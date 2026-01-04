Final Injury Report For Chiefs vs. Raiders: Will Xavier Worthy, Isiah Pacheco Play In Week 18 Game?

Heading into the final stretch of the season, both the Kansas City Chiefs and the Las Vegas Raiders are dealing with a ton of late-season injuries. Below is a breakdown of the final Week 18 injury reports for both teams. Not to forget, the teams can still update these reports right up until kickoff on Sunday afternoon.

As for the Chiefs, the biggest concern is the possible absence of wide receiver Xavier Worthy. He didn’t practice all week, and the 22-year-old’s game status is doubtful. Worthy suited up in Week 17 against the Denver Broncos. However, he didn’t catch any of his three targets.

Given that performance paired with the health issues he’s been dealing with, there’s a real chance he may have already played his last snap of the season.

This Friday, the Chiefs officially listed him as doubtful for their Week 18 game in Las Vegas. That said, even head coach Andy Reid didn’t sound very confident when asked about Worthy’s availability.

“We’ll see,” Reid said. That leaves room for a late decision.

However, Worthy isn’t the only absence the team is managing. Aside from him, 10 other Chiefs players are listed as out, doubtful, or questionable. In fact, it’s also likely that Isiah Pacheco may miss the season finale. He was listed as a limited participant in all three of the Chiefs’ Week 18 injury reports, with rest being the reason.

If Pacheco gets sidelined, running back Kareem Hunt is expected to take over as the lead back. Although he missed practice on Wednesday and Thursday, he returned to full participation on Friday. Brashard Smith and Dameon Pierce are also expected to get carries.

Remaining players on the Chiefs’ injured list:

Trey Smith (G)

• Nursing an ankle injury

• Missed practice all three days

• Game status: Out Xavier Worthy (WR)

• Battling an illness

• Did not practice all week

• Game status: Doubtful George Karlaftis (DE)

• Listed for rest (non-injury related)

• Limited participants throughout the week

• Game status: Questionable Jaylon Moore (T)

• Managing a knee injury

• Limited participants all week

• Game status: Questionable Jake Briningstool (TE)

• Hamstring issue

• Practiced all week fully

• Game status: Out Kristian Fulton (CB)

• Knee and wrist injuries

• Full participant throughout the week

• Game status: Not listed James Winchester (LS)

• Illness

• Full participant on Wednesday and Friday, missed Thursday

• Game status: Not listed Derrick Nnadi (DT)

• Illness

• Full participant all week

• Game status: Not listed Jerry Tillery (DL)

• Personal (non-injury related) matter

• Did not practice on Friday

• Game status: Questionable

Players on the Raiders’ injured list:

Jack Bech (WR)

• Managing a back issue

• Full participant in practice all week

• Game status: Not listed Adam Butler (DT)

• Dealing with a biceps injury

• Did not practice all week

• Game status: Out Raheem Mostert (RB)

• Knee and ankle injuries

• Practiced fully on Wednesday, missed Thursday, limited on Friday

• Game status: Questionable Dylan Parham (G)

• Battling an illness

• Did not practice all week

• Game status: Out Geno Smith (QB)

• Ankle injury

• Missed practice all three days

• Game status: Out Tyler Lockett (WR)

• Shoulder issue

• Did not practice on Wednesday; was a full participant on Thursday and Friday

• Game status: Not listed

With that, the Chiefs-Raiders game on Sunday is expected to be a treat for fans. However, as per an insider, it is one of the most challenging games to predict.

Here’s the uncertainty looming over the Chiefs-Raiders Week 18 outcome

Apparently, this matchup isn’t as easy to predict as it usually would be. As Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk points out, there’s more uncertainty around this game than expected. That uncertainty stems mainly from the risk of a tanking effort, with the Chiefs favored by 5.5 points.

“The Raiders would have a chance to win this one if they weren’t tanking for the top pick,” Florio noted.

For the record, Florio predicted a 17–10 win for the Chiefs. Whereas his colleague and former NFL quarterback Chris Simms expects a tighter game, picking Kansas City to win 13–10.

“Everybody’s gonna play, and I’m hoping it works out well,” Carroll said, as noted in a piece by Michael David Smith of Pro Football Talk. “It doesn’t always; good plans don’t always come through, but we’ve got plans for these guys to get in there and get their playing time. Really excited to see them. Excited to see them play.”

The Chiefs will once again start their third-string quarterback, Chris Oladokun. There’s also a chance this game could be the final one of Travis Kelce’s career with Kansas City.