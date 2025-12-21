Final Injury Report for Chargers vs Cowboys: Will Trevon Diggs & Quentin Johnston Play in Week 16?

Essentials Inside The Story Trevon Diggs’ late-week status remains unresolved after limited practices.

Quentin Johnston’s availability adds uncertainty to the Chargers’ offense.

Injuries loom large as Dallas’ top-ranked offense enters Week 16.

The Dallas Cowboys are technically not out of the playoff picture, even though the path seems extremely tough. They will now face the Los Angeles Chargers, with the AFC playoff berth on the line. However, injuries could completely change the game’s outcome. In this article, we will examine the final injury list for the Chargers vs. Cowboys game on Sunday, with a focus on Trevon Diggs and Quentin Johnston.

The Cowboys’ cornerback Trevon Diggs remains questionable for the match after a knee injury limited his participation on all three days. As for the Chargers, the same is true for wide receiver Quentin Johnston.

The injury plague has seemed to hit both teams equally. Along with Diggs, cornerbacks Josh Butler and Caelen Carson are listed as questionable due to their knee and shoulder/hamstring injuries, respectively. The availability of running backs Hunter Luepke and Phil Mafah is also questionable because of a concussion and a shoulder injury, respectively.

Furthermore, defensive end Payton Turner, who has limited participation due to a rib injury, and defensive tackle Quinnen Williams, who had full participation yesterday, remain questionable for the game on Sunday.

As for the Chargers, Johnston is accompanied by outside linebacker Bud Dupree, who had limited participation because of his back injury. Furthermore, defensive back Elijah Molden, guard Trey Pipkins III, and defensive tackle Teair Tart are also listed as questionable for the game on Sunday.

However, wide receiver Derius Davis and safety RJ Mickens did not participate due to an ankle injury and a shoulder injury, respectively. Both players will miss the game.

With a 6-7-1 record, the Cowboys sit second in the NFC East. But the Chargers’ head coach, Jim Harbaugh, will not be taking the game lightly. They enter the game as the No. 5 seed. Coming into the game, Harbaugh commended the Cowboys’ offense, especially Dak Prescott.

Jim Harbaugh praises Cowboys’ offense

The Cowboys rank first in yards per game (393.1) and total touchdowns (44). Furthermore, they also sit atop when it comes to passing yards average (276.1) and pass touchdowns (27). It looks like Harbaugh went through the numbers before talking about the Cowboys’ offense in the pre-game press conference:

“I think it’s arguably the best offense we’ve played, and they present a lot of challenges,” Harbaugh said. “They’re really good up front, have a really good quarterback, and really good receivers. It’s not just the two great ones you see—the other guys are rising to the occasion as well. The running game will be a challenge to stop, too. The quarterback is elite, really good. So yeah, it’s a big challenge for us defensively.”

The Chargers will look to continue their winning momentum, having won their last three games. They need another win here to have a fighting chance to win the AFC West division. At the same time, the Cowboys enter this game after suffering two consecutive losses against the Detroit Lions and the Minnesota Vikings. Will the Chargers be able to win this one?