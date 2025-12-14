Final Injury Report For Chargers vs Chiefs: Will Justin Herbert, Trent McDuffie Play in Week 15 Game?

The 9-4 Los Angeles Chargers gear up for a crucial AFC West battle against the 6-7 Chiefs. As the Chargers try to beat the Chiefs for the second time this season, Justin Herbert’s injured arm is becoming a bit of an issue.

Herbert, who injured his non-throwing arm in Week 11 against the Raiders, was limited in practice Wednesday and Thursday, per Fox Sports. That fractured left hand flared up badly before Monday’s win over the Eagles, as he went through surgery a week before the game.

Still, he gutted through 12 completions on 26 attempts for 139 yards and added one touchdown pass and an interception. He scrambled 10 times for 66 yards and fumbled twice, losing one. The quarterback was taken in for a precautionary X-ray after the game.

Imago August 16, 2025, Inglewood, California, USA: 10 Justin Herbert, QB of the Los Angeles Chargers looks to pass during their pre season NFL, American Football Herren, USA game against the Los Angeles Rams on Saturday August 16, 2025 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. Rams defeat Chargers, 23-22. JAVIER ROJAS/PI Inglewood USA – ZUMAp124 20250816_zaa_p124_062 Copyright: xJavierxRojasx

“Everything was clean for the most part,” Herbert told Eric Smith of the Chargers’ official site. “It’s just getting the swelling down and continuing to get full strength in it and continuing to do as much treatment as I can.”

Apart from Herbert, these Chargers players battle their own injuries heading into Sunday’s clash. Wide receiver Quentin Johnston sits questionable with a nagging groin strain that kept him out of practice all week. Johnston has recorded 533 yards and 7 touchdowns this season.

Wide receiver Derius Davis has been ruled out with an ankle injury after grinding through only 10 games. The Chargers monitor 10 total players on the report, but these two sting deepest on offense. Both squads limp into this critical matchup. The Chiefs carry their own heavy injury load, too.

Kansas City Chiefs’ injury report for Week 15

Patrick Mahomes has missed key pieces of his receiving corps throughout the entire season, and this has forced him to scramble more than ever before. The quarterback has racked up more than 400 rushing yards, his career high by far.

Trent McDuffie tops the Chiefs’ injury list with a questionable designation for his knee injury that hyperextended during Week 14 against the Texans. This Pro Bowler has racked up 63 tackles and seven passes defended all season. McDuffie stayed limited in early practices before upgrading to full participation on Friday.

Marquise Brown will sit out the game completely after Andy Reid ruled him unavailable for personal reasons on Friday, as Brown had skipped Wednesday’s practice entirely and only managed limited reps on Thursday. He wraps up this season with 42 catches for 494 yards and five touchdowns.

JuJu Smith-Schuster pushed through his rib injury to practice all week, while Rashee Rice matched that intensity at full speed despite his hamstring issue after returning in Week 7 following his suspension.

The Chargers and Chiefs meet at Arrowhead, where the Chiefs boast a strong 5-2 home record. But it will be a tough matchup as Los Angeles already claimed a 27-21 victory against them back in Week 1.