which at least kept the door open. Whether it’s enough to get him cleared by Sunday remains the question.

If Chubb can’t go, the workload shifts naturally toward Woody Marks. That’s been trending in that direction anyway. Marks has carved out a steady role over the last few weeks, playing 53.74 percent of the offensive snaps this season. Against the Chiefs, he logged a career-high 26 carries and looked comfortable handling them.

There are also two players working their way back from injured reserve who have been labeled questionable: tight end Harrison Bryant and wide receiver Justin Watson. Both were recently opened up during the 21-day practice window, and both are nearing the point where a return should make sense.

Bryant has missed the last four games with a neck and shoulder issue. If activated, this would be the earliest possible return, right at the minimum. Watson’s road back has been longer. He hasn’t played since Week 2, but there’s optimism he could finally rejoin the offense after more than three months on the sideline.

Linebacker EJ Speed is another name to watch. He was limited in every practice this week, which is usually a decent sign this late in the season. The 30-year-old hasn’t missed a game yet, but if he can’t get clearance, Jamal Hill and Jake Hansen would likely see their roles expand on the outside.

However, the Texans’ injury concerns are minor compared to the Cardinals‘, whose report is significantly more extensive.

Cardinals’ report is a little more concerning

Arizona’s injury report is heavy. Eight players are already ruled out for Sunday, with five more listed as questionable heading into the Week 15 matchup with Houston. The Cardinals will be without wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. and left tackle Paris Johnson Jr., two cornerstones of what they want to be.

Harrison’s season has been stop-and-start lately. He missed Weeks 11 and 12 with an illness, returned in Week 13, and then picked up a heel injury that limited him to just over 60 percent of the snaps. That same heel kept him out in Week 14, and it’s doing the same this week.

Johnson’s situation isn’t much clearer. He was diagnosed earlier in the week with a sprained MCL and is being treated on a week-to-week basis. Cornerback Max Melton, dealing with a heel injury, didn’t practice again and was ruled out after being limited earlier in the week.

By Friday, the list grew longer. Starting guard Evan Brown was ruled out, along with safeties Jalen Thompson and Dadrion Taylor-Demerson. In the backfield, the Cardinals also received confirmation that Trey Benson’s season is over. Head coach Jonathan Gannon announced the running back will remain on injured reserve and won’t return.

There is at least a little optimism mixed in. Walter Nolen III is a name to watch as kickoff approaches. He’s been out since Week 13 with a lingering knee issue, but he’s been upgraded to questionable. It doesn’t guarantee anything, but it gives Arizona a chance to get one important piece back.

The Cardinals will be forced to patch together a lineup against a Texans team that, despite its own injury concerns, is currently playing its best football of the season.