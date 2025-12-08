brand-logo
Final Injury Report for Eagles vs. Chargers: Will Justin Herbert Play in Week 14 Game?

Dec 8, 2025 | 6:51 PM EST

Los Angeles Chargers QB Justin Herbert broke his left hand against the Las Vegas Raiders on December 30 and underwent surgery on December 1. The Chargers listed him as questionable for the Week 14 game against the Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles. But fans in SoFi Stadium were surprised to see him warming up on the sidelines.

According to Omar Ruiz of NFL Network, Herbert was seen wearing a pad on his repaired hand and is expected to start tonight vs the Philadelphia Eagles.

“QB Justin Herbert, wearing a padded glove on his surgically repaired left hand, is expected to start tonight vs the #Eagles, source confirms. Herbert had been listed as questionable after breaking his left hand last Sunday & having subsequent surgery Monday,” Ruiz reported.

