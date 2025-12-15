Final Injury Report For Dolphins vs Steelers: Will T.J. Watt, De’Von Achane Play in Week 15 Game?

Essentials Inside The Story T.J. Watt ruled out after collapsed lung ahead of Dolphins clash

De'Von Achane returns as Steelers injury list grows before Monday night

Four-game Dolphins streak meets Steelers home edge and Tua snow concerns

T.J. Watt’s collapsed lung has been on every Steelers fan’s mind the last couple of days. With the NFL playoffs breathing down the necks of the teams, the Steelers are ready to host the Dolphins at Acrisure Stadium, but is the team as solid as ever? The Dolphins sit third in the AFC East, while the Steelers are first in the AFC North. Let’s take a final look at the injury report, focusing on T.J. Watt and De’Von Achane.

After an unfortunate lung injury to T.J. Watt, the Steelers have listed him out for the game. However, it is good news for the Dolphins as they will have De’Von Achane back after he suffered a rib injury. The running back had limited participation in practices on Thursday and Friday, but was a full participant on Saturday.

Unfortunately, that’s not all on the injury front for the Steelers. In addition to losing T.J. Watt for Monday night’s game, the Steelers have seen their roster further whittled by injuries this week. Guard Andrus Peat (concussion) and cornerback James Pierre (calf) were both absent from practice all week and are officially out. Defensive tackle Derrick Harmon remains questionable with a knee issue after limited practice, while tight end Darnell Washington cleared concussion protocol and does not carry a game designation.

The offensive line also shows wear. Landon Dickerson missed multiple practices before returning Friday, and tackle Fred Johnson was limited Thursday and fully practiced Friday, indicating the unit isn’t at full strength. Other blockers like Lane Johnson (foot) and Jalen Carter (shoulder) remained inactive in practice this week.

The Dolphins may not have had the best start to the season, but currently, they carry a 4-game winning streak, something they could build on when they play against an opponent as good as the Steelers. Head coach Mike McDaniel recently recognized this ahead of their on-the-road game.

Mike McDaniel opens up on facing the Steelers

The Miami Dolphins have been unbeaten since the beginning of November. Their four-game winning streak started with a 30-13 win against the Buffalo Bills on November 10. Since then, they have secured wins over the Commanders, Saints, and the Jets. However, the Steelers could pose a problem for the Dolphins, and head coach Mike McDaniel spoke about the game.

“We’re going to have to put a good work week together to go battle that team to try to get in the victory column, I know that for sure,” McDaniel said. “I’ve played them multiple times, and it’s always been that same story. You have to go earn a win, it will not be handed to you.”

On the other hand, the Steelers snapped out of their two straight losses after defeating the Ravens last week. While neither the Steelers nor the Dolphins is mathematically eliminated from the playoff race, the gap between hope and reality is stark. Pittsburgh enters the matchup with roughly a 54 percent chance of advancing, while Miami clings to a near-miraculous 1 percent.

That contrast only sharpens the intrigue at Acrisure Stadium, where the Steelers’ home-field edge looms large, and Tua Tagovailoa’s shaky track record in snowy conditions adds another layer to an already compelling showdown.