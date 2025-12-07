Final Injury Report For Commanders vs Vikings: Will Jayden Daniels, J.J. McCarthy Play in Week 14 Game?

The Minnesota Vikings are watching their season slip through their fingers after their four-game losing streak. Now, they face the Washington Commanders, who are having a worse season with no wins in the last seven games. But injuries have taken a toll on both sides. It raises the burning question: Will quarterbacks Jayden Daniels and J.J. McCarthy return in Week 14? Check out the latest injury report for the Commanders vs Vikings match-up.

In the latest update, McCarthy officially cleared concussion protocol on Thursday, according to ESPN. It was the only roadblock on his path to joining the starting lineup in time for the Week 14 matchup. Moreover, the player showed up for practice at full capacity, giving the Vikings some serious hope.

It suggests that McCarthy can remain on the field for the rest of the season as the team shapes its 2026 roster plans. The 2024 first-round pick suffered a concussion two weeks ago while playing against the Green Bay Packers. The injury made him sit out last week’s game, as he joked about the injury.

“Every single game kind of feels like you get kicked in the face by a donkey,” he joked.

It’s been a rough year for the quarterback, who has now missed six games. So far, he has thrown for 929 yards, six touchdowns, and 10 interceptions. Now, the Vikings hope McCarthy’s return can help steady the offense as they navigate the remaining weeks. Additionally, the team has ruled out safety Theo Jackson and defensive lineman Levi Drake Rodriguez in the wake of a neck injury.

Left tackle Christian Darrisaw, left guard Donovan Jackson, and running back Ty Chandler remain questionable at the time of writing. The team has kept Chandler in a 21-day evaluation window as he works his way back from injured reserve. Now shifting focus to the Commanders, how are they preparing to meet their opponents at U.S. Bank Stadium?

Is Jayden Daniels playing in Week 14?

The Washington Commanders had an impressive run last season, surging all the way to the NFC Championship game. Quarterback Jayden Daniels paved the way for the franchise with his elite performance, but 2025 holds a very different story. The player has battled injuries all season and has shown limited action, while his team slipped to a disappointing 3–9 record.

This week, it is reported that Daniels will start Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings, per head coach Dan Quinn. The team has also cleared him for contact, a major step towards his comeback. In Week 9, the player suffered a dislocated shoulder during a 38–14 loss to the Seattle Seahawks.

Early reports suggested he might need surgery, but the Commanders monitored him through their bye week. Despite the hiccups, Daniels has put up 1,184 yards, eight touchdowns, and just two interceptions. However, the franchise’s injury concerns don’t stop with their quarterback. Defensive end Drake Jackson and backup offensive tackle George Fant will skip the matchup because of knee issues.

Meanwhile, the team has listed linebacker Bobby Wagner and wide receiver Noah Brown as questionable. Wagner is dealing with knee issues, while Brown suffers from a groin injury. Both teams are desperate to turn their fates around with just five matchups remaining. They enter Week 14 battered and uncertain, hoping their recovering starters offer much-needed support before the season slips away for good.